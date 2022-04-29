Top 15 best iOS horror games for iPhone and iPad
Scarily good horror games for iOS
Original list by Anthony Usher, updated by Jupiter Hadley and PocketGamer staff on April 29th, 2022.
If you are up for a bit of a spook you are in the right place. Here are the Top 15 iOS horror games that you can play on your iPhone and iPad!
When it comes to something a bit more spooky, you could always watch a scary movie. But, watching a movie will never put you in the middle of the action. Horror games on your mobile devices, however, will bring you right into the scary scene you are trying to explore. You'll get drawn in, trying to survive or trying to understand the world around you, while possibly being terrified out of your mind.
Whether it's a spooky atmosphere or a simple jumpscare, there are so many ways to be terrified through games! We have spent some time being scared and checking out all of these titles, so that you don't have to, and have compiled a list of the best of the best when it comes to horror games on iOS devices.
1
Fran Bow
Fran Bow is a point-and-click adventure game full of horror - from the main character starting off in an asylum to the world that she goes into when she takes her pills. The world is full of scary characters, creepy situations, and a world so far from our own it's quite scary in itself.
Fran Bow is divided into chapters that cost around $2 each, so it's advisable to test the first one before you decide to buy the rest. If it's not your cup of frightfulness, you can always pick another iOS horror game from our list!Download Fran Bow
2
Rest in Pieces
There are a lot of fears that are seen time and time again among people in the world. Rest in Pieces takes the concept of common fears and brings them to life. You play as a fragile, porcelain doll that is trying to stay alive while getting closer to the things you fear most. Each of these dolls has its own fears - from sea monsters to clowns, and all of these fears need to be met in order to make it back to your world. Be careful to not get shattered. A very interesting setting for an iOS horror game.
In case you want to know more, read the complete Rest in Pieces review.Download Rest in Pieces
3
Year Walk
Year Walk is yet another first-person adventure set in a forest. This time around, though, it's a snow-covered 19th-century Swedish forest. Simogo's eerie title revolves around a ritualistic vision quest that allows you to take a peek into the future. This phenomenon is known as, well, the "year walk". The Year Walk itself is all about solving puzzles, which is pretty easy when you have our complete Year Walk walkthrough to help you.Download Year Walk
4
Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies
In Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies, you can grab a weapon, team up with three of your friends, and mow down waves of zombies until your heart's content. Don't think for a second that this is a walk in the park, though. It isn't.
The walking dead will hunt you down across multiple maps and a variety of game modes, including a 50-level gauntlet mode that's said to be the "ultimate undead challenge". It's one of the least scary horror games on iOS but it's surely fun!Download Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies
5
The Walking Dead: The Game
What can I say about The Walking Dead: The Game that hasn't already been said? Not much. I mean, Telltale's point-and-click adventure has been showered with so much praise and earned so many Game of the Year awards and accolades, what else IS left to say?
If you're a fan of AMC's hit The Walking Dead TV show or Robert Kirkman's increasingly popular graphic novel series, you need to play this five-part episodic game. Now. The Walking Dead centres, for the most part, on brand-new characters, though a few familiar faces make appearances, too. Again, maybe it's not as frightening as some other iOS horror games, but it's definitely worth a try!Download The Walking Dead: The Game
6
Night Book
Night Book is a terrifying iOS horror game where you are sent to a remote island, looking to uncover a dead language to help make history. However, it becomes pretty clear that everything is not as it seems, as this dead language starts to cause mysterious happenings and hauntings around you. Night Book has hyper-realistic graphics, which really add to the horror element, and creates a really scary title.
7
Organ Trail: Director's Cut
Organ Trail: Director's Cut is a comical zombie-survival spin-off of the classic educational title The Oregon Trail.
Basically, you have to travel westward in a station wagon with four of your best buddies, scavenging for supplies and fending off attacks from biters along the way. In Organ Trail: Director's Cut, there are a number of ways in which your party can die. Contracting dysentery is one of them. Yup, comical.Download Organ Trail: Director's Cut
8
Fighting Fantasy: House of Hell
Are you familiar with the Fighting Fantasy franchise? For those of you who aren't, it's a series of interactive books and novels that enable you to carve your own path through the narrative.
In House of Hell, you have to navigate the many rooms and corridors of the monster-filled mansion that you've entered following car trouble and a freak storm. There are lots of items to pick up, plenty of nasties to battle, and hundreds of decisions to make.Download Fighting Fantasy: House of Hell
9
The Dark Meadow
You've just awakened in an abandoned hospital. You have no idea how or why you're there. All you do know is that a mysterious white witch is patrolling the hospital's derelict hallways. Your aim, then, is to discover what the hell is going on.
In order to do this, you must first defeat waves of monsters with a crossbow and a sword in Infinity Blade-style gesture-based battles. If you are a fan of exploration, The Dark Meadow will encourage you to do so even more, as you'll find the best items stashed away from the prying eyes.Download The Dark Meadow
10
Samsara Room
Samsara Room is another point and click adventure game that is quite unsettling when you play it. There is always this feeling of something not being quite right, something being almost wrong, but you can't figure out what. You find yourself waking up in a room, not knowing where you are, and you just need to escape, but you keep seeing something creepy lurking in the shadows. The puzzles are challenging and so well designed.
Samsara Room even got a remake a while ago, and what's more important - the developers decided to hand it out for free!Download Samsara Room
11
Sentence
Sentence takes you into a small town where young girls are being kidnapped and murdered individually, something that is quite worrying to the people of the town. The police have arrested a former cop on suspicion of causing these crimes, but it seems like he might not be who is really behind this, especially based on the evidence that is being found around. In this iOS horror game, you will need to balance messages with friends and loved ones, hack databases, listen in on conversations, and find a way to find the real serial killer, while trying not to get too killed yourself.Download Sentence
12
Eyes - The horror game
Eyes is a terrifying survival horror game for iPhone full of ghosts, monsters, the idea that you are always being watched, and spooky jumpscares. I hate jumpscares, they literally make me jump every single time, but if that's what you want you won't find a better game to give it to you. You will be trying to escape strange rooms that have been abandoned, finding useful items, and trying to stay within the light.
Download Eyes: Horror & Scary Monsters
13
Death Park: Scary Horror Clown
Nobody seems to like clowns. They are a terrifying concept, especially in the light that they are depicted in, in media. Death Park has you exploring an abandoned amusement park, which includes an old circus that has a horrifying killer clown, looking to kill you as fast as possible. As you attempt to survive, you need to find items, solve puzzles, and avoid this killer clown looking to destroy you.Download Death Park: Scary Horror Clown
14
Evil Nun
None of us are sure what happened to the Nun in this game. Could she be possessed? Could she be part zombie? Who knows, but one thing is for sure, she is out to kill you. You need to explore, solve puzzles, hide and most of all survive as this crazy, old woman tries her hardest to destroy you. Evil Nun is an iOS horror game with a good amount of suspense thrown in.Download Evil Nun
15
Five Nights at Freddy's AR: Special Delivery
AR is a way to bring the spooky right to your actual home or location, which can add another element of horror to your gameplay. Five Nights at Freddy's uses AR to put horrifying animatronics in your surroundings, allowing them to lurk around your home. You will need to survive, watching them through your phone, and keep yourself safe while seeing them in your own space.
Are you interested to know how many FNAF games are there?Download Five Nights at Freddy's AR