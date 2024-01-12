Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat - A guide for complete beginners

The basic gameplay of DMC: Peak of Combat is 3D brawling. Your character automatically locks onto the character you attack, and you have a variety of attacks at your disposal to despatch them. By tapping the icon on the right-hand side of the screen you can also cycle through characters - although this isn't necessary for combos - to switch to different types of damage to deal with different enemies.

Stringing together combos is simple - for example, Dante's default combo, the Million Stab, is a simple attack, then pause, then attack. Other characters like Lady have attacks that require using a movement option, in her case 'Show Off' requires you to use a dodge after any basic attack in order to spin towards the enemy and do physical damage.

As mentioned you'll also have different characters to choose from, starting with series protagonist Dante and expanding from there with supporting character Lady as well as more members of the DMC cast as you progress. Each of these has different abilities and attacks, as well as strengths and weaknesses, but Dante is probably going to be the most comfortable for veterans of the series.

Mastering combos is simpler, at least for the simple ones, than in other DMC games. Simply aerial launches can help you take out weaker enemies, leaving them unable to fight back. Meanwhile, your line-up of hunters will allow you to switch on the fly to other characters with different damage types and abilities. Later on in the game ‘escape’ sequences will also task you with timing dodges away from an enemy in a side-scrolling perspective, as well as jumping out of the way of obstacles. Timing is key, even in a simpler form the DMC series wants you to at least