Raven2 Familiars Tier List (December 2025)

You'll need all the bonus stats you can get when adventuring across this fantasy MMORPG, which is why our Raven2 Familiars Tier List will definitely come in handy.

Raven2 is a gorgeous MMORPG where Familiars are your companions that grant bonus stats based on their rarity. They fight alongside you in both PvP and PvE, and since they're pretty much a core part of the whole experience, you want to summon some of the best ones.

At the moment, familiars have the following rarities, from best to worst:

Mythic

Legendary

Heroic

Rare

Uncommon

Common

It is not easy at all to get a Mythic, which is why they all rank so well. This Raven2 Familiars tier list is based on how good they are according to their stats.

Oh, and before you go on, we do have a Raven2 beginner's guide to help you get started!

Now, you can summon them in the gacha - there is one for costumes, and one for Familiars (Contract Summoning). You can choose the tier you want to summon for, with the top 3 tiers giving you "meh" Familiars, and Tier 4 and Tier 5 having a chance to give you Heroic, Legendary or Mythic.

Raven2 Familiars tier list