The ultimate list of best farming games

: 1 game sapped.

I find farming games to be so relaxing. Having a little farm, managing some plants, maybe taking care of animals - it’s so different from the hustle and bustle of being in front of a computer all day, typing away at various white screens to fill them full of words.

If you, like me, don't have time to have a real farm (or the drive to do that much manual labor) - fear not, there are plenty of games that you can play from the comfort of whatever you are that will allow you to live your best life.

Read on to find the best farming games available now for iPad and iPhone.

Original post by Jupiter Hadley, updated by PocketGamer staff.