The ultimate list of best farming games

I find farming games to be so relaxing. Having a little farm, managing some plants, maybe taking care of animals - it’s so different from the hustle and bustle of being in front of a computer all day, typing away at various white screens to fill them full of words.

If you, like me, don't have time to have a real farm (or the drive to do that much manual labour) - fear not, there are plenty of games that you can play from the comfort of whatever you are in that will allow you to live your best life.

Read on to find the best farming games available now for iPad and iPhone.

Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is my all-time favourite farming game. There are no in-app purchases, there are no timers that take real-life time, and there is no real way to lose. It’s just farming at its purest form, giving players the ability to do what they want and grow the farm they want, while sprinkling in a town to explore, fishing, mining, and more to keep things interesting. If you're looking for more on the game, feel free to read our guide on how to use bait in Stardew Valley.

Tiny Pixel Farm

Tiny Pixel Farm is a cute, idle farming game where you take care of little plots of animals or plants, interacting with them from time to time. The entire game is played on a single screen, where you can see your whole farm and tap to interact, and you can get villagers who want to come and stay at your ranch, adding some new characters.

Harvest Moon: Seeds of Memories

Seeds of Memories brings a story aspect to this farming game, with the additional challenge of befriending every person in your town to learn more about their own stories as well. Along with the various farming mechanics in the game, there is a story to follow and contribute to. You'll have a lot of control over your own life and farm!

FarmVille 3

FarmVille is very well-known - I have to admit I had an impressive farm myself on Facebook as a teenager. FarmVille 3 brings the game to mobile and adds decorating, growing crops, collecting animals and visiting other friends' farms! Though there is a lot of waiting in this farm game, I do enjoy the amount of limited-time items. Oh, by the way, here we have Farmville 3 codes that you can use to get some free rewards.

Big Farm: Mobile Harvest

Big Farm: Mobile Harvest is an exciting simulator where you need to take care of animals and grow crops. In it, you will have to deal with fields overgrown with weeds, obtain primary farming skills, and build various agricultural facilities such as stalls, barns, and irrigation systems. This game is an online simulator of a personal garden. The graphics are bright and cute, and the soundtrack is also good. Big Farm: Mobile Harvest also has multiplayer, allowing you to play with your friends.

Smurf's Village

The Smurfs farm too, as evident in Smurfs’ Village. Your goal is to actually grow food that the Smurfs can eat, so that they can grow. Along with growing your mushroom homes and the berries that you eat, you can decorate your village, meet loads of Smurf characters, and play a bunch of fun mini-games to keep things interesting.

Family Farm Seaside

What’s better than a farm? Well, having an ocean view on your farm! In Family Farm Seaside, you can grow your crops on your farm and also on your seaside farm, collecting items into a barn that has unlimited storage, so you can turn your produce into other foods or just sell them off to purchase more things for your farm!

Hay Day

Your crops don’t die in Hay Day, which is great if you are forgetful when it comes to looking after your farm. Hay Day’s main difference is not just preserving your produce indefinitely, but you can also fulfil orders, sell items, trade with neighbours, and take care of a boatload of crops all on your mobile device. For more, make sure to check our guide on how to gain experience and level up quickly in Hay Day.

Hobby Farm Classic

Instead of a traditional farmstead, Hobby Farm Classic has you trying to make a farm on an island full of exotic plants, free-roaming animals that need to be wrangled, and villagers who are interested in working on your farm. You can also make machines to turn your produce into products to sell for more money.

Township

If you want a bit of city building with your farming, Township is a game for you! While trying to upgrade and build up your town, you will also be tasted with building up a farm - producing crops which can be used and sold to help contribute to the town that’s ever growing on the sidelines! And if you are looking for more info about this farming game, we have a Township review for you!

Egg, Inc.

What if you just want to farm chickens? Egg, Inc. puts chicken farming into the production line, allowing you to make the most eggs you can by tapping the screen. You are able to hatch chickens to make more eggs, hire workers, research different eggs and more while tapping the screen full of eggs.

Klondike Adventures

Build a farm and then a thriving city in the middle of nowhere in Alaska in Klondike Adventures. Along with farming and exploring, you can also play various mini-games, trade with your neighbours and slowly expand - turning this isolated area into a thriving hot spot in the state of Alaska.

Tiny Sheep

Tiny Sheep is a cross between a farming simulator and a pet game, as you don’t really need to grow anything and instead are taking care of a bunch of sheep, shearing them, feeding them, and generally looking after them. Sheep farming is a real-life thing, so this is indeed a farming sim, just far less of a crop-based one!

Blocky Farm

A voxel farming game, Blocky Farm has everything you’d want: growing crops, raising animals, and riding tractors. Taking care of plants and animals is easy and key to keeping a good farm running. Along with farming, you can ride a boat out and go fishing to catch something extra to sell.

Monster Farm: Happy Halloween

We are more than halfway down this list, and I am sure you are thinking, “Jupiter, a lot of these games look the same”, and my reply is “BAM. Zombies.” Monster Farm: Happy Halloween is a zombie farming game that’s perfect for feeling a little spooky. Your zombies and monsters will help you grow spooky crops and make Halloween-themed treats.

Sunrise Village

This colourful farming sim is very popular these days. It will remind you of Animal Crossing a bit, with a similar art style and options. The sunny village is always active, so it's a massive time sink. Whether you're growing or harvesting crops, feeding animals, or tampering with magic (yes, magic), there's something to click on whenever you're there. And with a new friend system, you can now level up your friends and assign them to buildings to boost productivity.

Tsuki Adventure

Tsuki Adventure is an adorable carrot farming game that has a really lovely countryside feel to it, providing not only carrot farming but also cute animals, the ability to fly a kite, eat ramen, farm your carrots, fish and more. There aren’t a bunch of in-app purchases or anything else to take you out of the experience.

Farm Heroes Saga

King made a match-3 farming game because, of course, they did. The name of it is Farm Heroes Saga - where you will be matching adorable fruit to save the town from some sort of bad raccoon? To be honest, I really don’t know, but if you want the concept of a farming sim but are really looking for a match-3, King, as always, has you covered. And for a few more tips and tricks, make sure to read our guide on how to grow a bumper crop in Farm Heroes Saga.

SpongeBob Adventures: In a Jam!

Though SpongeBob Adventures: In a Jam! has more of a story element compared to most in this genre, there are lots of farming aspects too! You will find yourself cleaning up areas of the world to make room for you to plant more items in your field, fulfilling orders that the characters of Bikini Bottom want to purchase from you. As you are underwater, you don't actually need to water your plants, but there are plenty of other activities to keep you busy.

It's Literally Just Mowing

Though this is more farming-adjacent, It's Literally Just Mowing is a relaxing, fun game where you find yourself gardening in a way that you're probably more familiar with. Most of us don't have massive farms to work on, but we have mowed our own lawn. Here, you find massive plots of overgrown land, some on farms, some as community lots, and some around people's homes. You can then mow the lawns, fixing them up so that it's a nicer place to live in and their garden feels nicer.

Funky Bay

In another exotic farming game, you will be looking to earn as much as possible while upgrading your farm and growing your town in Funky Bay. It also has treasures that you can find through pirates and mining for resources within the world around you. There are quests that you can fulfil and plenty of crops to harvest!

Superfarmers

Superheroes seem to need help, too, and their current mission is Farming! Superfarmers is a farming game where you help superheroes, run a well-oiled farm, produce crops, take care of animals and fulfil requests along the way. As it turns out, superheroes are just lazy celebrities, so you might be doing more work than you thought.

Farming Simulator 20

The name Farming Simulator 20 fully justifies itself. This is the continuation of the popular series of simulators, imbued with realism and the spirit of everyday life. In terms of gameplay, everything is clear. Here, you simply do what real farmers do: take care of the fields and livestock, sell the fruits of your labour, and raise money for improved and new equipment.

Graveyard Keeper

Graveyard Keeper feels like a dark version of Stardew Valley, which is why it’s perfect for closing off this list. Instead of growing crops or taking care of animals, you are creating a grave, selling mystery meat, and generally trying to keep the dark forces at bay, but the gameplay is that of a farming game, which makes for a pretty interesting combination!

And while you are still here, make sure to check out our list of the best gardening games on mobile.