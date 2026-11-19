We ask the App Army

On mobile, point-and-click adventures feel right at home. Instead of clicking with a mouse, you can tap objects, and it often feels very intuitive. As such, they're a favourite among our App Army readers. So, whenever one comes along, we like to get their thoughts. This week, we've given them the spooky Cult Vacui. Here's what they said:

I love the atmosphere you have 24 mins to complete a ritual before you. Get possessed by a demon. The atmosphere is very good, and the artwork is great. My only problem is I have fat fingers. So selection can be difficult. The idea is that certain actions can take up your time. A bit like Blue Prince, I think.

You repeat until you work out the sequence of events. To be honest, I’m not so good at point-and-clicks, but the story and atmosphere keep me hooked. Just the touch controls feel fiddly. The artwork is a nice pixel style. Very much like the classic Lucas art games.

I’m not usually good at point-and-clicks, so what really grabbed me here is the unique time-management mechanic. Every action ticks down the clock, creating tension without real-time panic. I definitely struggled at first and died a few times trying to get it right,

Thankfully, the manual save system (allowing you multiple save points) helped me go back and try different strategies. Combined with the eerie graphics and creepy atmosphere, it was much more enjoyment than frustration. It's a short (about two hours) atmospheric winner on iOS.

Cult Vacui is an old-school point-and-click adventure where you play as a man possessed by a demon and must find a way to exorcise the demon. In the first part of the game, you have a limited number of moves to get rid of the demon. This involves finding and manipulating objects to perform an exorcism ritual.

The graphics are atmospheric and pixelated and look like a PC game from the 90s. There is no hint function, and the tight number of moves can make the first part of the game frustrating. Saying that I enjoyed playing this adventure. I recommend it.

Cult Vacui is a pixel art stylised point-and-click survival horror game. Right from the start, I was pulled into CV’s handcrafted 19th-century setting. Puzzles can be difficult with no hand-holding, and every action takes time away from your 25-minute countdown, adding a real sort of tension to your playthrough.

The whole retro vibe works great too; the minimalistic colour tones of the graphics, along with its eerie soundtrack, create just the right amount of spookiness. Cult Vacui fits perfectly on mobile and deserves a spot on your device.

What is the App Army?

The App Army is Pocket Gamer's lovely community of mobile game experts. As often as possible, we ask them for their thoughts on the latest games and share them with you.

To join, simply head over to either our Discord Channel or Facebook Group and request access by answering the three questions. We'll then get you in right away.