Tiny Bookshop lets you run your own cosy seaside bookshop

Tiny Bookshop is now available on iOS and Android

It sees you leaving the big city to run a cosy, by-the-sea bookstore

Meet the town's residents and help them find the book of their dreams

Cosy games are a subject that provokes both feelings of nostalgia and wonderment... as well as frustration. But in the case of Tiny Bookshop, I think you'd have to be a real curmudgeon to find anything to dislike about this, as it offers a pleasant, laid-back experience on mobile.

Tiny Bookshop kicks off as most cosy games do, with your character leaving the big city in favour of the great outdoors. In this case, your destination of choice is the aptly named town of Bookstonbury-by-the-Sea, where you'll take charge of a travelling bookstore and sell your wares to the town's eccentric inhabitants.

Buy now, pay later

Along the way, you'll meet and talk to the locals, getting to know them and their stories, as well as helping make book recommendations out of volumes both real and imagined. You can even decorate your travelling bookstore and add to its quaint charm!

All in all, it's a very pleasant little example of cosy gaming. Although the complete lack of fail states may have those of you wishing for a challenge feeling a bit annoyed, I doubt hardcore gamers are looking to run their own seaside bookstore.

And, following a very pleasing new trend, Tiny Bookshop also offers a free demo, letting you get to grips with what the world of Bookstonbury-by-The-Sea has to offer before you take the plunge for yourself! With such positive reception when it was originally released on PC, I think it's safe to say Tiny Bookshop is one to watch!

Speaking of cosiness, though, we all know that the gold standard for the genre is none other than Stardew Valley. So, if you happen to be on the lookout for something else to play in that vein, why not check out our list of the best mobile games like Stardew Valley?