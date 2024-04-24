Quest Dragon is an idle RPG with adorable characters and artwork, out now on Android

Defend your home against evil humans

Easy growth system

Idle mechanics and low-key battles

Cute characters and vibrant artwork

Loongcheer Game has announced the official launch of Quest Dragon on Google Play, inviting everyone to dive into the casual idle RPG on Android. Featuring lovely cartoonish vibes coupled with cute characters and charming artwork, the idle title offers a low-key experience where you can enjoy thrilling quests without the hardcore grind.

In Quest Dragon, you can look forward to encountering more than six characters and 30 pets, as well as collecting 17 spirits to cultivate. Given its low-pressure nature, you can just tap for a continuous upgrade - you can even reap loads of rewards without all the hard work.

The RPG lets you upgrade your heroes via points and gold, as well as boost your gear and equipment to improve your combat prowess. You can also upgrade your pets and unlock abilities via a skill tree. Of course, to keep things in sync with the casual nature of the game, you can engage in fun mini-games such as sports races and dancing doggos.

Does that sound like it's exactly your cup of tea? If you're on the hunt for more experiences where you can pass the time without pouring out all your blood, sweat, and tears, why not take a look at our list of the best idle games on Android to get your fill?

Ready to defend your home against those pesky humans? If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Quest Dragon on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with ads.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.