War Legends lets you control your units' every move in this true throwback RTS

War Legends is a newly released RTS that offers true control of your units

Play in classic fashion inspired by the likes of Warcraft and Command & Conquer

Duke it out in 1v1, up to 3v3, campaign or tournaments!

If you've read any of my other articles on the topic, then you probably know by now that I'm not a big fan of the auto-battler genre. As a strategy fan myself the idea of taking the actual, well, strategy out of the equation seems ludicrous. And it appears the developers of War Legends agree.

This newly released RTS, now available on Android and coming soon to iOS, throws the conventions of mobile strategy out the window. Rather than simply throwing blobs of troops at one another, you control units individually, sending them wherever you want in classic Warcraft fashion.

Humans, orcs, elves and goblins, oh my

The Warcraft comparison doesn't stop there either. Alongside classic RTS gameplay you also have your standard setup of a fantasy world at war, and some suspiciously familiar looking orc and human factions to boot. But that'd hardly be the first time we've seen a new game riff on existing franchises.

You'll still be building your base, picking out magic scrolls and summoning heroes. But like in Red Alert or Age of Empires you'll be sending your troops out regularly to raid your opponents, keeping up the pressure and the excitement throughout each match.

Suffice it to say War Legends has really caught my eye and I'll be interested to see how well it's received. With a variety of modes such as tournaments, campaign and PvP ranging from two to six players, War Legends looks to have plenty of content for dedicated fantasy and strategy fans to sink their teeth into.

Speaking of which, if you find yourself wanting even more, or just want to check out the competition, then we've got you covered. Take a look at our list of the best strategy games on Android to see some more of our favourite picks you can play right now on mobile!