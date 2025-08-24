Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade codes (August 2025)

The easiest way to learn the cursed techniques is by redeeming Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade codes and getting all the Beacons of Training, Cubes and other things you'll need.

Updated on August 24, 2025 - checked for new codes

Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade brings the popular anime series to your fingertips. You’ll use Cursed Techniques to battle enemies and ultimately exorcise cursed spirits. You’ll also collect new heroes via gacha mechanics, hone your team's strength, and clear Domains to help your heroes grow.

Of course, exorcising cursed spirits isn’t easy work. Luckily, there are plenty of gift codes for Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade you can redeem to help you gain an edge over your evil competition. With gift codes, you can snag free Cubes, JP, Beacons, and more.

Active Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade codes

JJKPPHALFANNI - Magnificent Spectral Boat Gacha Ticket x1, AP Supplementary Pack x1, Beacon of Training x500



Expired codes

HalfAnniCD2

HalfAnniCD3

JJKPPWEEK1

ReleaseDay

JJKPPCURSE

JJKPPDomEx

JJKPPonwards

JJKPPSorcerer

JJKPPSPECIAL

How to redeem Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade codes?

As in many mobile games, you’ll need to complete the brief tutorial before you can start entering codes. Upon completing said tutorial, you’ll be taken to the main menu. From here, tap the menu icon in the lower right-hand corner of the screen. Look for the button labelled 'code' on the lower right side of the menu.

Tapping it pulls up the Enter Code screen. Type in the code you want to redeem and tap OK. Remember that codes are case-sensitive, so be careful when typing them in. And remember to check back often, as you never know when new codes may pop up. You can also find new codes by checking out Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade’s official Discord community.

