I happily paid to support Sofie Scout despite my terrible endless running skills

Scout's honour

I've never really experienced what it's like to miss the bus, as I'm usually a pretty prompt pupil, but I can imagine how stressful it must be - especially if you're heading to a once-in-a-lifetime event. That's exactly what the World Scout Jamboree is for poor lil Sofie, and given how I too was once a scout myself, I know that the struggle is very, very real.

Now, while I personally wouldn't sprint on foot across Europe just to get to the said jamboree, I admire Sofie's unstoppable determination in Sofie Scout, which is why I have sworn to do everything I can to help her reach Gdansk, Poland in one piece - even if that means leaping across dangerous ravines that seem to appear out of nowhere and vaulting over wayward chickens just randomly clucking away in the middle of the road.

Because that is, essentially, what this side-scrolling endless runner is all about. You have one button to jump and another to slide across the floor, as Sofie automatically dashes across the screen filled with all sorts of randomised obstacles. Memorisation will get you nowhere here, as while one run might have you hopping over a cow and then landing on your face, another run might throw an ancient totem at you to cut your trip short.

This is where things can get incredibly challenging, because while the premise sounds absolutely charming, you shouldn't make the mistake of thinking it's all easy-peasy from here. The difficulty level is totally S-tier, because you'll need to contend with everything from fiddly jumps that need to be perfectly timed, to tripping just because the tip of your foot grazed a platform you're supposed to jump over by a mere millimetre.

I do wish there was some kind of checkpoint that'll keep me from starting over from scratch every time I fall, but thankfully, the absolutely gorgeous pixel art in the background keeps the frustrations at bay. That said, sometimes, it's also a challenge to figure out which items are just background fodder and which ones are actual bushes I need to leap over in the foreground, but hey - nobody said running cross-country on foot would be easy.

In any case, I did purchase this endless runner out of pocket simply because I wanted to help support IRL scouts Juno and Ellie make enough money to attend the World Scout Jamboree. Their £3,600 goal, I would assume, is no easy feat, so if my $2.99 can help even just a tiny bit, I'm happy to do my part.

If Juno and Ellie's quest sounds at all interesting to you, might I suggest giving Sofie Scout - Road to Poland a go? If nothing else, you'll get to test your own resilience, patience, and quick reflexes across a cute pixel-art runner - and who knows? You might even make it to Poland yourself.

Do let me know how it goes, though, as I've never made it past 100 kilometres at this point. This is what happens when I don't keep up with my cardio…