Moonlight Peaks is out now for Android, promising a bloodcurdlingly cosy experience

Moonlight Peaks is a blood-curdling new life sim with some spooky themes

Play a young vampire looking to prove to their father that an unlife without horror is possible

Explore the titular town, make friends (and even lovers), tend to your homestead and cultivate your garden!

Over the years, we've seen everything from an agrarian lifestyle to taking care of a graveyard being 'cosified'. So it was only a matter of time before the most terrifying monsters of all, vampires, enjoyed the same treatment. And in Moonlight Peaks, out now for Android, you'll find these creatures of the night know how to live or... unlive, I guess?

Moonlight Peaks takes you to the titular town as a young vampire, looking to prove to their far more traditional (and stereotypically sinister) father that a life outside of lurking in crypts is possible. You'll make friends with the inhabitants, tend to crops and establish your own cosy little gothic homestead.

The blood is the life

Moonlight Peaks is certainly jam-packed with stuff to do. Be that meeting (and potentially romancing) many of the inhabitants, solving the divisions between the seven different supernatural families inhabiting the town, or just tooling around and practising your potions and spellcasting.

I admit, it's not really about to sway me. I do prefer my vampires to be a little more terrifying than this. But I can see it being appealing to many of you who want a more gothic take on the life sim genre.

However, if you hadn't already noticed, that hefty price tag may be a bit off-putting. I've already written about mobile game prices, and Moonlight Peaks has a bit of a stiff asking price for mobile, even with a 15% discount. Probably well worth it if you're into vampires and games like Stardew Valley, but probably not if you're only fang adjacent.

In the meantime, if you want to see what other top launches have caught our eye, then there's no better place to see them all than in our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) that's constantly updated with new content!