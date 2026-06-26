Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium celebrates its 1.5 Anniversary with 100+ Free Pulls and New Dolls

Preferred Partner Feature

Look forward to 100 free pulls, the new Dolls Loreley and Harpsy, free character rewards and a wealth of limited-time content

Earn 100 free pulls throughout Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium’s anniversary celebration.

Recruit four new Dolls across two update phases: Loreley, Harpsy, Cheyanne, and Liushih.

Unlock free rewards, including the Elite Doll Harpsy and the Commander outfit Nightfire.

We have seen countless anniversary events for any milestone; some good, some not so much. Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium is joining in shortly with its 1.5th Anniversary Major Update, and we have to say, it is one of the best-looking ones we’ve seen. The celebration runs for 42 days from June 25th to August 5th, and is split into two parts: the first, Dawnforger: Part 1, runs from June 25th to July 15th and features the new Dolls Loreley and Harpsy. The second part, Dawnforger: Part 2 and Unto the Radiance, runs from July 16th to August 5th and introduces the new Dolls Cheyanne and Liushih.

To begin with, the free rewards. By taking part in both phases of the anniversary event, players can obtain around 100 free pulls, along with a host of valuable rewards and resources. That's a massive haul, and we aren’t close to being done yet.

Play Splash Bash, and you will acquire the Commander’s outfit Nightfire for free. Or, complete missions in Evershifting Hacker and walk away with the Elite Doll Harpsy. She is packing multiple Corrosion AoE attacks, and can grant Priority Process to grant bonus Corrosion damage and debuffs to attacks. A fantastic nuisance to get for free.

Loreley is the linchpin for any Burn team

Now let’s talk about arguably the best part of this update. Yes, even better than the free rewards. We have a new Doll by the name of Loreley, and if you have a Burn team, you definitely want her. The Elegant Enchantress, as she is dubbed, seems all prim and proper, but has no problem holding her own in a verbal spar.

In battle, she can grant the team immunity against a set number of damage instances, which is, of course, invaluable. On top of that, she can enhance Thermal Conduction and summon Ranger Mk.II to help out in battle. Even if you aren’t focused on Burn, an extra summonable hand and invulnerability would be welcome in any team.