Raven2 Familiars Tier List (December 2025)
You'll need all the bonus stats you can get when adventuring across this fantasy MMORPG, which is why our Raven2 Familiars Tier List will definitely come in handy.
Raven2 is a gorgeous MMORPG where Familiars are your companions that grant bonus stats based on their rarity. They fight alongside you in both PvP and PvE, and since they're pretty much a core part of the whole experience, you want to summon some of the best ones.
At the moment, familiars have the following rarities, from best to worst:
- Mythic
- Legendary
- Heroic
- Rare
- Uncommon
- Common
It is not easy at all to get a Mythic, which is why they all rank so well. This Raven2 Familiars tier list is based on how good they are according to their stats.
Oh, and before you go on, we do have a Raven2 beginner's guide to help you get started!
Now, you can summon them in the gacha - there is one for costumes, and one for Familiars (Contract Summoning). You can choose the tier you want to summon for, with the top 3 tiers giving you "meh" Familiars, and Tier 4 and Tier 5 having a chance to give you Heroic, Legendary or Mythic.
Raven2 Familiars tier listThe tier you can summon for depends on the Shard of Contract rarity you have. This item can be obtained from events or quests, but it can also be purchased in the Shop (you might want to claim freebies from our list of Raven2 codes for extra resources too).
S+ Tier | S Tier | A Tier | B Tier | C Tier
S+ Tier
|Name
|Azaron, Nefrieke, Viak, Selaphine, Igron, Infernia, Guiner, Gro
The Familiars in this tier are the absolute best. They give you the most stats, but also lots of passive EXP boosts, which is why they rank so well. They can mostly be obtained from the high-tier summoning, so make sure you equip them if you're lucky enough to get any of them.
S Tier
|Name
|Leiva, Kaiser, Fenrick, Caligotar, Ankyreze, Vaskas, Bellamoth, Kerkine, Mardan, Crumble, Summer Jack, Kistene, Phaegar, Ingkeron, Muniel, Asmodin, Naser, Kizel, Akangsep, Umbra, Lunaris
The ones in the S tier are decent - they are the second-best Familiars you can get, and they are a lot easier to get than the Mythic ones. The best part is, if you happen to get your hands on a Shard of Contract that can summon in the Tier 5 Contract Summon gacha, you have a 90% chance of getting a Legendary.
I particularly like Leiva, since it has the Basic ATK DMG RES Rate pretty high, but also the DMG Reduction is higher than most of the others. It's a solid "tanky" familiar, which is what you need for some classes.
A Tier
|Name
|Delune, Polypho, Neta, Vyrok, Kiert, Blaon, Kahar, Hallus, Kuzal, Gardok, Brinar, Urike, Nezel, Karkas, Sloron, Baharon, Girros, Naziel, Oluwa, Viren, Baran, Amon, Almaz, Nezemara, Drolima, Vidugo, Vigoron, Nuvella, Akeph, Ribonto, Bletra, Airek, Karnia, Radan, Quern, Kroyd, Pinet, Hevrajaka, Pralmoot, Molderak
Familiars in A tier are good - despite the fact that they are in the middle of the tier list, they are good. Given how low the chance of a Mythic is, if you can get any of these Familiars, you're good.
Kuzal is a Familiar that is noteworthy to me - he can be obtained from Content Rewards, which is not that difficult. He can be a solid tanky Familiar to help you in the mid-game, if you can unlock him.
B Tier
|Name
|Tarbas, Trixy, Mokes, Prok, Setto, Tairan, Snopon, Nabelle, Ziglo, Full Moon Rabbit, Mallig, Monsti, Frayer, Kuver, Lighton, Men, Korvan, Reneska, Aion, Elus, Penik, Bale, Leos, Cairo, Rex, Aibek, Bellarion, Pluca, Stelas, Violus, Peral, Coltic, Evren, Jeronig, Nevil, Helent, Excar, Kailo, Aios, Ales, Skarlas, Karedra, Amarant, Kornexis, Zeophira, Meridia, Jurak, Rioz, Mudin, Kairovent, Azran, Rias, Kilden, Jerak, Krente, Viort, Kaven, Odis, Kirostin, Ensel, Belniz, Meldan, Emeld, Pollon, Mirbon, ronit
Just like the Familiars in the C tier, the ones in the B tier are not great. You can use them in the early-to-mid game, when you're still trying to upgrade your character and get some decent gear.
I am not a fan of either of them, but when you compare them to the Uncommon or Common ones, they grant double the stats. For situations when every single stat matters on your character, and every small upgrade can make a difference, they are good.
C Tier
|Name
|Kairan, Kairos, Arkan, Alakir, Ared, Fros, Blazen, Grim, Lestar, Lifen, Moras, Androsia, Neros, Celes, Alton, Kiras, Carros, Mirlin, Lunalk, Piroven, Neb, Flone, Leonis, Erium, Belokin, Kairoba, Kornik, Evers, Blip, Hales, Alter, Blade, Alak, Malus, Dacquiz, Lasso, Auras, Floriana, Budra, Jaida, Orbia, Laisen, Neonis, Kiros, Pelluen, Lain, Ant, Mirka, Igni, Aspira, Aizel, Brizen, Eos, Tyrios, Grindy, Aurak, Aspen, Regi, Airel
The entries in this Raven2 Familiars tier list are the basic ones - you will get some from quests, and you will unlock quite a few too. You can unlock various collection buffs when you get them, and you should use them as soon as you can.
Assuming you're still at the beginning of your journey, these Familiars are okay - they are definitely not end-game companions, which is why you should swap them as soon as you get something better, even a Rare rarity.
