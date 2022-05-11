Top 15 best educational kids games for iPhone and iPad (iOS)
Some scholarly kids games to play on your iPhone and iPad
Children are put in front of screens quite often these days, and with the variety of educational and kid-friendly apps, I totally understand why. However, note that none of these educational kids' games will substitute the real methodical education, they are rather here to keep them interested and hooked up to learn and educate themselves!
If you’d like your child to lean towards the more scholarly route when it comes to their screen time, we have compiled a list of the best educational games that are children friendly to play on your iOS device! That said, I’d also suggest picking up a strong case if you’re going to let young ones play!
- Take a quick glance at our list of the best free phone games in 2022!
Click through below to find out what are, in our opinion, the 15 best educational kids games on iPhone & iPad.Original article by Jupiter Hadley, updates by Pocket Gamer Staff.
1
Metamorphabet
Metamorphabet is the most wonderful alphabet-learning game out there. Each screen shows you a letter that you can pinch, zoom, tap, and otherwise play with to reveal words that start with this letter. A calm voice reads you the words, tells you what the letter is called and allows you to explore.
Once you have discovered all the words that letter has to offer, a star appears, and in your own time, you can tap to move on to the next letter. It’s a very engaging way to look at the alphabet.Download Metamorphabet
2
Ruffy the Husky: On Ice
Taking you into the article, Ruffy the Husky: On Ice gives you an adorable dog to help you solve a bunch of different little puzzles and games. This app can help children identify shapes, learn to count, listen to animal noises, practice speaking and more. There are a bunch of other cute characters that are also featured, from penguins to seals, which will keep any animal lover captivated as they learn more.
The top one, however, would have to be the husky. This smart dog has a super entertaining way of teaching toddlers and pre-schoolers the shapes, numbers and alphabet, and have a blast while doing so.Download Ruffy the Husky: On Ice
3
Lyrical Letters
Edging towards a slightly older audience, Lyrical Letters will play you a small set of notes, requiring you to recognise and play these notes back on an accurately labeled piano. The twist is, these notes actually spell out a word that you can then read the definition of.
If you are having trouble hearing the note and knowing what letter it is, you can use hints around the meaning of the word to then try and guess the notes correctly. It combines music and spelling to make a sleek game. Definitely puts learning and fun in the same sentence when it comes to kids' games.Download Lyrical Letters
4
Tappity
Tappity is a science game for ages 4 and up, which breaks down a variety of topics from outer space, to dinosaurs, to tectonic plates and explains them in bite-sized games that any child will enjoy. It's one of our top picks in terms of educational apps because it showcases a little bit of everything.
The game has its own teacher, who walks you through each area, explaining more as you go along. There are interactive experiences, choices to be made, and more in this game, which really brings a fun twist to education!Download Tappity
5
Oinky the Piggy: On Farm
More for toddlers and preschoolers, Oinky the Piggy: On Farm allows younger children to solve sliding puzzles, then interact with animals. This game is completely focused on barnyard animals, introducing them to the player through these sliding puzzles, before allowing the player to watch them play around on the farm, eat, grow and make sounds.
It’s a familiar world as every child has grown up playing some sort of farmyard game, understanding animals, but this time it’s taken to the digital world. The best part, however, has to be the puzzles. They're as entertaining as a physical puzzles and equally challenging.Download Oinky the Piggy: On Farm
6
The Very Hungry Caterpillar
Based on the classic children’s book, The Very Hungry Caterpillar has a lot to offer in its 3D book form, providing a variety of games which help you learn to count, sort and about healthy eating (we wouldn’t want our caterpillar eating too many sweets)! Sprinkled between games are facts about real-life animals - which are just as fun to learn about after you’ve been playing.
This beautiful app is the equivalent of the physical 3D book, with pop-ups and what looks like stunning hand-drawn graphics. It's brilliant.Download The Very Hungry Caterpillar
7
Coco – Educational Game
Another variety game for younger players, aged 5 to 10 years old, Coco focuses on a bunch of children’s puzzles, from math games to memory games to keep children entertained.
The interface for this game is quite soft in color and design, which is quite appealing for children both young and old, and the variety of puzzles and games are very nice - it is worth noting that the game does work for free for a week, then is subscription-based, depending on what you want to use it for.Download Coco – Educational Game
8
Pinky the Hippo: In the Wild
Pinky the Hippo: In the Wild focuses on teaching children age two and up about colours, jungle animals, and languages. The interface is very child-friendly, with cute animals that can easily have their environment coloured and explored. You can see their shelters and their world, as well as learn about the noises they make. You can also learn different languages through the app, learning how words are said and should sound.
It's an app that will be well-liked by kids, with beautiful graphics and an entertaining play style. That's exactly what makes it one of the best educational kids games for iPhones even today.Download Pinky the Hippo: In the Wild
9
Endless Alphabet
Endless Alphabet is an interesting app where you are able to select a word, then watch the letters run away, and bring them back to place. These letters are lifelike, wiggling and attempting to get away, but once the word is complete, they all animate together and the game explains what the word means, teaching you exactly what you have been creating.
This is much more than teaching the alphabet. It brings a lot of joy to reading, so it's on our list of best educational kids games for iOS for a reason. Make sure you check it out.Download Endless Alphabet
10
Montessorium: Intro to Colors
A look into coloring, Montessorium: Intro to Colors aims to teach you the basic foundations of primary and secondary colors, shades, gradients, names of colors, mixing colors, and practicing fine motor skills. You are able to paint canvases, bringing the world to life in your own way. There are recaps throughout the app, testing to see if you can listen to the name of a color, find it, and select it.
This game is not only beautiful but also oddly satisfying. You'll get to enjoy a world filled with colour and gradients, and let's be honest - it is great for adults too (if you want a beautiful and relaxing game)!Download Montessorium: Intro to Colors
11
Star Walk Kids: Astronomy Game
Made for children aged 6 and above, Star Walk Kids teaches you more about the galaxy. Unlike other apps about the stars, this game is kid-friendly, providing a good interface for younger audiences. You can explore the solar system, see constellations, find the ISS and Hubble - as well as view different animated videos that give more facts and details about what can be found in outer space.
It’s a great dive into the world beyond ours. It should really be included on the list of educational games that you'd play with your kids on your iPhone.Download Star Walk Kids: Astronomy Game
12
Dino Tim: Basic Math skills
Dino Tim is a maths game for three and up, with the goal of teaching their first few words, as well as basic counting, numbers, colors, vowels - all through a bunch of puzzles.
Fine motor skills and coordination are easy to learn through this game, as the puzzles are quite intuitive and can be picked up quickly as you play. It’s a simple learning game that’s well done and well fun playing.Download Dino Tim: Basic Math skills
13
Quick Math Jr.
Quick Math Jr. allows you to adjust the difficulty depending on the age, for 3 and up, learning through different maths games as you play. Questions can be answered in the form of multiple-choice or you can use your finger (or a stylist) to write in the answers, practicing handwriting as you learn.
Quick Math Jr. also has little monster characters that you can create, to help you connect with the games that you are playing. It's actually quite fun from an adult perspective and makes math pleasant and easy to learn for children.Download Quick Math Jr.
14
Shape Gurus
Shape Gurus aims to teach younger children to identify shapes and place them into their slots, creating larger pictures that can then come to life. They can play mini-games where they must find the shape that doesn’t match the others and ones that can be sorted by size. Creating pictures is where the real fun begins, as shapes are placed into slots, creating more of a picture.
This is the ideal game for pre-schoolers, and it's easy to see why - it's simple to get into, it's fun, and it's highly educational. Everything you could want in one place.Download Shape Gurus
15
Math Bingo
Math Bingo does exactly what the name says - allows younger children to play bingo by answering math questions and putting little bugs on the correct number of a bingo card. To make things more challenging, a timer can be added to see if you can answer the math question in a swift manner. Though the game itself is simple, it’s a fun way to practice mental math.
And with Math Bingo we are closing our list of best educational kids' games for iPhone and iPad! Hopefully, you found the games you were looking for on this list, and if you've got some more title suggestions for us, make sure to let us know!Download Math Bingo