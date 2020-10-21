I love farming games on any platform, whether it’s on my switch, my computer or on my mobile device. Though I do not have the land or patience to farm in the real world, being able to farm in the digital world has brought a whole new adventure together. It’s just so calm and relaxing when you are taking care of your farm and interacting with the people that visit farms.
With that relaxing idea in mind, we have compiled the best farming games for android devices and put them in this article, so enjoy tending to your craps and making sure your animals are fed!
Stardew Valley is just the best farming game at the moment. After you are given a farm from your grandfather, leaving your terrible office life, you can then build up your farm, clear the land, get animals, interact with locals, attend festivals and so much more. The game is based on energy, which can be regenerated by sleeping at the end of the day. It’s just so relaxing and fun.
Instead of running a farm in a world similar to ours, Tour of Neverland tasks you with creating your own farm on a tropical island! You can fish or catch sea creatures in the ocean through snorkeling, grow crops and attract visitors, find new animals and search through mines - there is just a lot going on, and it’s a great setting.
Pocket Harvest is a pixel farming adventure where you can grow crops with hopes of creating prize winning produce, which will then help your farm gain more orders and popularity. The game is full of animals to create many of the products and the option of bringing tourists to your farm, as additional revenue, so it’s up to you to decide where your farm goes.
FarmVille 2: Country Escape is a more arcade farming game, where you can slowly build up your farm over time, growing different crops and getting various animals to help make your farm profitable. Much like the PC version of FarmVille, many of these items need you to wait some time before they are ready to harvest, so it’s a long grind.
Hay Day is a farming game that lets you plant crops, feed your animals, and help neighbors with the items they need. You can grow produce for others, start a roadside shop, fish, build your town, and even visit other people to see how their farm is doing. It’s a good social farming game that has all of the basics and quite a bit of polish to it.
WeFarm is a newer farming game that has some really adorable graphics. I particularly love the animations on the different animals you can get for your farm! You can farm, fish, sell items, and help out neighbours. Helping out others will give you better relationships with them and they can help you along the way too. There is a slightly bigger world to explore, bringing some adventure to farming.
Egg, Inc. is a clicker farming game where your farm is basically all about chickens who are producing eggs for you to sell. You will need to tap the screen to gain more eggs, then sell them off to upgrade various buildings, get more chickens, and generally manage the factory-styled farm you are creating for max profit.
As it turns out, the Smurfs farm their village so that they can eat food and survive. You don’t only need to create food, but you also need to grow mushroom homes for your Smurfs to live in! You can decorate your village, meet characters from the TV series and even play a bunch of mini-games too.
Tsuki Adventure is an adorable farming game that is so much more than growing crops. On top of building up your farm, you can eat ramen and fly kites, hanging out with your animal friends and exploring a cute world as you do so. It’s a very relaxing and fun game that is well worth playing if you want a bit of relaxing life with your farming.
Harvest Moon is another story based, farming game, that’s been around for a long time. Harvest Moon: Seeds of Memories brings a story aspect to this farming game, with the additional challenge of befriending every person in your town to learn more about their own stories as well. You’ll have a lot of control over your own life and farm in this game!
If you want to play a farming game that’s not in the middle of nowhere, Family Farm Seaside can fill that gap! You will be farming and looking after animals on the seaside, with a view of the ocean and the beach just offscreen. Family Farm Seaside also has a cooking aspect to the game, so you can sell your crops or cook with them.
Farm Classic takes you to an island full of exotic plants, free-roaming animals that need to be wrangled, and villagers who are interested in working on your farm. From there, you are expected to create a farm and keep it running! You can also make machines to turn your produce into products to sell for more money.
A voxel farming game, Blocky Farm has everything you’d want from a farming game; growing crops, raising animals and riding tractors. Along with farming, you can also go fishing out on a boat, feed your animals and keep your farm underway as you continue to grow your crops. It’s a good farming game with some nice graphics.
Farm Heroes Saga is a connect-3 sort of farming game. You need to connect different cute veggies in hopes of matching them and cleaning the board. There are power-ups to help you along, as well as some strange story about a raccoon that needs defeating. Though this isn’t a traditional farming game, it’s worth a mention.
In a more realistic attempt to farm, Farming Tractor Simulator 2020 has you driving a tractor around to cultivate and farm your plot of land. There are lots of different crops to cultivate, areas to drive over and other tasks that you do need to complete to keep your farm going. Though it’s realistic, it’s still fun.
