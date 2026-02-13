MapleStory: Idle RPG tier list (February 2026) - We rank every available class
With so many modes to choose from, you'll want to check out our MapleStory: Idle RPG tier list to ensure you're spending your resources in the right place.
MapleStory is now available as an idle RPG, and it's as compelling as ever! In this game, your avatar keeps fighting, getting stronger, and levelling up, even if you're not there to help. You just need to sit back, relax, and claim your rewards whenever you have some time to spare.
Apart from the main mode, MapleStory: Idle RPG features a multiplayer mode in which you fight other players in the Arena. There is also various content to sink your teeth into, as well as time-limited events.
But there is one important decision to make in the early game: your class. There are 10 different classes in this game, and our MapleStory: Idle RPG tier list will help you choose the best one and progress efficiently.
That being said, it's time to discover our MapleStory: Idle RPG tier list.
1
S Tier
This class is no doubt the best in the game, so it's only natural for it to sit at the top of our MapleStory: Idle RPG tier list. It has strong AoE damage, meaning it can clear groups of mobs quickly, and provides useful crowd control. If you focus on fast levelling and idle farming, this class is for you.Night Lord
The Night Lord specialises in burst damage and critical hits, with high mobility. It's a fantastic class for fighting bosses and elite enemies, but you need to be more active and equip it with good gear to unlock its full potential.Hero
This class is a pretty classic pick, with a good balance between DPS and tankiness. It performs well in pretty much all content thanks to its versatility, making it a reliable choice. If you want a good mix between AFK farming and more active gameplay, the Hero is a great option.
2
A Tier
This Arch Mage is just as good as the S-Tier one, but only slower since it deals damage and effects over time. It's a great choice for long fights, such as boss fights, as well as for late-game content. A reliable class.Bowmaster
This class is a great choice if you want to deal good ranged damage against single targets. The Bowmaster is a fast class, but it lacks AoE damage, so it needs more time to farm efficiently. Still, it's a good pick for fighting bosses and clearing raids.Dark Knight
The Dark Knight is a tank, so you can expect high survivability and good damage output against single targets. A good choice for bosses and PvP content, but slower than other DPS for farming mobs.
3
B Tier
The Bishop is a class specialised in support: it uses its magic to heal and buff its allies while also dealing damage to enemies. However, its damage output is lower than that of other classes, meaning farming takes longer.Marksman
Akin to the Bowmaster, the Marksman uses long-range attacks on single targets while also launching AoE skills. However, it's a slower class for farming and far less effective against bosses due to its lower durability.Shadower
The Shadower is a more tactical class, so it needs quite some time to be mastered. It uses a mix of stealth-based attacks and burst damage, and has high mobility. Unfortunately, it just doesn't compare to the Night Lord.
4
C Tier
The Paladin is a tanky class with high defense and a pretty good damage output. Unfortunately, even if it's still a good choice, it doesn't compare to the Dark Knight, which has better damage output, higher survivability, and can farm faster.
And that concludes our MapleStory: Idle RPG tier list! Hopefully, this list helped you choose the best class according to your preferred playstyle. But remember: at the end of the day, the more important thing is to have fun playing.
