Soul Strike tier list - Characters ranked according to performance
| Soul Strike!
Are you just starting your adventure and you want to know which are the best characters in Soul Strike? Well then, if that's the case, in this article you will find answers to all of your questions. Below you can find our complete Soul Strike tier list where we rank every character in the game based on their performance.
Before we go on, I should let you know that the ranking of these characters is based on my personal experience playing the game, as well as data that I've gathered from around the net from the game community. That said, no tier list is absolute. Still, this will give you a pretty good idea of the current meta if you are just starting the game.
Since you are into this genre of games, you'll love the fact that we have a Top Heroes tier list of every hero in the game so far. If you're a fan of new titles, we have covered the Sky Fortress Odyssey tier list as well. And of course, we have a complete tier list for that RPG as well!
OK, with all that out of the way, let's get into our Soul Strike tier list!
1
S-Tier characters
|Ally
|Element
|Charlotte
|Earth
|Scarlet
|Physical
|Yuna
|Physical
|Felino
|Physical
|Sophia
|Fire
|Baine
|Physical
|Vivet
|Fire
|Vivian
|Earth
|Jayna
|Water
|Mona
|Water
|Duke
|Fire
|Violet
|Wind
|Mina
|Wind
|Delia
|Wind
|Inabelle
|Water
|Wraith
|Earth
|Versper
|Wind
These are the best characters in Soul Strike at the moment, thus, I've put them in the S-Tier. Now, why are they the best, you ask? Because they can get you through every stage of the game. Unlike the characters in the lower tiers who are useful either in the earlier or mid stages of the game, S-Tier ones overperform even in the late game.
Charlotte
Charlotte is one of the best damage dealers in Soul Strike. She has amazing AoE damage and can also debuff enemies, reducing their Earth resistance. She can also be somewhat of a second healer thanks to her ability "King Slime", which summons slimes to heal allies.
Felino
Felino curses enemies, reducing their DEF, and whenever they die, the curse gets transferred to another enemy. He also inflicts a bleed effect that causes enemies to take damage over time.
2
A-Tier characters
|Ally
|Element
|Zeros
|Earth
|Ajax
|Earth
|Sylvia
|Earth
|Con
|Fire
|Ellis
|Physical
|Akari
|Fire
|Jerry
|Physical
|Bianca
|Water
|Zion
|Water
|Helena
|Fire
|Nike
|Wind
|Rebecca
|Wind
|Gabriel
|Wind
|Aries
|Water
|Syaoran
|Fire
|Noah
|Water
|Seohyun
|Physical
|Betty
|Physical
|Vesper
|Wind
A-Tier allies are definitely strong enough to carry you through most of what the game has to offer. Their main difference with the S-Tier allies is that they are more dependent on their synergy with the rest of your team. Regardless, they are very solid options both as support and as damage dealers.
Akari
Akari's skill "Foxfire", gives him the ability to launch a fireball that gradually grows inflicting damage to enemies in an area around it. The longer the battle goes on, the stronger Akari becomes. The fireball inflicts damage over time to enemies affected by it.
Nike
Nike is known for her ability to cause sustained damage to enemies. Her skill Goddess of Triumph increases Nike's move speed and ATK speed for a period of time.
3
B-Tier characters
|Ally
|Element
|Elena
|Fire
|Emily
|Wind
|Lingling
|Earth
|Echo
|Physical
|Merina
|Water
|Bruno
|Earth
|Aesfox
|Fire
|Claude
|Water
|Bathory
|Wind
|Claudia
|Wind
|Roy
|Earth
|Kevin
|Physical
|Chloe
|Physical
|Fabien
|Physical
|Grace
|Physical
|Ethan
|Earth
|Lavina
|Earth
Even though this is our bottom tier, it doesn't mean that the B-Tier allies are THAT bad but, obviously, they do not perform as well as the allies in the tiers above. The thing is, Soul Strike isn't like other games where some characters are completely useless. That said, you should look to replace them with better allies whenever you have the chance to do so.
Roy
Roy is a Rare Ally who excels at controlling the enemy. Every 15 seconds, he casts Sand Tomb on his last position, slowing every enemy in an area around it. If you have him on the team, make sure to switch his position in order to get the most out of Sand Tomb.
Lingling
Even though Lingling isn't the strongest ally, she can still do some damage. Her basic attacks have a chance to cause a heavy blow to the enemy. Still, she is at the bottom of the Soul Strike tier list for a reason - there are much better choices for you.