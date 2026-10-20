Off the AppStore: Math is chaos in Rogueku

Sudoku maintains its hold on puzzles with a new chaotic twist

Take on various numbers across multiple grids, each with its own rules

Use relics and powers to tilt the odds and fight unseen boss puzzlers

Welcome to Off The AppStore, a weekly feature with a twist. Namely, that while these - as with all the games we cover here - are games that you can play on your phone, they're ones that operate outside of the realms of the big two ways to play: The Google Play Store and the Apple AppStore.

That means that there might be a bit of work required in downloading alternative AppStores or APKs, or that the games can simply be played in your phone browser. We'll make sure to detail that for each game, though. Anyway, read on to find a new game or experience to play Off The AppStore.

The universe is an unfeeling maelstrom of chaos, and we strive to add structure and functionality so we can slip away into the nonsensical reality it creates for us every day… and we try to do that with science. While most fields of science rest on principles and theories backed by strong, if not irrefutable, evidence, mathematics is still considered the only truly pure form of measurement and understanding. You can't get more fundamental than numbers, but if you think numbers are forever reliable, you are wrong. The Targino Twins are here to show you why you're wrong, with Rogueku.

Sudoku, that huge craze that still fights crossword puzzles for dominance in casual activity, has been transformed. The rules are simple: You have several grids of squares, some empty, and some with numbers. The goal is to fill the entire grid with numbers from 1 to the number of squares in each column/row (9 is the most well-known) without repeating a number in the same column/row. It's a puzzle that even those with an irrational fear of numbers can get into, simple yet challenging. But now a wrench has been thrown into the works, and the rules can change at a moment's notice.

The roguelike elements kick in in how the grids form and how the numbers are arranged. They can be small grids that look simple or huge grids that intimidate with their sheer expanse. All you can do is fall back on the basics and fill in squares as best you can. But you don't just have a timer pressuring you; you also have a limited number of mistakes before you're eliminated. Unseen "boss" entities can also appear and disrupt your puzzles by changing the rules, numbers, or the kinds of moves you can make. Luckily, your wins will earn you gold and relics that you can use to give yourself some extra edge and security.

Rogueku is a 2D sudoku-based puzzle game where you fill grids with a select set of numbers. The base rules stay the same, but the puzzles and numbers can change depending on the game mode or bosses. See how far you can get and how big the grids you can complete are to strengthen your puzzling power. If you decide to go rogue, don't sweat it; this sudoku game has already beaten you to it.

Rogueku is available to download and play from its itch.io page!