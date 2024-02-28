Top 7 games like Coin Master
If you're looking for a list of the best games like Coin Master to fill up your time, then look no further because we've got it right here! Today's article will cover a list of games you can dig into while you're waiting for your Coin Master spins to refill, or simply because you can't get enough of this type of game and are looking to try something new.
The games we've picked all follow a similar principle and are all equally fun to play, so if you want to try out something new or simply want to dive into a game that is not too demanding in terms of time and strategy, these are the games you should be looking at.
What to expect from the top games like Coin MasterIf you haven't played Coin Master before, and just came across this list by chance, then let me explain. In Coin Master, you essentially start off in a small village without any buildings or decorations. Your task is to collect more Coins (Gold) and build and upgrade them until you have successfully completed the entire village.
You will be able to collect Spins, which let you roll for various items - from buffs that prevent you from being attacked to Coins and chances to attack other players and loot their villages. The lighthearted approach of the game is fun and incredibly addictive as you get to see every single change you make to your village and collect all sorts of memorabilia in the process. I mean, you can even have your own pet to accompany you!
These would best sum up what you can find in this list of games similar to Coin Master. Now, if you're curious if every other game is the same with just a reskinned version of the game...we can't exactly say. That doesn't apply to every single listing, since every game we mentioned has its unique element and its appeal.
But let's not beat around the bush anymore - you're here for one thing, and one thing only: and that is the list of top 7 games like Coin Master. So, let's jump right in!
1
Pet Master
Pet Master is a brilliant alternative to Coin Master, especially if you love animals. It is another release from the same developer, MoonActive, so it is to be expected that the gameplay is fairly similar. In this game, you will have the same goals, which are to attack other players for loot, build and expand your own village and just...spin your heart out!
In addition to that, you will also have an album where you can collect various trade cards, as well as a board game that lets you explore the surrounding areas. It's super fun and a truly great game similar to Coin Master. We've also got an updated list of Pet Master free spins that we update daily, so make sure to check that out too if you decide to play!Download Pet Master for Android or iOS.
2
Pirate Kings
What would you get if you mash Sea of Thieves and Coin Master? Probably Pirate Kings - that would be the most accurate way to describe this game.
With tons of looting looming over the horizon, building your own pirate kingdom will be a fun, enjoyable and really exciting adventure. Essentially, you have the same core "spins" feature that will allow you to make your moves in the game, but instead of building your kingdom in various lands as you do in Coin Master, you do it on islands and attack other players straight from your pirate ship.
There are also free spins that you can collect every day, and you can do that by following our Pirate Kings free spins page right here!Download Pirate Kings from Google Play or the App Store.
3
Coin Kingdom
One of the closest games in terms of looks and playstyle to Coin Master is easily Coin Kingdom. Just like the former, you have to raid villages, build and upgrade your artillery to take down other players, and use your knowledge to grow your kingdom as best as you can without losing to other players (who are also trying to attack and steal from you).
In addition to all of these elements, you will also have the chance to get more rewards and spins by playing various minigames, which is a great way to pass some time while you're waiting for your free spins to refresh! Also, what is a kingdom without servants? In Coin Kingdom, you will even be able to hire servants who can raid other players for you! That's an option you definitely shouldn't pass on.Download Coin Kingdom for Android or iOS.
4
Island King
An adorable game that's all about looting, Island King can be considered the lovechild of Coin Master and Pirate Kings, if you could even say that. It's a game where you raid isles, attack other players, build your kingdom and collect trading cards to grow your collection. You can also add all your friends from social media and play various board games together like Monopoly, Bingo or Solitaire.
You can even trade your duplicate cards with your friends in order to help each other complete your collections, and that will definitely come in handy in the long run - the more friends you make, the easier you'll be able to complete your collection!Download Island King for iOS or Android.
5
Cuisine Master - Coin Journey
A game like Coin Master that takes the entire concept and mashes it into a restaurant tycoon-type of game, Cuisine Master lets you fight in order to become the ultimate "cuisine master" instead of fighting for isles and kingdoms and reigning supreme over land. There will be a lot of restaurants to build, all with different themes - plus, you can build and decorate them all in creative ways.
Of course, you can also raid and loot from other restaurants, because that's part of the fun when it comes to this type of game. Cuisine Master is one of my personal favourites, because it's as close as you can get to some of the best cooking games out there, and that's lovely!Download Cuisine Master from Google Play or on the App Store.
6
Spin Voyage
Spin Voyage is a game like Coin Master that will take you on a journey around the globe, exploring and raiding everything that comes your way. You will collect tons of coins that will let you build your villages anywhere in the world, upgrade them, and try to defend them to your best ability when other players are trying to attack.
This game is fun and simple, with plenty of free spins to help you achieve all your goals - and if that's what you expect from this type of game, then you've just found a great one.Download Spin Voyage for Android or iOS.
7
Piggy Boom
Who knew pigs could fly? In Piggy Boom, they can do that and much, much more. Although the game has been around for a while, Piggy Boom is super fun and does it all. You have unique piggies joining you on your adventures as well as helping you raid other players and build your own kingdom. There are also tons of other adorable critters siding with you on this journey, and all you have to do is...keep them happy!
Piggy Boom is a much cuter alternative to Coin Master, and it's going to keep you on your toes at all times. Give it a shot - it'll be worth it!
Download Piggy Boom for iOS or Android.
