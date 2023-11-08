Reverse: 1999 codes for November 2023

With Bluepoch Co’s latest time-travelling mobile RPG there’s a whole host of unlockable characters, resources and more for players. While you can work towards these normally, there are also codes for Reverse 1999 that can grant swift rewards and offer a quicker route to building up your party and character.

So, to help you, we’ve collected all the currently working codes we can find into one place and checked them ourselves. These should give you a leg up when it comes to collecting resources such as Dust and Sharpodonty!

How to use the codes for Reverse 1999?

Reverse 1999 active codes & rewards

ENTERTHESHOW : +60 Clear Drop, +4000 Dust, +3000 Sharpodonty, +2 Bottle of Pages, +5 Enlighten

+60 Clear Drop, +4000 Dust, +3000 Sharpodonty, +2 Bottle of Pages, +5 Enlighten 1999GIFT : +19,999 Dust, +19,999 Sharpodonty

+19,999 Dust, +19,999 Sharpodonty 5YRBRF9 : +19,999 Dust, +19,999 Sharpodonty and +3 Fine Insight Package

Reverse 1999 codes (Expired)

N/a

You can find the area to input codes by tapping on theat the bottom left-hand of your screen while between missions in your suitcase. From there, tap onand then you’ll find the Exchange Code Reward section under. After that, it’s as simple as putting the code in and going from there.

And remember to check your mail, as when we jumped in this month there were gifts available for new players there too. Even one just asking to register on their Discord offered a hefty addition of Dust and Sharpodonty without any more action required.

Not only that but there are daily letters you can claim as well for your log-ins. Just check the top left corner of your screen, and right beside the Jukebox icon is an Open Crate icon where you can start claiming your rewards.

Reverse 1999’s pseudo-time-travel story offers a whole host of characters to meet and upgrade over time as you uncover the mind-bending plot of this lovingly realised RPG. But like always there are quicker ways to succeed than shelling out real cash, and hopefully, Reverse 1999 codes will help you upgrade and expand your Crew too.

Original article by Iwan Morris, updated by Sumant Meena