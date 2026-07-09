Rust Mobile will offer even more equipment and game options in its upcoming second beta

Arriving later this summer

Rust Mobile is set to show off even more items and gameplay in its second closed beta

This upcoming beta, slated for sometime in August, features new items and gameplay options

Rust Mobile is the officially licenced version of Facepunch's smash-hit survival shooter

As far as survival shooters go, Rust Mobile has always been a favourite amongst players. So, no surprise, Rust Mobile is an eagerly anticipated release. And if you lost out on trying it in closed beta, you'll be glad to know that this August will see Rust Mobile's second beta arrive!

The second beta for Rust Mobile promises to offer even more content to explore, including a wider variety of in-game equipment to test out, and the slightly vaguer 'lighter gameplay options' and 'new player-friendly systems'. That's on top of all the content available in the first closed beta, too.

Knocking the rust off

More details on exactly when and where this second beta will take place are still to come. But it'll support even more languages, ranging from English to Korean and Arabic. Clearly, Level Infinite are hoping that their adaptation of Facepunch's PC smash-hit will have global appeal.

Rust is certainly a game that demands a lot from players. Don't expect casual, drop-in-whenever-you-want survival, as Rust encourages players to always keep a weather eye on their bases, with raids potentially happening at any time on the continually operating servers. If nothing else, being able to access it from your phone will make those late-night defences much easier.

With over three million pre-registrations, it seems as if Rust Mobile is definitely provoking a wave of interest. And for Level Infinite, they could be onto another winner if they manage to translate that hardcore survival for a more casual mobile audience!

Looking for something to tide you over ahead of the release of Rust Mobile and the other great games coming later this year? Then why not dip into what else is arriving on mobile by checking out our latest feature covering the five new mobile games to try this week?