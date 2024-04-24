Bloodline: The Last Royal Vampire is now available in India and select SEA regions

Retro-styled RPG makes its way to Asian countries a year after launch

Available in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia and India

Retro RPG with 400+ characters and several game modes

Special Cuisine Dimension crossover to celebrate the release

Crunchyroll has just announced that the retro-styled JPRG, Bloodline: The Last Royal Vampire, is finally available in India and select Southeast Asian regions after launching globally in the summer of 2022. If you're from Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia or India, you can simply download the game from the App Store or Google Play and get in on the action.

In Bloodline: The Last Royal Vampire, you embark on a thrilling adventure alongside Lilo, the Last Royal Vampire, and her friend Ren as they strive to save their world from the clutches of the Holy Land, a dangerous cult. Throughout the game, you will assemble diverse squads comprising courageous knights, minigun-wielding waifus, and an array of heroes to battle against formidable foes such as exorcists, hunters, and demons.

The JRPG features an extensive roster of over 400 characters to collect, each with distinctive abilities and powers waiting to be unleashed. As you continually battle with these heroes, you can upgrade them to unlock their true potential. To test your skills, you can participate in thrilling PvP modes like the Arena, Tower of Fate, or squad up with your mates and fight in Guild Battles in real-time.

Moreover, the game also has some convenient mechanics such as Auto Battles and Raids, and Auto-Mine, which minimize the grind and allow you to focus more on managing your squad and engaging in the important battles against the Holy Land.

Why don’t you check out this list of the best JRPGs to play on Android right now?

For those who join the adventure at launch, an exciting limited-time event awaits, featuring a special collaboration that introduces food-themed Cuisine Dimension characters for summoning and Cuisine Dimension Spacetime Dungeons.

Dive into this immersive world now by downloading Bloodline: The Last Royal Vampire for free on your preferred link below. Visit the official website for more information.