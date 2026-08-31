Puzzle & Dragons, Solo Leveling Arise, Crystal of Atlan - We've Gacha Covered

Our regular roundup of stars and summons

Love 'em or hate 'em, gacha RPGs are everywhere - so much so that they dominate our mailboxes on most days since they're just filled to the brim with all sorts of shiny new things (and I do love shiny new things). Whether it's a fancy SSR character joining the lineup or a cool new region to explore, we've got a nifty list of updates here where we go through what's caught our eye so far!

Puzzle & Dragons

I feel like I'll never be able to say Puella Magi Madoka Magica without stumbling over my own words, so I suppose I'll have to settle for enjoying the franchise over in Puzzle & Dragons. The match-3 puzzle RPG's crossover event will bring the magical girls to the fray with limited-time events until September 4th, which includes a Super Godfest and an Expedition Dungeon.

In particular, Madoka Kaname, Homura Akemi, Mami Tomoe, Sayaka Miki, and Kyoko Sakura can be yours for 10 Magic Stones per summon, with Celestial Plain Mother & Daughter, Izanami & Amaterasu and Death-Bringer Father & Son, Loki & Fenrir also debuting as exclusive monsters in the Super Godfest. You can put your new lineup to the test in the six new collab dungeons too, which you can learn more about in detail over on the official blog post!

Solo Leveling: Arise

As always, we've got a Netmarble entry in this edition of We've Gacha Covered, this time with Solo Leveling: Arise. New SSR hunter Lee Joohee, Pilgrim of the Labyrinth will be stepping in, and she'll be a welcome Light-element Buster that'll boost your AoE damage with her Reflecting Chain and Lucent Release.

If you feel like your lineup could use a challenge, the Hard and Reverse Hard difficulties are now available for Hidden Chapters 11 and 12 - top that off with the new Sung Jinwoo-exclusive SSR weapon “Spirit Blade: Snowstorm”, and those supposedly crushing difficulty levels might just be a breeze for you.

Crystal of Atlan

Arguably the most popular character from The King of Fighters franchise is debuting in Crystal of Atlan - and it's none other than Mai Shiranui! She'll spice up combat along with the Fighter's new class branch, Sugariff, which will have you bopping your head to the beat while you deal devastating damage with flair.

This comes with the "Explosive Debut" events to help you boost these new additions, including Idol Training, Bassdrop Codex, and Punk Sonic. Simply clear the event quests to grab goodies like gear supply boxes and enhancement vouchers - and you can put your skills to the test by challenging Mai Shiranui's combat NPC to a duel!

Zenless Zone Zero

HoYoverse is keeping the hype going with Version 3.2 of Zenless Zone Zero, which will kick off the "Their Secret Histories" update on September 9th. Specifically, this will welcome the new Armorer Specialty to the fray, which is the first for the action-packed RPG since launch.

Of course, this means you've got a new target you'll want to pull from the gacha as well - Flint Workshop head Claret. Then, S-Rank Wind Stun Agent Roxy will be joining the fun in the second half of the update, and to help you make the most of the summons pool, there'll be plenty of login bonuses that will reward you with 10 Encrypted Master Tapes and 10 Boopons too. What a way to kickstart the month!

Star Sailors

And finally, Com2uS is wrapping up this roundup with a special crossover within Star Sailors, letting fans of Naver Webtoon “The Extra’s Academy Survival Guide” enjoy the RPG in a whole new way. Lucy, the new character, can be obtained for free as a 3-star Partner - all you have to do is log in every day.

Of course, she comes with her own story event too, where you can grab an exclusive Memory Piece and a Yennekar-inspired skin along with a fresh equipment system to tinker around with. Dubbed "Artifacts", this new system lets you apply Resonance and Recoil to your characters - the former boosts stats while the latter decreases the rest. Best get your strategic comps in order!