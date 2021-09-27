Welcome to Pocket Gamer's detailed Genshin Impact Xinyan guide! Xinyan is a rock-n-roll pioneer, bringing the sound of the guitar to the Harber of Liyue, a place where rock is generally unpopular. She hasn’t given up on her dream, however, and continues to play and grow her fanbase, appreciating anyone who will listen to her sound. To say Xinyan is a rebel is an understatement, as she has both the style and personality to match her fiery Pyro Vision.

In the Xinyan guide below you will find the following features:

Character Appearance

Xinyan Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon

Pyro / B Tier / 4* Rarity / Polearm

How to get Xinyan

Genshin Impact Xinyan Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)

Strengths

Her Pyro shield also boosts her attacks with Pyro damage

Xinyan’s Burst and Elemental Skill offer both Pyro and physical damage

Weaknesses

You need to hit several enemies to really feel the full effect of the Pyro damage from her Skill attack

Best Build for Xinyan in Genshin Impact

Xinyan - Best Artifacts and Weapons

Gladiator’s Finale

(2) ATK + 18%

(4) If the wielder of this artifact set uses a Sword, Claymore or Polearm, increases their Normal Attack DMG by 35%.

Skyward Pride

Base Attack: 48

48 Rating: 5*

5* Bonus Effect: Energy Recharge + 8%

In Genshin Impact , Xinyan is a rocking Claymore user with a fiery intensity that carries over to her music, thanks to her Pyro Vision. Her guitar is the source of her Burst attack, where she unleashes a huge Pyro AoE, blasting away foes with a killer shred on her guitar.You can obtain Xinyan as a rate-up in many of the featured banners and is a possible drop in any of the Character Event Wishes or Weapon Event Wishes. She is available at a normal rate in the standard wish banner, Wanderlust Invocation. Xinyan is a pretty good character to use for DPS, as her attacks are able to do both physical and Pyro damage. You want to equip her with a weapon that boosts her damage output, like Skyward Pride. It can also boost that damage even further with the vacuum blades it creates. Gear her out in the Gladiator’s Finale to throw another boost to her attack and provide a bonus for her being a Claymore user.Drops from Stormterror Dvalin, Lupus Boreas, Cryo Hypostasis, Geo Hypostasis, Anemo Hypostasis, Electro Hypostasis, Cryo Regisvine, Pyro Regisvine, Oceanid, Childe, Primo Geovishap, Azhdaha, or Maguu KenkiIncreases all DMG by 8%. After using an Elemental Burst, Normal, or Charged Attack, on hit, creates a vacuum blade that does 80% of ATK as DMG to enemies along its path. Lasts for 20s or 8 vacuum blades.Gacha

Best Party Members to match Xinyan with in Genshin Impact

Premium (Gacha) Team

F2P Team

In Genshin Impact , Xinyan will be your DPS, as she is able to increase damage thanks to her shields, setting other characters up to assist. Fischl is great as a Support here, as she can help fuel energy for Xinyan’s Burst. Bennett can offer to heal and the resonance helps boost them both. Eula is another DPS to add to the team who creates Melt from Xinyan’s Pyro.Xinyan will be your primary DPS, using both her physical and Pyro attacks together. Kaeya will be able to create Melt with Xinyan’s Pyro. Barbara will serve as the healer, as she also works well with Kaeya, allowing him to freeze enemies. Amber can not only taunt to control mobs, but she can also pluck away at them from a distance and provide Pyro resonance with Xinyan.

Talents / Skills / Passive

Dance on Fire - Normal Attack

1-Hit DMG 76.5%

76.5% 2-Hit DMG 74%

74% 3-Hit DMG 95.5%

95.5% 4-Hit DMG 115.8%

Charged Attack Spinning DMG -62.5%

-62.5% Charged Attack Final DMG - 113%

- 113% Charged Attack Stamina Cost - 40/s

- 40/s Plunge DMG - 74.6%

- 74.6% Low/High Plunge DMG - 149% / 186%

Perform up to 4 consecutive strikes.Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous spinning attacks against all nearby enemies. At the end of the sequence, perform a more powerful slash.Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging enemies along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Sweeping Ferver - Elemental Skill

Swing DMG - 170%

- 170% Shield Lvl 1 DMG Absorption - 104% DEF + 501

- 104% DEF + 501 Shield Lvl 2 DMG Absorption - 122.4% DEF + 589

- 122.4% DEF + 589 Shield Lvl 3 DMG Absorption - 144% DEF + 693

- 144% DEF + 693 Damage over Time - 33.6%

Shield Duration - 12s

- 12s CD - 10s

Xinyan brandishes her instrument, dealing Pyro DMG on nearby enemies, forming a shield made out of her audience's passion. The shield's DMG Absorption scales are based on Xinyan's DEF and on the number of enemies hit.

Riff Revolution - Elemental Burst

Skill DMG - 341%

- 341% Pyro Damage over Time - 40%

- 40% Duration - 2s

- 2s CD - 15s

- 15s Energy Cost - 60

Strumming rapidly, Xinyan launches nearby enemies and deals with Physical DMG, hyping up the crowd. The sheer intensity of the atmosphere will cause explosions that deal Pyro DMG to nearby enemies.

The Show Goes On, Even Without An Audience... - 1st Ascension Passive

Shield Level 2: Lead-In requirement reduced to 1 enemy hit.

Shield Level 3: Rave requirement reduced to 2 enemies hit or more.

Decreases the number of enemies Sweeping Fervor must hit to trigger each level of shielding.

...Now That's Rock 'N' Roll! - 4th Ascension Passive

A Bad Recipe - Unlocked Automatically

Talent Leveling Materials

Gained from Enemy Drops (Treasure Hoarders):

Treasure Hoarder Insignia

Silver Raven Insignia

Golden Raven Insignia

Acquired from Domains (Wednesday/Saturday/Sunday):

Teachings of Gold

Guide to Gold

Philosophies of Gold

Characters shielded by Sweeping Fervor deal 15% increased Physical DMG.When a Perfect Cooking is achieved on a DEF-boosting dish, Xinyan has a 12% chance to obtain double the product.

Obtained after defeating Bosses (Childe Challenge):

Tusk of Monoceros Caeli

Constellations

Fatal Acceleration

Impromptu Opening

Double-Stop

Wildfire Rhythm

Screamin' for an Encore

Rockin' in a Flaming World

Genshin Impact Xinyan Ascensions costs

Lv.20→Lv.40

Mora Cost: 20,000

Violetgrass ×3

Agnidus Agate Sliver ×1

Treasure Hoarder Insignia ×3

Lv.40→Lv.50

Violetgrass ×10

Agnidus Agate Fragment ×3

Treasure Hoarder Insignia ×15

Everflame Seed ×2

Lv.50→Lv.60

Mora Cost: 60,000

Violetgrass ×20

Agnidus Agate Fragment ×6

Silver Raven Insignia ×12

Everflame Seed ×4

Lv.60→Lv.70

Mora Cost: 80,000

Violetgrass ×20

Agnidus Agate Chunk ×3

Silver Raven Insignia ×18

Everflame Seed ×8

Lv.70→Lv.80

Mora Cost: 100,000

Violetgrass ×45

Agnidus Agate Chunk ×6

Golden Raven Insignia ×12

Everflame Seed ×12

Lv.80→Lv.90

Mora Cost: 120,000

Violetgrass ×60

Agnidus Agate Gemstone ×6

Golden Raven Insignia ×24

Everflame Seed ×20

Upon scoring a CRIT Hit, increases ATK SPD of Xinyan's Normal and Charged Attacks by 12% for 5s. Can only occur once every 5s.Riff Revolution's Physical DMG has its CRIT Rate increased by 100%, and will form a shield at Shield Level 3: Rave when cast.Increases the Level of Sweeping Fervor by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.Sweeping Fervor's swing DMG decreases opponent's Physical RES by 15% for 12s.Increases the Level of Riff Revolution by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.Decreases the Stamina Consumption of Xinyan's Charged Attacks by 30%. Additionally, Xinyan's Charged Attacks gain an ATK Bonus equal to 50% of her DEF.

Base Stats

At Level 1, Xinyan starts with 939 HP, 21 ATK, and 67 DEF.

Wishes / Availability

Xinyan is not currently featured in any Event Wish banners, but she is available at a normal rate in all Wish Banners. She is also available in the Standard Banner, Wanderlust Invocation.

