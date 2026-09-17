5 new mobile games to try this week - September 17th, 2026
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Flick through foes in turn-based combat
- Collect cute creatures with a laid-back vibe
- Even more collecting as you fish for underwater delights while running a sushi restaurant
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!
1
Dave the Diver
This pixel-art adventure has been one of the most highly anticipated releases over here at Pocket Gamer, and despite my fear of the deep blue sea, I can totally see why. Dave the Diver lets you dive to catch fish you can use to help run a sushi restaurant - that's the oversimplified way of explaining it, of course, because said sushi restaurant is…exotic, to say the least.
The mobile version of this beloved adventure isn't just a simple port - it features the In The Jungle expansion alongside a Dredge content pack, as well as mobile optimisations like the gyro tilt that lets you finetune your tea pouring. You can try all these for free before committing to buying the full game at $9.99 or your local equivalent.
2
Flick Shot Rogues
Turn-based roguelikes are a dime a dozen, but flick-based ones? I'd say Flick Shot Rogues is the first I've seen - and I definitely like what I see!
For one thing, there's that unbeatable satisfaction of the art of flicking that's at play here. For another, the visuals have that lovably hand-drawn feel that makes it even more appealing. Essentially, you'll flick through each adventure and chain combos together to take on turn-based battles, with procedurally generated combat to keep you on your toes (or fingers?) each time.
3
Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed
Handing Mickey Mouse a paintbrush might mistakenly make you think it's all going to be a burst of colour from here, but Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is actually a grittier take on the franchise - and a welcome one, at that!
Now, this platformer has arrived on iOS and Android and tasks you with freeing the Wasteland using the power of your brush, with different endings you can unlock depending on how your adventure goes. Mickey has now been equipped with new moves like dashing and sprinting too, with enhanced visuals so you can enjoy the Tim Burton-esque aesthetics even more.
4
Lumi Master
If the idea of desperately trying to complete a collection of creatures sounds incredibly stressful to you, perhaps Lumi Master can help satisfy the collectionist in you but in a more carefree manner. The laidback monster-taming adventure offers a lovely hand-drawn feel to its visuals to add to that low-pressure charm, with one-tap controls and a handy portrait mode to boot.
The casual nature means you can expect to catch Lumi with simple mechanics and dive into stress-free battles with them, and during your downtime, you can decorate your own dream haven for even more laidback vibes.
5
Goblin Card RPG: Tower Trials
Nibs the goblin will pretty much get his steps in with the stairs he needs to climb across the 100-floor tower here, but I suppose it's not called Goblin Card RPG: Tower Trials for nothing. This roguelike deckbuilder will have you battling your way to the top in turn-based combat, with permadeath very much a thing.
There are five archetypes to choose from when you're building your deck, with the Miner prioritising pickaxe damage, the Tinker dishing out bombs, the Brewer poisoning foes, the Runes offering burst turns, and the Wall specialising in blocking and thorns. And it's all free to play too, but if you want to make sure the ads don't disrupt your run, there's the $1.99 ad-free option - not bad for the amount of content on offer!