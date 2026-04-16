Mongil Star Dive codes (April 2026) - Free Monsterlings? Yes, please

From free Gold to Monsterlings, you can get a lot of useful items by simply redeeming Mongil Star Dive codes - and who doesn't want free stuff, right?

Mongil: Star Dive is all about fast combat, where you control a team of three characters and swap between them as you see fit. Instead of sticking to one character, you’re constantly rotating them, chaining skills together, and trying out new combos.

Outside of combat, the RPG leans into the usual gacha-style progression, but with a few fun twists. You build your team, upgrade characters, and customise them with companions and gear that gives them some extra power. Our Mongil Star Dive tier list can help you figure out the best squad lineup, in that case!

There’s a mix of content, too, that varies from story mode to boss fights and timed challenges. In short, you’re always adjusting your team depending on what you’re doing at the time. And if you're eager to get your hands on some freebies ASAP, these Mongil Star Dive codes should definitely give you enough to put a smile on your face.

It's pretty easy to pick up if you're a true gacha lover like myself, but there’s enough depth in team building that it can appeal to people who like min-maxing stuff too!

Active Mongil Star Dive codes

LOVEMONGIL - 1 Overflowing Love

- 1 Overflowing Love MONGILPRESENT - 1 Brown Cappy, 1 Spark Slime, 1 Forkmugger

- 1 Brown Cappy, 1 Spark Slime, 1 Forkmugger MONGILDISCORD - 30 Starlight Crystal, 3 Glimmering Stardust, 300k Gold

- 30 Starlight Crystal, 3 Glimmering Stardust, 300k Gold DINDINISDINDIN - 1 Green Cappy, 10k Gold

- 1 Green Cappy, 10k Gold DEVLIVE0410 - 1 Spark Slime, 1 Scar, 1 White Wolf Warrior

- 1 Spark Slime, 1 Scar, 1 White Wolf Warrior MONGILREPORT - 1 White Wolf Warrior

Expired

There are no expired codes right now.

How to redeem codes in Mongil: Star Dive

You can redeem rewards by following these steps:

Step 1 :Open the Menu (top right corner).

:Open the (top right corner). Step 2 : Go to Settings .

: Go to . Step 3 : Head over to the Other tab (top of the screen), and scroll all the way down.

: Head over to the tab (top of the screen), and scroll all the way down. Step 4 : Under the Customer Support section, select Redemption Code .

: Under the Customer Support section, select . Step 5: Type in your code, then hit the Use button.

Step 1 : Go to the official Mongil: Star Dive code redeem website .

: Go to the . Step 2 : Type in your Member code .(Menu > Settings > Other > Player ID > Copy it). The Member code is the Player ID, not the Friend Code !

: Type in your .(Menu > Settings > Other > Player ID > Copy it). ! Step 3: Type in an active code, then press the Use button.

How to get more rewards?

New ones can be issued by the devs on their official website, as well as on their Discord server. We're keeping an eye on everything, though, so just make sure to save this page and check it regularly because we're adding any new ones we find.

Aside from free Monsterlings, perhaps you'd like to get your hands on Diamonds and Hourglasses too? Our Pop Epoch codes and SealM on Cross codes should do the trick!