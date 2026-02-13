MapleStory: Idle RPG tier list (February 2026) - We rank every available class

With so many modes to choose from, you'll want to check out our MapleStory: Idle RPG tier list to ensure you're spending your resources in the right place.

MapleStory is now available as an idle RPG, and it's as compelling as ever! In this game, your avatar keeps fighting, getting stronger, and levelling up, even if you're not there to help. You just need to sit back, relax, and claim your rewards whenever you have some time to spare.

Apart from the main mode, MapleStory: Idle RPG features a multiplayer mode in which you fight other players in the Arena. There is also various content to sink your teeth into, as well as time-limited events.

But there is one important decision to make in the early game: your class. There are 10 different classes in this game, and our MapleStory: Idle RPG tier list will help you choose the best one and progress efficiently.

Before we dive in, don't hesitate to check out our MapleStory: Idle RPG codes list! These redeem codes grant useful rewards, such as Companion Summoning Tickets, so don't miss out.

That being said, it's time to discover our MapleStory: Idle RPG tier list.