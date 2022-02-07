MTG Arena codes: Free sleeves, cards and packs (February 2022)
Both booster packs and cosmetic MTG Arena codes
Typically, you would find specialized MTG Arena codes inside of purchased curated deck boxes for Planeswalker decks that unlocked those cards to then play online, which started back when the Guilds of Ravnica set dropped. Now, there are plenty of ways to score free packs and cards, including some promotions and XP.
MTG Arena codes for PacksThese codes will give you a pack or three of some of the themed sets to add to your collection. You can use these cards to build up your collection or help you build decks.
|Code
|Reward
|Exp Date
|
PlayVOW
|
3 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs
|
N/A
|
PLAYMID
|
Three Innistrad: Midnight Hunt packs.
|
N/A
|
PlayDnD
|
Three Adventures in the Forgotten Realms packs.
|
N/A
|
PlayStrixhaven
|
Three Strixhaven: School of Mages packs.
|
N/A
|
DebateDuelists
|
Silverquill college card sleeve
|
N/A
|
MathWhizzes
|
Quandrix college card sleeve
|
N/A
|
SwampPunks
|
Witherbloom college card sleeve
|
N/A
|
ArtClub
|
Prismari college card sleeve
|
N/A
|
PlayKaldheim
|
3 Kaldheim Booster Packs
|
N/A
|
RockJocks
|
Lorehold college card sleeve
|
N/A
|
DebateDuelistslay
|
Silverquill college card sleeve
|
N/A
|
PlayTheros
|
3 Theros Beyond Death Packs
|
N/A
|
PlayIkoria
|
3 Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths Packs
|
N/A
|
PlayM21
|
3 Core Set 2021 Packs
|
N/A
|
PlayZendikar
|
3 Zendikar Rising Packs
|
N/A
|
TryKaladesh
|
1 Kaladesh Remastered Pack
|
N/A
|
PlayDND
|
3 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Booster Packs
|
N/A
|
PlayMID
|
3 Forgotten Realms Packs
|
N/A
EXP pointsThis code will boost your experience points and help you level up your Mastery level, which can quickly lead to faster unlocks and goods!
|Code
|Reward
|Exp Date
|LevelUp
|2,000 XP
|
N/A
|COURIERBAT
|2,000 Mastery XP and two times level up your Crimson Vow Mastery
2,000 Gold
3 Rare Individual Card Rewards (ICRs)
2 Cosmetics
|
N/A
MTG Arena Codes - CosmeticYou can use the below codes to customize your card’s styles. It should be noted that these MTG Arena codes will not always give you the cards mentioned, but if you happen to pull one of the cards it applies to, you can then apply it to all the copies of that card, if you wish.
|Code
|Reward
|Believed Exp Date
|
SuperScry
|
1x Opt (Ixalan) and style for it
|2023
|
ParallaxPotion
|
1x Revitalize (Core Set 2019) and style for it
|2023
|
FoilFungus
|
1x Deathbloom Thallid (Dominaria) and style for it
|2023
|
ShinyGoblinPirate
|
1x Fanatical Firebrand (Rivals of Ixalan) and style for it
|2023
|
SparkleDruid
|
1x Druid of the Cowl (Core Set 2019) and style for it
|2023
|
OverTheMoon
|
Card style for Arlinn, Voice of the Pack (War of the Spark)
|2023
|
InnerDemon
|
Card style for Ob Nixilis, the Hate-Twisted (War of the Spark)
|2023
|
ShieldsUp
|
Card style for Teyo, the Shieldmage (War of the Spark)
|2023
|
WrittenInStone
|
Card style for Nahiri, Storm of Stone (War of the Spark)
|2023
|
EnlightenMe
|
Card style for Narset, Parter of Veils (War of the Spark)
|2023
|
FNMATHOME
|
2 random cosmetics
|
N/A
|
ZendikarLands
|
3 full-art Zendikar Rising basic lands
|
N/A
These MTG Arena codes should get you started on your path to building your best collection and fill your decks with a bunch of cards to play with.
How to Redeem Magic The Gathering Arena Codes?Redeeming codes for MTG Arena is actually incredibly easy - easier than most other games out there. You can do it in four simple steps, as detailed below.
- Open the Store page on the Top Bar
- Tap (or click) the button on the top right, where it says Redeem Code.
- Type in the MTG Arena codes as listed above
- Confirm the code by hitting enter.
On your order confirmation email under "download and activation of your digital products", click the link that says "click here to get access to your products". That will take you to a page with both your #MTGArena and @MagicOnline redemption codes! pic.twitter.com/ckA4Yhxcnc — MTG Arena (@MTG_Arena) December 3, 2019