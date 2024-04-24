Honkai: Star Rail's version 2.3 will mark the debut of Firefly

v2.2 may not be out yet, but marketing for v2.3 has begun

Firefly will join the adventure RPG in version 2.3

She is a Fire-type character on the Path of Destruction

Will be voiced by Analesa Fisher and Adin Rudd

It’s been nearly a month since HoYoverse released the version 2.1 update for Honkai: Star Rail, which introduced new characters like Acheron, Aventurine, and Gallagher as you explored more of Penacony. We’ll soon know about v2.2 – Then Wake to Weep as a special program is due in a few days, but the studio’s already planning ahead as a new hero for version 2.3 was just revealed.

Firefly, a new five-star character, will be joining Honkai: Star Rail in version 2.3, not the upcoming v2.2 update. Some of you may already be familiar with this hero as she’s been part of the latest Penacony Expansion. Fans already speculated her addition as a playable character like a lot of other NPCs, and that should finally happen in a few months.

Given that v2.3 may not be released before June, details are thin on Firefly. What we do know is from a Twitter post titled Extraterrestrial Satellite Communication. Firefly is a five-star hero on the Path of Destruction, wielding the Fire element as her name suggests. She is part of a group known as the Stellaron Hunters.

Firefly may look daunting because of the powerful mechanical armour she dons, but in reality, she’s just a young girl named Sam. She unfortunately suffers from Entropy Loss Syndrome because of a genetic manipulation, which makes her a living weapon.

Looking for the meaning of life led Sam to join the Stellaron Hunters alongside Kafka, Silver Wolf, and Blade. She now looks for ways to defy fate with them. Firefly has been voiced by Analesa Fisher (Cookie Run: Kingdom, Genshin Impact) and Adin Rudd (Pokémon Masters, Genshin Impact) in English.

We don't know much about the upcoming version 2.2 update, but it's confirmed that Firefly/Sam will be part of Honkai: Star Rail's patch 2.3.