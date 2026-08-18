Sherlock Whoms?

Updated on August 18th, 2026

Everyone likes a good mystery, right? We thought we'd put our detective hats on and track down some of the best crime-solving capers on the App Store.

Some of them are funny, some of them are gory, and some involve solving crimes from beyond the grave. But most importantly, all of them are, at the very least, quite good. Becoming a detective and solving crimes is something that I am sure many of us would love to experience - and in detective games for iOS or other platforms, you don't even need a qualification.

So, grab your magnifying glass and deerstalker, for we are about to go on a rip-roaring adventure through a portable universe of deduction, crime-solving, and pointing your finger at the murderer in a grand sweeping gesture.

Cognition: Episode One

Psychic detectives, supernatural shenanigans, awful serial killers with a penchant for the dramatic, and grimy blood-splattered crime scenes are the hallmarks of this point-and-click adventure series. You become Erica Reed, an FBI agent who has the power to see into the past - a great power when it comes to solving crimes. Especially as the clues, in this case, are specifically meant for someone with that power.

There aren't many jokes here, sure, but it's chock-full of puzzles to solve, powers to unlock, and clues to follow. One of the true gems of detective games on iOS.

The Last Express

It's a bit more Agatha Christie than Conan Doyle - what with a murder on a train and an Edwardian setting - but this mystery from Prince of Persia creator Jordan Mechner is a tightly paced, constantly changing adventure full of intriguing characters and tricky clues. There are over thirty characters on this train, communicating in their own languages with each other, as you explore around and play. This means you will need to keep an eye out and be aware of everything.

It looks great, too. And while the controls are a bit wonky on the iPad, there's still a thrill to be found in solving the crime and stopping the bad guys.

Among Us

Among Us! is a detective Mafia-type game that has acquired cult status at this point, rising to prominence during the lockdown period. The rules of Among Us are simple. In each round, the majority of the players (from 4 to 10) complete tasks on the map. The other (from 1 to 3) players are randomly selected to be Impostors.

The goal of the Impostors is simple - you need to get rid of the Crewmates (the players who are doing tasks). And you should do it in such a way that no one suspects you. Everyone votes after each round and figures out who is an Impostor. Likewise, during these conversations, the Imposters must convince everyone else of their innocence.

Detective Grimoire

Basically, if your game has the word 'detective' in it, it's going to end up here, it seems. We jest, of course. It still has to be worth playing.

This time, you're a gumshoe trying to solve a ridiculous murder in a swamp. You point and tap through a series of puzzles and bizarre encounters with the eccentric locals. Detective Grimoire is brilliantly written, full of weird characters, and filled with clever puzzles. If you like your crime-solving to be full of giggles, this is the right detective game for you.

Detective Games: Criminal Case

In Detective Games: Criminal Case, you will need to solve crimes, figure out who the killer is, and use your technological advances to keep ahead of those who are up to no good. You will need to capture criminals, investigate crimes, and fight against the clock as these killers can escape.

It also has different modes, allowing you to play a variety of detective games on your iPhone.

The Shivah: Kosher Edition

Much like Shoestring (a.k.a. the greatest TV programme ever made), The Shivah is about a part-time sleuth looking to get to the bottom of a mystery. The local Jewish rabbi, who lacked funds and membership to keep his synagogue open, recently received a bunch of money from an estranged member of his congregation. At first, it may seem like a blessing, but it might end up as more of a curse.

This may be a shorter game, but it's full of intrigue and some brilliant ideas. Well worth a look.

Detective Jackie - Mystic Case

Detective Jackie is looking to solve the murder of a young girl, but this case isn't as straightforward as one would have guessed. This case is a little strange, with some myths turning out to possibly be true. You will need to solve the case while dealing with mythological paintings, finding strange secrets, and uncovering many answers that might just lead to more questions.

This game has you trying to understand and decide what's real and what is just make-believe.

Layton Brothers: Mystery Room

A grisly iOS turn from the son of the top-hatted puzzle-solving professor. This is a game of crime-solving and logic that'll leave even the most determined detectives scratching their heads from time to time. There are crime scenes to poke through, interviews to conduct, interrogations to handle, and plenty of murderers to uncover.

You will even spend time finding contradictions in case files, understanding what is really going on, and questioning witnesses to find out what they are keeping a secret. Towards the end of your case, you can face the culprit and argue with them, trying to make sure that the truth is told.

Mystery Manor: hidden objects

Mystery Manor is a hidden object detective game where you need to unlock new areas by finding objects that will help you solve mysteries. There are a bunch of different artefacts and interesting creatures that you can find, as well as secrets, puzzles and mini-games to add to the gameplay.

Though this one isn't as serious as some of the others, it's a fun time.

Detective Story: Jack's Case

Mixing hidden object and narrative mystery games, Detective Story: Jack's Case has you following a case where a strange package has arrived in the office of your detective agency. This wasn't the only strange occurrence, as you then got a phone call from a stranger called Jack, who had given you one hour to save someone's life. From there, you need to investigate the crime, solve quests, find hidden objects, and get through some tough quests.

There are a lot of different characters to interact with, interesting clues, and mini-games!

Sadly, this one concludes our list of the best detective games for iOS. We hope you've found something that's going to spark the detective instinct and the quick wit of Sherlock Holmes within you! If you've wondered on here and you have Android instead, we have an even bigger list of Android detective games.