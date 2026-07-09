Bluey: Let's Play's now lets you become an expert hairdresser or BBQ grillmaster

Bluey: Let's Play is celebrating a major milestone of 75 million downloads

And to mark it, developer Budge Studios are dropping their biggest update yet

Become a BBQ grillmaster, play hairdresser or just dress your favourite characters in goofy outfits

If at some point you had told me that the world's most popular kids' cartoon character would one day be a blue, talking Australian dog... well, I'd actually say that sounds quite plausible. Because Bluey has undoubtedly taken the world by storm, as shown by Bluey: Let's Play! and its whopping 75 million downloads.

To mark this major milestone, developer Budge Studios has released what they call their biggest update yet. And with it comes two new minigames, letting your kid learn to be an expert hairdresser (more or less) and try their hand at becoming a BBQ grillmaster, both of which offer fun and engaging mechanics.

I'm blue daba dee

That's only a small part of this update, however. Dress-up Mode allows young Bluey fans to add silly, and sometimes stylish, cosmetics to their favourite characters. They'll even wear those outfits throughout the rest of the game!

It's certainly a testament to the popularity of something like Bluey that it's managed to hit a major milestone such as this. And for parents, it's sure to be a weight off their minds to know there's something which will keep their little tykes engaged throughout the summer.

For the rest of us, well, it's an inoffensive little puzzler that's popular with kids. What else is there to say? And it's always good to see a smaller studio that's managed to leverage such a big name get the recognition they deserve! So, if you do have kids that're stuck with nothing to do this summer, why not suggest Bluey: Let's Play?

In the meantime, if you'd prefer something for a more mature audience, then we've got you covered. Just take a gander at our list of the best puzzle games on Android to find some of our favourite examples you can play right now!