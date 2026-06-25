Best horror games for iPhone

Scarily good horror games for iPhone

Updated by Jupiter Hadley on June 25th, 2026.

If you are up for a bit of a spook, you are in the right place. Here are the besthorror games you can play on your iPhone or iPad!

When it comes to something a bit more spooky, you could always watch a scary movie. But watching a movie will never put you in the middle of the action. However, horror games on your mobile devices will bring you right into the scary scene you are trying to explore. You'll get drawn in, trying to survive or trying to understand the world around you, while possibly being terrified out of your mind.

Whether it's a spooky atmosphere or a simple jumpscare, there are so many ways to be terrified through games! We have spent some time being scared and checking out all of these titles, so that you don't have to, and have compiled a list of the best of the best when it comes to horror games on iOS devices.

Here are the best of the best.

Fran Bow

Fran Bow is a point-and-click adventure horror game full of dread, from the main character starting off in an asylum to the world that she goes into when she takes her pills. The world is full of scary characters, creepy situations, and a world so far from our own that it's quite scary in itself. Fran Bow is divided into chapters that cost around $2 each, so I'd recommend testing the first one before you decide to buy the rest. If it's not your cup of frightfulness, you can always pick another iOS horror game from our list!

Rest in Pieces

There are a lot of fears that are seen time and time again among people in the world. Rest in Pieces takes the concept of those common fears and brings them to life. You play as a fragile, porcelain doll that is trying to stay alive while getting closer to the things you fear most. Each of these dolls has its own fears - from sea monsters to clowns, and all of them need to be faced in order to make it back to your world. Be careful not to get shattered. A very interesting setting for a horror game and an unusual concept for a runner.

In case you want to know more, read the complete Rest in Pieces review.

Forever Lost

Forever Lost is a classic point-and-click horror game for your iPhone. The graphics are on point. Because of how great they are, the unsettling atmosphere comes across exceptionally well. Forever Lost features a virtual camera, which plays a pivotal role in the gameplay. Like any point-and-click adventure, Forever Lost has a lot of puzzles. The more rooms you explore, the scarier those puzzles become. The puzzles are tricky, but you have a lot of attempts to solve them. It blends the point-and-click genre with modern culture, allowing the game to simultaneously conjure feelings of nostalgia and familiarity with our current day-to-day.

The Walking Dead: The Game

What can I say about The Walking Dead: The Game that hasn't already been said? Not much. I mean, Telltale's point-and-click adventure has been showered with so much praise and earned so many GOTY awards and accolades, what else IS left to say? You probably clicked through this list knowing it would be here. If you're a fan of AMC's hit The Walking Dead TV show or Robert Kirkman's increasingly popular graphic novel series, you need to play this five-part episodic horror. Now. The Walking Dead centres, for the most part, on brand-new characters, though a few familiar faces make appearances, too. Again, maybe it's not as frightening as some other iOS horror games, but it's definitely worth a try!

Night Book

Wales Interactive has carved out a niche when it comes to FMV games, and Night Book is their horror-flavoured attempt. It follows Loralyn, an online interpreter who works the graveyard shift, translating English to French and back again for hours on end. One day, she gets tricked into reading an ancient book. And guess what? It doesn't go well. A demon is promptly summoned into her room and threatens to kill her family. To keep them safe, you will make numerous decisions, but think carefully. There are multiple endings to discover, so there's inevitably a path where everything goes wrong.

Horror House Escape Games

Horror House Escape Games is another point-and-click horror for iOS. The main goal is to get out of the building, solving mysteries, puzzles, and mini-games. Some of the tasks that you will need to tackle are quite simple. However, there are enough complex conundrums to find for puzzle aficionados. In this building, you are going to meet various characters who are definitely not happy to see you in their house.

Fighting Fantasy: House of Hell

Are you familiar with the Fighting Fantasy franchise? For those of you who aren't, it's a series of interactive books and novels that enable you to carve your own path through the narrative.

In House of Hell, you have to navigate the many rooms and corridors of the monster-filled mansion that you've entered following car trouble and a freak storm. There are lots of items to pick up, plenty of nasties to battle, and hundreds of decisions to make.

Samsara Room

Samsara Room is another point-and-click adventure that is quite unsettling when you play it. There is always this feeling of something not being quite right, where you know is wrong, but you can't figure out what. You find yourself waking up in a room, not knowing where you are, and you just need to escape, but you keep seeing something creepy lurking in the shadows. The puzzles are challenging and so well-designed.

Samsara Room even got a remake a while ago, and what's more important, the developers decided to hand it out for free!

Sentence

Sentence takes you into a small town where young girls are being kidnapped and murdered individually, which is naturally a massive concern for its populace. The police have arrested a former cop on suspicion of causing these crimes, but it seems like he might not be the offender, especially based on the evidence being discovered. In this iOS horror game, you will need to balance messages with friends and loved ones, hack databases, listen in on conversations, and find a way to identify the real serial killer, all while trying not to get killed yourself.

Eyes: Scary Thriller

Eyes is a terrifying survival horror game for iPhone, full of ghosts, monsters, and that lingering feeling that you are always being watched, and spooky jump scares. I hate jump scares; something about jolting in my seat against my will just doesn't click with me. But if that's what you want, you won't find a better horror title to provide that experience. You will be trying to escape strange rooms that have been abandoned, finding useful items, and trying to stay within the light.

Death Park: Scary Horror Clown

Nobody seems to like clowns. They are a terrifying concept, especially with how they're usually presented in media. I mean, seriously, does anyone actually find clowns funny? Death Park has you exploring an abandoned amusement park, which includes an old circus that has a horrifying killer clown, looking to kill you as fast as possible. As you attempt to survive, you need to find items, solve puzzles, and avoid this killer clown looking to murder you.

Evil Nun

None of us is sure what happened to the Nun in this game. Could she be possessed? Could she be part-zombie? Who knows, but one thing is for sure: she is out to kill you. You need to explore, solve puzzles, hide, and most of all survive as this crazy, old woman tries her hardest to destroy you. Evil Nun is a suspenseful iOS horror game that always keeps you on edge.

Little Nightmares

Little Nightmares was first released on PC and consoles, and then the developers decided to treat the rest of us with this fantastic atmospheric horror platformer and puzzler. You'll take the role of the Six, skinny girl in the yellow raincoat, who's desperately trying to escape the Maw. Although she doesn't speak, you can tell by her actions that she's quick, agile and doesn't care much about other children trapped there. She just wants to survive. The atmosphere is very tense most of the time, and the fantastic background music track will emphasise it every step of the journey. It's a premium title, but it's highly recommended from my standpoint.

Alien: Isolation

Alien: Isolation is a first-person stealth horror adventure game set in the Alien universe. The game takes place fifteen years after the events of Ridley Scott's Alien. Amanda, Ellen Ripley's daughter, faces the Alien at the Sevastopol trading station that's lost in the depths of space. A recorder from the Nostromo was brought to the station, which will help shed light on the truth about the disappearance of her mother, so the main character goes there without hesitation. Amanda is an engineer, not a soldier, so she uses her head more often than a weapon. But you still have to shoot since the station is full of crazed androids and unfriendly members of the ship's crew.

Hello Neighbor

Hello Neighbour! is an adventure horror with stealth elements and a first-person view. The game is about a guy who witnesses a terrible crime. As a boy, he sees how his neighbour takes and locks people in his basement. The hero wants to get to the bottom of the truth, but for this, he is forced to sneak into the basement in order to expose his neighbour.

Into the Dead 2

Into the Dead 2 is a scary survival game where your task is simply to do whatever it takes to survive. The game is full of different monsters who are always hunting you. Indeed, the atmosphere here is just perfect, and the zombies look really dangerous. Also, you can try this terrifying game together with your friends. And if you are looking for more information about this game, make sure to read our Into The Dead 2 review . Also, feel free to check out our tips and tricks that will definitely help you survive.

Limbo

Limbo is a side-scrolling action-adventure platformer with clever puzzles. The game is about a boy who loses his sister and goes in search of her, despite not truly knowing where he is or how he got there. You will need to solve a bunch of different puzzles to reach her and avoid plenty of nastiness along the way. Everything that exists in this world will try to kill you, whether that's the absurd number of spikes littered across the world or the giant spider that relentlessly pursues you throughout one part.

Forgotten Hill Tales

Francesco Mendogni's Forgotten Hill Tales is a spin-off consisting of several different stories. One follows a person's journey to a far-off land in search of a painting they've become obsessed with, while another sees a little boy trying to escape from a cabin. Whichever story you play, you can expect an unsettling narrative filled with strange characters you wouldn't want to meet in a dark alley late at night.

Sara Is Missing

Most of us have that one fear that's absolutely dreadful without exception, and that's losing somebody you love. Sara Is Missing turns that basic fear into a horror game where you'll play a mini-investigator to find her. Luckily, Sara's phone is still there, and that's your only lead, but a huge one. You'll go through her videos, messages, emails, photos, whatever you can, and you try to glue the pieces of the puzzle together. Even if it means breaking into password-protected folders, nothing is prohibited. The mystery will get even stranger when you start receiving phone calls. Even though the game doesn't last too long, it has a nice replayability because your choices will lead to different outcomes, making you eager to find out what else you could have done.

Secret Neighbor

Secret Neighbor is a free-to-play first-person co-op action horror game set in the Hello Neighbor universe. The events of the game take place between the first and second acts of the original. A group of kids tries to break into a neighbour's basement to rescue their missing friend. But the problem here is that one of the guys from your group is trying to gain the trust of other players and betray them. To achieve victory, you must reach the basement.

Knock-Knock

Knock-knock is a side-scrolling horror puzzle adventure game. In the depths of a dense forest, there is a wooden house. A man lives in this house. Recently, at night, strange Guests started knocking on his windows, offering to play hide-and-seek with them. Winning is easy - you just need to live until dawn and maintain a grip on your sanity. This means that you should not meet them face-to-face. Just hiding is not enough since they know where to go. Therefore, you must look for and close the gaps through which forest creatures enter the house.

Slender: The Arrival

Slender: The Arrival is the sequel to the first-person horror game Slender: The Eight Pages. A massive re-imagining of the original awaits you, offering the same intense, heart-pounding action without all the shortcomings of a hastily made amateur project. Thanks to the Unity engine, it visually looks much better than its predecessor. The game has a single-player campaign that immerses you in a creepy atmosphere of horror and makes you experience all the fears and emotions in its dark and twisted world. Do you know the feeling when you are alone, but as if someone is watching you? Well, here, someone definitely is.

The Baby In Yellow

The Baby In Yellow starts innocently enough. You are a babysitter, looking after a child. No big deal, right? Wrong! The infant in question is far from normal, exhibiting strange behaviour over three nights. Whether it's possessed, a demon or some other paranormal entity, you still have to look after the kid, even when it tries to wrench control from you.

Year Walk

Year Walk is yet another first-person adventure set in a forest. This time around, though, it's a snow-covered 19th-century Swedish forest. Simogo's eerie title revolves around a ritualistic vision quest that allows you to take a peek into the future. This phenomenon is known as, well, the "year walk". Year Walk itself is all about solving puzzles, which is pretty easy when you have our complete Year Walk walkthrough to help you.

That's our list of the best iOS horror games available on iPhone! Of course, keep returning because we will update the list as soon as something even scarier pops up!