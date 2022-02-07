MTG Arena codes: Free sleeves, cards and packs (February 2022)

Both booster packs and cosmetic MTG Arena codes

- Checked for new codes

Typically, you would find specialized MTG Arena codes inside of purchased curated deck boxes for Planeswalker decks that unlocked those cards to then play online, which started back when the Guilds of Ravnica set dropped. Now, there are plenty of ways to score free packs and cards, including some promotions and XP.

MTG Arena codes for Packs



Code Reward Exp Date



PlayVOW

3 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs

N/A

PLAYMID

Three Innistrad: Midnight Hunt packs.

N/A

PlayDnD

Three Adventures in the Forgotten Realms packs.

N/A

PlayStrixhaven

Three Strixhaven: School of Mages packs.

N/A

DebateDuelists

Silverquill college card sleeve

N/A

MathWhizzes

Quandrix college card sleeve

N/A

SwampPunks

Witherbloom college card sleeve

N/A

ArtClub

Prismari college card sleeve

N/A

PlayKaldheim

3 Kaldheim Booster Packs

N/A

RockJocks

Lorehold college card sleeve

N/A

DebateDuelistslay

Silverquill college card sleeve

N/A

PlayTheros

3 Theros Beyond Death Packs

N/A

PlayIkoria

3 Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths Packs

N/A

PlayM21

3 Core Set 2021 Packs

N/A

PlayZendikar

3 Zendikar Rising Packs

N/A

TryKaladesh

1 Kaladesh Remastered Pack

N/A

PlayDND

3 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Booster Packs

N/A

PlayMID

3 Forgotten Realms Packs

N/A

EXP points

Code

Reward

Exp Date

LevelUp 2,000 XP

N/A COURIERBAT 2,000 Mastery XP and two times level up your Crimson Vow Mastery

2,000 Gold

3 Rare Individual Card Rewards (ICRs)

2 Cosmetics

N/A

MTG Arena Codes - Cosmetic

These codes will give you a pack or three of some of the themed sets to add to your collection. You can use these cards to build up your collection or help you build decks.This code will boost your experience points and help you level up your Mastery level, which can quickly lead to faster unlocks and goods!You can use the below codes to customize your card’s styles. It should be noted that these MTG Arena codes will not always give you the cards mentioned, but if you happen to pull one of the cards it applies to, you can then apply it to all the copies of that card, if you wish.

These MTG Arena codes should get you started on your path to building your best collection and fill your decks with a bunch of cards to play with.

How to Redeem Magic The Gathering Arena Codes?

Open the Store page on the Top Bar

Tap (or click) the button on the top right, where it says Redeem Code.

Type in the MTG Arena codes as listed above

Confirm the code by hitting enter.

Redeeming codes for MTG Arena is actually incredibly easy - easier than most other games out there. You can do it in four simple steps, as detailed below.

On your order confirmation email under "download and activation of your digital products", click the link that says "click here to get access to your products". That will take you to a page with both your #MTGArena and @MagicOnline redemption codes! pic.twitter.com/ckA4Yhxcnc — MTG Arena (@MTG_Arena) December 3, 2019