5 new mobile games to try this week - November 12th, 2026
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Bullet-hell through the grimdark Warhammer universe
- Find a missing child through wordless cards
- Climb an endless tower on a fool's errand
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!
1
Warhammer Survivors
Perhaps the release that a good number of people on our team are the most excited about is Warhammer Survivors, and despite not being a Warhammer fan myself, I can totally understand why. This Survivors-like take on the popular franchise is, as Iwan and Will put it, the perfect pair, especially since it was crafted in partnership with poncle of Vampire Survivors fame.
You'll try to survive in this "bullet heaven" shooter using more than 40 characters from Warhammer 40,000 and Warhammer Age of Sigmar, taking down endless hordes of foes across mobile-optimised controls to boot.
2
Hillthorn
One of the most important elements of a classic whodunit is to piece together clues based on what suspects are saying - but what if you had to solve the case across an entirely wordless affair? I suppose that's the biggest challenge that Hillthorn poses to anyone who dares to take it on, as you'll have to put two and two together to get to the bottom of things using purely card-based clues.
Time is of the essence, so you'll really need to put your detective cap on to find a child who's gone missing. There are multiple endings to discover, so it's safe to say that after every short run, you'll likely want to revisit the eerie mysteries of Hillthorn over and over again.
3
Rocket Rally
I don't think there's anything else that embodies the pick-up-and-play nature of mobile more perfectly than one-thumb portrait-mode endeavours, and Rocket Rally is right up that alley! It is, as you might expect, a quick arcade racer where you'll need to boost and drift to the finish line in just 30 seconds, and with a wide variety of rally cars you can add to your collection too.
As you progress, you'll unlock upgrades for your car to ramp up your races, all so you can beat your own best time or aim for the top spot in the leaderboards.
4
Crossy Road Rush
I feel like Crossy Road Rush is perfectly suited for Apple Arcade, as the absence of ads and in-app purchases definitely adds to the endless runner's charm - and especially so since Crossy Road is such a staple on mobile! This time around, you'll be running through colourful environments similar to Subway Surfers, with a whole bunch of cool stuff to collect and obstacles to overcome.
There are more than 50 levels to discover and daily challenges to take on, as well as family sessions you can join in on with up to four players. I'd say it's definitely a fresh take on the franchise - after all, where else can you squad up with your fam to take on a giant Octoboss?
5
A Fool's Errand
The concept of climbing an endless tower is nothing new, but I suppose this is the first time I've ever encountered one where you're meant to crank it up - quite literally. A Fool's Errand was originally made for the Playdate, where you turn a literal crank to help your hero ascend. Now that it's out on mobile, you'll still do the same climbing without the physical crank - but with the same atmospheric visuals and intriguing story.
There are plenty of traps to avoid along the way, and it's really all about the journey as you keep climbing on - as the title suggests - a fool's errand. Whether or not what awaits you at the top is worth it is anybody's guess - and I suppose you'll just have to make the climb yourself to find out.