On the road to breakthroughs and innovations with Logitech-G PLAY 2026

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15 new products to enhance your gaming lifestyle

With fifteen new products unveiled for this year's Logitech G PLAY 2026, it’s safe to say that Logitech G have covered all the bases when it comes to new designs for the most competitive players, imaginative creators, and everyday gamers—call it a collision of blockbuster releases and ambition that will elevate how you choose to play today and where gaming will be tomorrow.

So, with that in mind, here's a full list of everything showcased on the Road to the Breakthrough.

Starting with the PROs

First up is the PRO X3 SUPERSTRIKE Gaming Mouse, which delivers a significant jump in both precision and control. Through working with professional esports athletes, the design team at Logitech have improved upon both the battery life and balance by increasing power efficiency within a lightweight chassis which helps reduce the gap between recognition and action.

To further facilitate that action, the accompanying PRO X Control Mousepad has been fabricated from a specialised knitted cloth (400 x 460mm) to deliver omnidirectional glide and perfect balance.

Alongside the new mouse and pad, the PRO X2 RAPID Gaming Keyboard has been developed to deliver high-fidelity inputs while allowing players to tailor key sensitivity. It features custom magnetic switches, Rapid Trigger technology and Key Priority, with further fine-tuning available through G HUB or the onboard OLED interface for immediate, real-time recalibration. What this means in practice is you can now make adjustments on the fly and transition smoothly between different play styles.

Finishing up the PRO Series additions is the PRO X3 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Headset, which features a studio-grade 48 kHz microphone for clear vocal communication. EQ customisation also allows players to prioritise critical audio cues, helping them stay focused on the action.

Logitech G gets creative

Of particular interest to podcasters and streamers is the unveiling of the all-new Yeti 2

This latest iteration on the iconic microphone will help maintain a consistent, broadcast quality sound without the need for manual adjustment. This is due to the introduction of an intelligent voice proximity sensor that tracks the speaker's position and dynamically adjusts the EQ, gain and pickup patterns. Another exciting piece of news is that the microphone will feature an AI-powered de-noiser which will isolate the speaker's voice from all background distractions.

In addition, Logitech G Stream labs has re-engineered its mobile app for greater reliability and intelligence. Integral to this new development is Network Boost which will fuse cellular and Wi-Fi data to eradicate those pesky dropped frames.

Relive your greatest moments

Smaller tech for greater freedom

The free to use, brand new, G HUB Replay automatically records gameplay; it also identifies hero moments, and produces highlight reels with no video-editing experience required from its user. This means players can stay focused on their match before sharing every winning 1v3 clutch, buzzer-beater or inspired play with both their friends and fans alike.Also up for grabs is the G316 X 75, a keyboard smaller in size allowing for more desktop space. It comes in conjunction with G-KEYCAPS, a collection of new premium dual-shot PBT keycaps and interchangeable translucent dials that represent four different themes: Battlefield, Castle, City and Forest.

At the same time, the popular G305 X SUPERLIGHT mouse and G316 X 75 and 98 form factor keyboards are presented in a new Lilac colourway.

Completing the set is the G5 Series desktop, 2 new high energy colourways for the iconic G502 X PLUS which brings style and power to players setups.

Firmware, Mars, and a tribute to Racing

On the software side of things Logitech G have announced a major firmware enhancement to its HERO sensor technology for all G502 X PLUS and G502 X LIGHTSPEED gaming mice. This will help increase maximum resolution to 44,000 DPI with submicron precision and independent X/Y sensitivity adjustments. Existing owners will be able to obtain this upgrade for free through G HUB.

Meanwhile, to honour ASTROs console gaming heritage, Logitech G has unveiled the ASTRO A50 X Mars Red Edition.

Logitech has also widened its racing ecosystem by introducing new modular PC-exclusive hardware. These include standalone versions of the G923 wheel, the RS50 direct-drive system, and the new RS Pedals SE which features hall-effect brake and accelerator pedals making for a more exhilarating and precise racing experience.

Logitech G is also debuting the RS50 McLaren Racing Edition, bringing McLaren Racing's signature Papaya colour scheme to its latest sim-racing hardware. The distinctive hue pays tribute to the racing team's heritage and its more than six decades of involvement in motorsport.

Be on the lookout for more announcements from Logitech G, including availability, regional pricing, and launch timing for individual products through its regional channels.