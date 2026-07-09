App Army Assemble: Among the Sleep - "Will this horror game keep you up at night?"

We ask the App Army

Among the Sleep first launched all the way back in 2014, bringing an interesting twist on the usual horror formula. Rather than playing as an adult, you're a toddler with nothing to defend you but your teddy bear. It's an interesting premise, and now that it's on mobile, we handed it over to our App Army to see what they thought.

Here's what they said:

First of all, fantastic game on mobile. Never played this one before. It has an excellent psychological horror atmosphere with creepy sound design, with a unique setup where you play as a 2-year-old child. This gives it a strong emotional story that unfolds gradually. There is no combat, focusing instead on exploration, puzzles, and suspense. The touch controls are very awkward, especially when you have to select and pull a drawer or any object you want to pull.

Among the Sleep is an enjoyable psychological adventure horror game. The puzzles are fun without being confusing. I love how the surroundings are interactive and responsive, and the character voices, animations, and sound effects are all well done.

Sometimes the game feels a bit slow, either due to the character movement or the pacing of the story parts.

The story is very short, and when it's over, there's nothing much to explore. However, the various options for graphics settings - from very low to high - and support for 30 to 60fps, along with compatibility with my controller (Evofox Deck 2), are definite pluses. Overall, it’s a very solid game to play.

Among the Sleep is another hit PC and console game that’s made its way over to mobile. This isn’t your typical horror game where you’re battling zombies or trying to escape bad guys by any means necessary. In Among the Sleep, you take on the role of a two-year-old toddler looking for your mother. There is no combat here, and fear comes from your surroundings and the puzzles you will come to face. There’s a larger overarching story about real-life family issues that adds complexity to the overall scary theme. The presentation, from the atmospheric graphics and eerie sounds, is all top-notch. Touch controls can feel rather lacking at times, but controller support was recently added, helping to fix many problems.

Spooky puzzle-solving game with a toddler, a creepy bear, and a missing mom. The graphics are good, and the atmosphere and vibes are very creepy. I found iPhone controls a bit clunky- I had to try and retry more than once, but was able to work my way through. Fairly short game, and aside from the controls, probably good for fans of the genre.

Among the Sleep is a short, atmospheric action-adventure game about a toddler and his teddy bear friend. After a short intro that teaches you the basic controls and mechanics of the game, the main story begins. You awaken late at night and begin to search for your teddy and your mom. The atmosphere has the right amount of slight "wrongness" as you would expect from a bad dream. The sounds are very effective and creepy as well.

I found the touch controls to be a bit finicky, so I connected my Gamesir G8+ controller. The game plays better with a controller, but I really wish I could invert the Y axis. I'm a big PC gamer that like an inverted Y axis with my games. As you explore your house, made creepy by the nighttime and weird noises, you find little puzzles along the way. The game has a bit of physics that allows you to push and pull things and interact with stuff. For a 3-hour-or-so game, it will probably keep most people interested. Just be ready to practice the controls a bit. Give it a go if you like Little Nightmares or similar games.

Among the Sleep is a horror game where you play as a toddler from a first-person perspective. After you are disturbed in the night by a shadowy presence, you must explore the house to find your mother. The perspective and the SFX make for a very creepy game, even if the puzzle elements are fairly simple. The thing that lets the game down on iOS is the touch screen controls; they work but are very clunky, and this can be frustrating at times. The game is also short; it can be done in a few hours. A cautious recommendation due to the controls.

The App Army is Pocket Gamer's lovely community of mobile game experts. As often as possible, we ask them for their thoughts on the latest games and share them with you.

To join, simply head over to either our Discord Channel or Facebook Group and request access by answering the three questions. We'll then get you in right away.