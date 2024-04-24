GrandChase puts a new SR hero up for grabs along with a merch set in latest update

Throw your name into the hat for the GrandChase merch lottery

SR 5 Star Hero Brammashell up for grabs

Let the new Assault hero protect your mages and rangers

Pre-register to nab freebies

KOG Games has announced that pre-registrations are now open for GrandChase's newest character, Brammashell. In particular, you can sign up and score plenty of in-game goodies along with a chance to nab a GrandChase Merch set.

In the latest GrandChase mobile pre-registration event, you can look forward to wielding the power of the honourable knight Brammashell as he fights to protect Rin, the reincarnation of the Goddess. This Assault Hero can offer invaluable defence for mages and rangers within the party, especially with his ability to weaken enemies within a specific range. He can even provide invincibility for his allies to boost your survivability in combat.

Signing up will reward you with SR 5 Star Hero Brammashell along with the Brammashell Costume Suit Avatar, Brammashell’s Exclusive Equipment, Brammashell’s Soul Imprint Cube, and Brammashell Effect Profile Border. As for the Merch Set, your name will be thrown into the hat for a lottery that will give away a Large Gaming Mousepad, Photo Card, Stickers, and Acrylic Stand - the perfect way to flaunt your GrandChase fandom.

Does that sound like it's exactly your cup of tea? If you're on the hunt for more ways you can excel within the RPG, why not take a look at our GrandChase tier list to know which characters you should add to your team?

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out GrandChase on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.