1
VALORANT Mobile
Riot Games has confirmed that their incredibly popular FPS will be making its way over to mobile devices. Over 14 million players are enjoying the game on PC on a daily basis, so the demand for VALORANT Mobile was always going to be huge.
If you're – somehow – unfamiliar with the game, it is a 5v5 multiplayer FPS shooter set in the near future. Players can select from a roster of Agents, each of which possesses unique skills and abilities alongside numerous guns such as SMGs, shotguns and assault rifles, among others. There are several game modes to choose from, though the most popular mode uses the popular attack and defend formula.
2
SLIME - ISEKAI Memories
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, better known as SLIME - ISEKAI Memories has finally been announced and we couldn't be more excited! This is your typical JRPG that takes inspiration from the manga and anime with the same name.
You can unfold a beautiful story and take the well-known characters into beautiful battles all across the beautiful world. In a way, it's similar to Seven Deadly Sins Grand Cross, since it follows the anime narrative down to a T. We're pretty positive this game will be one that you'll genuinely enjoy if JRPGs are your cup of tea.
3
Diablo Immortal
Diablo Immortal was first announced way back in 2018 and, as such, has appeared on best upcoming mobile games lists for some time now. However, it wasn't the most positively received announcement at the time, but folks are slowly coming around to the idea of playing Diablo on mobile, in part because what we've seen so far looks pretty fantastic. It came a long way from being one of the most hated to one of the most anticipated mobile games!
Much like the PC and console counterparts, Diablo Immortal will allow players to choose from several classes before wading into battle to slay foes whilst gathering plenty of loot. The classic Diablo setup, essentially. The classes currently confirmed are Barbarian, Monk, Necromancer, Wizard, Demon Hunter, Crusader. Check out our Diablo Immortal release date article for even more details.
4
Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
Whilst this list is predominately comprised of upcoming multiplayer mobile games, there are a few singleplayer options to look forward to, including Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis. Square Enix has always respected mobile as a platform, and their latest announcement is an exciting prospect for fans of the Final Fantasy franchise.
Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis is a role-playing game that will receive monthly, episodic instalments. It will retell the stories from a plethora of Final Fantasy games, including Advent Children, Before Crisis, Crisis Core and Dirge of Cerberus. Players can also tackle the story in whichever order they prefer.
Read more info about the Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis release date.
5
Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier
Battle Royale is a genre that's really taken off on mobile, with the likes of Garena Free Fire and PUBG Mobile dominating the genre. There is always room for another though, and Square Enix is looking to enter the scene with Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, which takes place 30 years before Final Fantasy VII.
It is focused on Shinra Electric Company's SOLDIER program and the enhanced fighters they created to support their military. Players will become one of them, utilising their unique abilities and weapons to eliminate every other player until they are the last person standing.
6
The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War
The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War sees you building up armies and sending them out to battle, since your duty as a Steward of Middle-earth, is to ensure that your settlement is developing constantly and evolves with each action you take.
Players can collect resources and use them to expand their land, and explore the vast territories riddled with dangerous challenges. But let's talk about the graphics of the game for a moment. In Lord of the Rings: Rise to War you don't have a simple game. You have a beautiful work of art that you can play and explore - that's enough to get our blood pumping for its release!
7
Path of Exile Mobile
Back in 2019, Grinding Gear Games announced that they were working on a mobile version of their popular dungeon-crawling RPG, Path of Exile. Unlike most of the entries on this list, Path of Exile Mobile isn't 100 per cent confirmed since the developer has previously stated that they won't release the game if it's not an enjoyable experience.
But that doesn't mean we can't get excited about the concept. Carrying such a sizeable game around in our pockets is a tantalising prospect, no doubt. Much like Diablo Immortal, there will likely be several character classes to choose from, such as Marauder, Duelist, Ranger, Shadow, Witch, Templar and Scion, though none of this is confirmed just yet.
You can read all we know so far, including the Path of Exile Mobile release date in case you are interested in all of the info we have so far.
8
Just Cause: Mobile
The Just Cause series has always provided bombastic entertainment, and Square Enix is looking to bring that enjoyment to phones with the aptly named Just Cause: Mobile. Played from an isometric perspective, the game promises over-the-top action across numerous game modes.
Whether you prefer to enjoy a game solo and battle your way through the single-player story campaign or test your skills against other players in the multiplayer mode Triple Threat, you're well catered for. Alternatively, if you enjoy teaming up with others but not fighting against them, there are also PvE co-op missions on offer for a better sense of camaraderie. We know plenty of you will mark it as the most anticipated upcoming mobile game!
Just Cause: Mobile release date and the rest we know about it are one click away!
9
Pikmin App
Niantic is looking to create more games beyond the hugely popular Pokemon Go, and Pikmin App is one of them. The game sees players growing Pikmin by walking about and creating Step Energy. Once enough is generated, the Pikmin can be plucked.
The Pikmin App will focus on daily gameplay, with players dropping in to check on their Pikmin and reflecting on their progress. It is currently available in Singapore, where there are seven variants of Pikmin to collect. They include Red, Blue, Yellow, Purple, White, Rock and Winged.
10
Undawn
Tencent is a name any mobile gamer is very familiar with, so any upcoming titles they announce are bound to be interesting. Undawn is a cooperative zombie survival title heading for iOS and Android. It will boast a mixture of PvE and PvP, where players will have to deal with the zombie hordes whilst contending with other players.
Additionaly they can team up with others and create shelters to provide sanctuary from the zombies whilst trading resources with their pals to ensure they are appropriately stocked with supplies. Admittedly, yet another zombie game doesn't sound that appealing, but Tencent has earned a reputation for making successful mobile games for a reason.
11
NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
If you love games set in feudal Japan, where stunning graphics are a key element, chances are you've heard a thing or two about NARAKA: BLADEPOINT. Well, did you know this game will also release a mobile version sometime in the future?
We're thrilled to see what that will bring, since we already love battle royale games. This one seems to elevate that genre though, and we're eager to give it a try. While we're not sure about its release date just yet, we know for a fact it's coming to mobile sometime in the future. Yay!
12
Rocket League Sideswipe
Earlier this year, Psyonix announced that they were working on a mobile version of Rocket League. It is called Rocket League Sideswipe and, as the name suggests, plays out from a side-on perspective but promises to maintain the fast-paced and frantic action its PC and console counterpart is known for.
Players will face off in either 1v1 or 2v2 matches that will only last for two minutes. This makes it perfect for the bite-sized play sessions that are popular on mobile. Psyonix has said that Rocket League Sideswipe will deliver the same in-depth customisation options for players' cars found in Rocket League.
Read more about Rocket League Sideswipe release date and the rest we know about it.
13
Dislyte
The creators of AFK Arena came up with a new title, one that looks super promising. We're talking about Dislyte, a futuristic adventure RPG set in the far future (not that far actually). Heroes are tasked to defeat the evil, as is the case with pretty much every RPG, but the appeal of Dislyte comes from the beautiful visual approach.
The characters look absolutely amazing, and the sound promises to be equally great. And if you've been following Lilith Games, for a while, you'll know that has been the case with multiple other creations, not just AFK Arena. All in all, Dislyte looks like a game everyone will want to add to their collection, and why shouldn't you?
There's always something about high-quality RPGs that makes them timeless, and this could be probably the next best title of the genre.
14
PUBG: New State
The battle royale trend doesn't appear to be fading away anytime soon, so Krafton Inc has opted to create yet another with PUBG: New State. This upcoming multiplayer shooter looks to build upon PUBG: Mobile with more impressive graphics and additional mechanics to make firefights more compelling, including weapon customisation kits and the ability to perform combat rolls.
Despite these new additions, most of the formula looks fairly similar to the setup we're familiar with. One hundred players will get dropped onto a large map before scavenging for weapons and armour to help them become the last player standing. It is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated mobile games of this year. You can pre-register the game over on Google Play.
15
Clash Heroes
Supercell has announced three different games they are currently working on. The first is Clash Heroes, an action RPG that sees players wading through various stages by battling a plethora of enemies. Each character looks to have its own special abilities in addition to a standard attack.
You can check out some gameplay from Clash Heroes in the embedded video below. Throughout the brief teaser, we see several well-known characters from the series, including the likes of skeleton, archer and barbarian.
16
Clash Quest
Next up, we have Clash Quest. It is a match-3 style game that will see players dropping their troops onto a grid to trigger various combinations that unleash deadly attacks on the enemy. Once again, it will feature several familiar faces from the Clash series.
Each stage will feature a finite number of troops to deploy, meaning players will have to be strategic with the way they utilise their forces. Outside of combat, they can upgrade their characters to make them even more formidable in battle.
17
Clash Mini
The third of Supercell's upcoming mobile games is Clash Mini. Sporting an adorable aesthetic, this auto-chess strategy title is the developer's first foray into the genre. Two players will face off against one another by placing a series of Clash-inspired miniatures onto a board.
If you're familiar with the auto-chess setup, you already know what to expect after your minions are deployed. You will watch them battle out the round before making adjustments for the next. You can check out some gameplay in the embedded video below.
18
Apex Legends Mobile
Another battle royale game that has grown to prominence in recent years is Apex Legends. A mobile version has been rumoured for quite some time now but was recently confirmed by EA. Various closed beta tests have already been carried out, suggesting the release is not too far off.
Apex Legends Mobile will follow a similar formula to its console and PC brethren. Players will drop onto a map and loot weapons and gear before engaging in battle. Apex Legends stands out from its competition with its parkour traversal mechanics, allowing for some impressive outplays.
19
Undecember
Undecember is another ARPG that promises a lot in terms of graphics and play style, but that's about it. We don't know too much about it yet, but at first glance, it appears to be fairly similar to Diablo Immortal and Path of exile. You've got some stunning realistic graphics too, as well as some gorey looking monsters to everyone's delight.
What we do have so far is a very detailed video of a skill that looks exactly like Fireball in Path of Exile. However, the amount of minutious detail that went into creating a mobile game of this magnitude makes us that much more excited for its official release.
20
Bright Memory Mobile
You can rarely find such a beautifully polished FPS as this one. Of course, we don't know much right now about all the existing features, but one thing's for sure. The game looks stunning. It appears to also have an intriguing narrative behind it, something to look forward to when not shooting enemies left and right.
Bright Memory Mobile will allow players to combo their skills too, something that we don't often see in mobile FPS games (probably because it's not exactly easy to do so in such a fast-paced environment). However, we'll see what it will bring when we'll get some more information on it. So far it looks like one of the best upcoming mobile games for Android and iOS both.
And that's our list for the best upcoming mobile games. Feel free to bookmark this page and visit every so often as we'll look to keep it regularly updated with the most exciting impending releases.