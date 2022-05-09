Top 10 best iOS console emulators for iPhone
Yes, these really are the best iOS console emulators for iPhone and you just need to find the one that suits your needs
If you’re not familiar with iOS console emulators for iPhone and are wondering how to play games using them, then you've come to the right place. This article tells you everything you need to know, including handy download links to save you a bit of time.
If you’ve closely watched the mobile gaming industry in the last few years then you'll be familiar with the advancement in both growth and technology. In today’s world, games are no longer restricted to their respective devices but can also be run on various platforms with the help of an emulator.
Today, we will be listing the best emulators that you can use to play various console games on iOS. As you go through this article, you will find out details about emulators, how to use them, and a list of the best ones to choose from.
Is it safe to run console emulators for iOS?It is absolutely safe to run an emulator as long as you’re not carrying out any illegal activity with its help. Nowadays, many applications provide support as it is fairly easy to test out things using an emulator.
What are the benefits of using an emulator for iPhone?There are multiple benefits of using an emulator, but the most common is to bridge the gap between different devices. Using an emulator also provides you with a different experience of running applications on multiple devices.
Now, let’s take a look at the most popular and best console emulators for iOS available on the internet.
1
Provenance Emulator
Provenance Emulator is full speed lite emulator that flawlessly runs on iOS and tvOS. To date, the emulator supports Atari, Bandai, NEC, Nintendo, Sega, SNK, Sony and lots more.
Provenance provides an easier installation method and has multiple features such as instant save, modification of orientation and a fully customizable UI. To download it, you can head to this link or to the developer’s Git repository to find detail information about it.
2
Delta Emulator
Delta Emulator is one of the most advanced choices that can run all the latest games from almost all the popular consoles. While installing the emulator on your iPhone, it won’t ask for any root permissions either, which is why it is popular among iOS users.
To download the emulator, visit the Alt Store by clicking here and follow the instructions on the page for easier installation.
3
Happy Chick
Happy Chick Emulator has the capability to run 18 consoles and their respective games. It is one of the most powerful console emulators for iOS that efficiently manages the phone’s resources and hardware to deliver a good performance.
The official website has detailed the steps from installation to how to play games using it. It is advised to check the minimum system requirement to run it without crashing and other issues.
4
DolphiniOS Emulator
Here is another Nintendo emulator that works great on iOS, but the installation process is quite tricky and time-consuming. Once the installation is complete, however, the emulator works like a charm. It's worth noting though that only supported ROMs can be installed in the emulator.
As the process of installation is long, the devs have laid out the easiest steps on their website. To download and check out the steps for the emulator, visit the official site by clicking here.
5
RetroArch
Do you like to play classic and retro titles on various consoles? Then you should try out RetroArch which has a massive collection of popular titles that can be played on your iOS device.
RetroArch comes with a lot of features such as shaders, netplay and rewinding. Players who don’t wish to install the emulator can also use the web version directly from their mobile. Thinking of trying it out? Click here to visit the download page.
6
GC4iOS
It is the smallest emulator in size that runs Gamecube and Nintendo Wii titles on iOS. According to the reviews, it has no compatibility issues and works great right after installation.
However, you will have to download the ROMs and the necessary files as it comes with no pre-installed games. To download it, click here to visit the official website.
7
GBA4iOS
GBA4iOS is the only Game Boy emulator that works perfectly on iOS devices. If you don't know what GBA is, you must be so young! It is a gaming console developed and marketed by Nintendo and was launched back in 2001.
GBA4iOS is developed by iEmulator and supports multiple GBA and GBC games. Additionally, it has multiplayer support, customizable skins and lots more which are essential for gaming. The easiest way to download the emulator right onto your device is by visiting the official website.
8
PPSSPP
This emulator is a great choice if you want to run PlayStation games on your Apple device. If you manage to grab a piece of your favourite PlayStation title then it is worth trying on the emulator.
Apart from that, the emulator itself has over 800 games to choose from. All you need to do is download the game inside the emulator and play. To try out this one, click here to visit the download page and follow the instruction to install it.
9
iNDS Emulator
iNDS is meant for Nintendo games only. Starting from the oldest to the most recent, iNDS smoothly emulates on an iOS device. In comparison to other emulators, the minimum system requirement is very low and is not a memory hog.
The official website has multiple download sources, but before you head to download, make sure you have read all the necessary instructions.
10
NDS4iOS
NDS4iOS is also another Nintendo emulator that doesn’t ask for root permissions of your iOS device. It supports all the latest iPhone and iPad devices and the devs have recently added new skins and a bunch of features.
The installations are the same as the iNDS emulator as they are developed by the same company. To try out this version, click here to head to the website that contains the files and the steps to get you started. And that concludes our list of best console emulators for iOS! Let us know if you need any help in the comments below.