Arknights Endfield, Seven Knights Re:Birth, Epic Seven - We've Gacha Covered

Our regular roundup of stars and summons

Love 'em or hate 'em, gacha RPGs are everywhere - so much so that they dominate our mailboxes on most days since they're just filled to the brim with all sorts of shiny new things (and I do love shiny new things). Whether it's a fancy SSR character joining the lineup or a cool new region to explore, we've got a nifty list of updates here where we go through what's caught our eye so far!

Arknights Endfield

While the update itself won't be launching until next week, it's exciting enough to nab the top spot in this week's gacha roundup as Arknights: Endfield will be releasing "Dreamscape of Wind and Snow" on September 2nd. Fans of the OG Arknights franchise will instantly recognise Typhoeus as a new addition to the RPG; plus, there'll be an enchanting new Snowy Forest region to explore alongside her.

To keep things in sync with the vibes of the update, a Nordic folk-electronic soundscape will accompany the new content, crafted in partnership with Finnish musician Vilma Jaa. The new Operator Purrchena will be available to add to your roster too, and entirely for free at that!

Seven Knights Re:Birth

Seven Knights Re:Birth is adding a new hero too , of course, with [Executor of Heavenly Justice] Yoongun joining the fight as a magic-type character. The Yoongun Rate Up Summon can help boost your magic DPS along with the Yoongun Power Up Event, where you can quickly grab a bunch of growth resources as well as Quality Water Particles and Rate Up Hero Summon Vouchers.

And speaking of rewards up for grabs, Star Crystals and a Brilliant Skill Enhancement Stone will be available to exchange for using points you earn through missions via the Summer Point Mission. Or, if you've always been more of a PvP enthusiast, the Arena Challenge Event will reward you on the number of Arena plays for all your hard work.

Epic Seven

Eight years of service on mobile is no easy feat, which is why Epic Seven is going all out on its festivities with its “Infinity” Showcase. Kicking off tomorrow, a new login event will give away the "New Moon Luna: Majestic Bunny Girl" skin, which won the popularity rankings during a previous poll. This goes hand-in-hand with 1,260 Free Covenant Summons, along with the new Side Episode “Paradise Lost”.

As for new pulls you can aim for in the summons pool, there's Goddess Diche's alter ego Lisette, as well as Uncharted Pioneer Politis. Next month, there'll also be a special collab with Chaos Zero Nightmare - another regular in our gacha roundups!

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin

Kicking off today, the half-anniversary update for The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin welcomes Ban to the fray, who fans might recognise as the last member of “The Seven Deadly Sins” to make the leap into The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin, which means he'll wrap up the lineup with Meliodas, Diane, King, Gowther, Merlin, and Escanor.

Now, if you've been looking for something to busy yourself with on a weekly basis, the new “Labyrinth” lets you put your teams to the test. And speaking of crushing challenges, why not try your hand at taking on the new boss Indura Monspeet too?