If you're looking for a list of the best games like Coin Master to fill up your time, then look no further because we've got it right here! Today's article will cover a list of games you can dig into while you're waiting for your Coin Master spins to refill, or simply because you can't get enough of this type of game and are looking to try something new.

The games we've picked all follow a similar principle and are all equally fun to play, so if you want to try out something new or simply want to dive into a game that is not too demanding in terms of time and strategy, these are the games you should be looking at.

What to expect from the top games like Coin Master

If you haven't played Coin Master before, and just came across this list by chance, then let me explain. In Coin Master, you essentially start off in a small village without any buildings or decorations. Your task is to collect more Coins (Gold) and build and upgrade them until you have successfully completed the entire village.

You will be able to collect Spins, which let you roll for various items - from buffs that prevent you from being attacked to Coins and chances to attack other players and loot their villages. The lighthearted approach of the game is fun and incredibly addictive as you get to see every single change you make to your village and collect all sorts of memorabilia in the process. I mean, you can even have your own pet to accompany you!

These would best sum up what you can find in this list of games similar to Coin Master. Now, if you're curious if every other game is the same with just a reskinned version of the game...we can't exactly say. That doesn't apply to every single listing, since every game we mentioned has its unique element and its appeal.

But let's not beat around the bush anymore - you're here for one thing, and one thing only: and that is the list of top 7 games like Coin Master. So, let's jump right in!