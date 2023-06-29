Sherlock Whoms?

Updated on June 29th, 2023 - re-checked the list, added download links. Original list by Harry Slater, updated by Cristina Mesesan

Everyone likes a good mystery, right? We thought we'd put our detective hats on and track down some of the best crime-solving capers on the App Store

Some of them are funny, some of them are gory, and some of them involve solving crimes from beyond the grave. All of them are, at the very least, quite good, though. Becoming a detective and solving crimes is something that I am sure many of us would love to experience - and in detective games for iOS or other platforms, you don't even need a qualification.

So, grab your magnifying glass and deerstalker, for we are about to go on a rip-roaring adventure through a portable universe of deduction, crime-solving, and pointing your finger at the murderer in a grand sweeping gesture.