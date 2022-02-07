MTG Arena codes: Free sleeves, cards and packs (February 2022)

Promo & Redeem Codes

Typically, you would find specialized MTG Arena codes inside of purchased curated deck boxes for Planeswalker decks that unlocked those cards to then play online, which started back when the Guilds of Ravnica set dropped. Now, there are plenty of ways to score free packs and cards, including some promotions and XP.

MTG Arena codes for Packs

These codes will give you a pack or three of some of the themed sets to add to your collection. You can use these cards to build up your collection or help you build decks.

Code Reward Exp Date
   
PlayVOW 		    
3 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs		    
N/A  
   
PLAYMID 		    
 Three Innistrad: Midnight Hunt packs.		    
N/A  
   
PlayDnD  		    
Three Adventures in the Forgotten Realms packs.  		    
N/A  
   
PlayStrixhaven  		    
Three Strixhaven: School of Mages packs.   		    
N/A  
   
DebateDuelists  		    
Silverquill college card sleeve   		    
N/A  
   
MathWhizzes  		    
Quandrix college card sleeve   		    
N/A  
   
SwampPunks   		    
Witherbloom college card sleeve   		    
N/A  
   
ArtClub   		    
Prismari college card sleeve  		    
N/A  
   
PlayKaldheim   		    
3 Kaldheim Booster Packs   		    
N/A  
   
RockJocks  		    
Lorehold college card sleeve   		    
N/A  
   
DebateDuelistslay   		    
Silverquill college card sleeve   		    
N/A   
   
PlayTheros   		    
3 Theros Beyond Death Packs   		    
N/A   
   
PlayIkoria   		    
3 Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths Packs   		    
N/A   
   
PlayM21   		    
3 Core Set 2021 Packs   		    
N/A   
   
PlayZendikar   		    
3 Zendikar Rising Packs   		    
N/A   
   
TryKaladesh   		    
1 Kaladesh Remastered Pack   		    
N/A   
   
PlayDND   		    
3 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Booster Packs		    
N/A   
   
PlayMID		    
3 Forgotten Realms Packs   		    
N/A   

EXP points

This code will boost your experience points and help you level up your Mastery level, which can quickly lead to faster unlocks and goods!


CodeRewardExp Date
    LevelUp    2,000 XP       
N/A   
COURIERBAT 2,000 Mastery XP and two times level up your Crimson Vow Mastery
2,000 Gold
3 Rare Individual Card Rewards (ICRs)
2 Cosmetics 		    
N/A   

MTG Arena Codes - Cosmetic 

You can use the below codes to customize your card’s styles. It should be noted that these MTG Arena codes will not always give you the cards mentioned, but if you happen to pull one of the cards it applies to, you can then apply it to all the copies of that card, if you wish.

Code Reward Believed Exp Date
   
SuperScry   		    
1x Opt (Ixalan) and style for it   		  2023
   
ParallaxPotion   		    
1x Revitalize (Core Set 2019) and style for it   		  2023
   
FoilFungus   		    
1x Deathbloom Thallid (Dominaria) and style for it   		  2023
   
ShinyGoblinPirate   		    
1x Fanatical Firebrand (Rivals of Ixalan) and style for it   		  2023
   
SparkleDruid   		    
1x Druid of the Cowl (Core Set 2019) and style for it   		  2023
   
OverTheMoon   		    
Card style for Arlinn, Voice of the Pack (War of the Spark)   		  2023
   
InnerDemon   		    
Card style for Ob Nixilis, the Hate-Twisted (War of the Spark)   		  2023
   
ShieldsUp   		    
Card style for Teyo, the Shieldmage (War of the Spark)   		  2023
   
WrittenInStone   		    
Card style for Nahiri, Storm of Stone (War of the Spark)   		  2023
   
EnlightenMe   		    
Card style for Narset, Parter of Veils (War of the Spark)   		  2023
   
FNMATHOME   		    
2 random cosmetics		    
N/A   
   
ZendikarLands   		    
3 full-art Zendikar Rising basic lands		    
N/A   

These MTG Arena codes should get you started on your path to building your best collection and fill your decks with a bunch of cards to play with.

How to Redeem Magic The Gathering Arena Codes?

Redeeming codes for MTG Arena is actually incredibly easy - easier than most other games out there. You can do it in four simple steps, as detailed below.

  • Open the Store page on the Top Bar
  • Tap (or click) the button on the top right, where it says Redeem Code.
  • Type in the MTG Arena codes as listed above
  • Confirm the code by hitting enter.

 

