Ares: The Iron Vanguard opens pre-registration on Android and iOS

Ares: The Iron Vanguard has opened pre-registration on iOS and Android

The upcoming ARPG is a spinoff of the original MMORPG

It lets you switch in real-time between powerful battle suits and wield enormous weapons of war

Upcoming sci-fi RPG Ares: The Iron Vanguard has now opened pre-registration on iOS and Android. Set to arrive later this year, The Iron Vanguard reimagines the Ares universe as a mostly single-player experience compared to its MMORPG roots. But it's not slim on gameplay with options for co-op alongside a solid solo experience.

Taking place in the year 3400, you're part of a task force aimed at stopping a new evil from overtaking the galaxy. Exploring and doing battle in massive cities and across uncharted planets, you'll switch in real-time between different Battle Suits, boasting radically altered abilities, as you fight for humanity's survival.

Guarding the van

So, Battle Suits are essentially like switching classes in real-time. But you'll also be able to hop behind the controls of much bigger war machines such as the lumbering Goliath and soaring Valkyrie. And even though it's not an MMORPG like the original, The Iron Vanguard also boasts both co-op PvP and PvE content to play!

Com2uS have also complemented the launch of pre-registration with the announcement of their creator program, which encourages creators to cover the upcoming game.

As I said before, while Ares: The Iron Vanguard is quite similar to stuff we've seen before, it does have shades of Planetside with its vast open-scale battles, and Titanfall with the enormous suits that drop in to lend a hand. And while I doubt it'll truly commit to emulating either of these, if it even comes close to offering a similar experience alongside typical fast-paced ARPG gameplay, I reckon we're onto a winner.

In the meantime, while you wait for Ares: The Iron Vanguard to release, why not try some of the other great games available in our list of the best shooters on iOS? Train up that itchy trigger in preparation for saving the universe.