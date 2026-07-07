Honkai: Star Rail, Wizardry Variants Daphne, Solo Leveling: Arise - We've Gacha Covered

Our regular roundup of stars and summons

Love 'em or hate 'em, gacha RPGs are everywhere - so much so that they dominate our mailboxes on most days since they're just filled to the brim with all sorts of shiny new things (and I do love shiny new things). Whether it's a fancy SSR character joining the lineup or a cool new region to explore, we've got a nifty list of updates here where we go through what's caught our eye so far!

Solo Leveling: Arise

While everyone's doing summer events these days, Netmarble is choosing to do something a bit different with Solo Levelling: Arise's newest addition - and it's got a darker tone this time around. New SSR hunter Agnes Rivera is a Dark-type Elemental Buster that'll appeal to you if you're a fan of raining down death and destruction onto unwitting foes in a hail of bullets; plus, she comes with new story chapters too if you're more of a narrative-driven player like me.

Now, if you're keen on putting your new roster to the test, the Hard difficulty on the First Land dungeon should be more than enough to keep you properly challenged. And, of course, there's the Sun-Kissed Summer Kicks Off! Check-In event too - because Agnes may be all about the darkness, but that doesn't mean you can't have some fun in the sun.

Wizardry Variants Daphne

Stepping away from all the summer shenanigans for a bit is Drecom and its dungeon RPG Wizardry Variants Daphne, as they've gone and announced an upcoming crossover with Final Fantasy XI! Square Enix's MMORPG kicked off in 2002, and with its 25th anniversary in 2027, Wizardry Variants Daphne is joining in on all the festivities.

Now, there's not much to talk about just yet, save for the announcement of the collab itself, but the lands of Vana'diel should have more than enough content for you to discover once the update actually launches!

Chaos Zero Nightmare

I guess we're keeping the dark themes going with Chaos Zero Nightmare and its “Galactic Disaster” season, which will be making the drop on July 28th as the “Season 4 Shattered Light and Claw”. As you might expect, a new season brings new combatants to the fray with “Hilde,” “Arabella,” and “Olga” - the last one wields a really cool scythe, and honestly, that's all I really need to know.

The new season brings character settings and illustrations for the full effect. And if you've been waiting for a way to customise your characters' appearances, a new system is currently in progress where you can equip an Outfit to offer your squad some special voice lines and narratives. That really ramps up the immersion, no?

Honkai: Star Rail

HoYoverse is keeping the hype train going a tad literally with an actual rail in the form of Honkai: Star Rail (apologies for the terrible pun), as the RPG will be launching Version 4.4, "In Ravages Does the Whistle Sound", on July 15th. Himeko Nova will be leaping into the fight as a 5-star Fire-Type hero, and on top of all that, Part Two of the Honkai: Star Rail x Fate/stay night [Unlimited Blade Works] crossover will kick off afterwards on July 24th.

Obviously, collabs come with pick-up banners too, as they always do, which we all love, don't we? This time, you can expect Rin Tohsaka and Gilgamesh to join the roster - you can even grab Gilgamesh or Archer as a free limited 5-star collab hero!

Solo Leveling: Karma

Circling back to Netmarble, we've got Solo Leveling: Karma with its exciting new reveals during Anime Expo 2026, where the RPG showcased the narrative for the upcoming project as well as its all-new Corrupted Hunters. Perhaps the biggest drop was that Troy Baker was revealed as the Monarch of Destruction, so if you've been looking for something else to spice up Jinwoo's tale, this might just be it.

You'll get to see the aforementioned Mutated Hunters in action once the next reveal drops in September, but for now, this clip should get you hyped up until then!