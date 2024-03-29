AFK Journey codes for starting your adventure in Esperia (March 2024)

AFK Journey is the successor to AFK Arena, offering a whole new take on the idle RPG genre

Get a head-start with redeem codes for additional Diamonds and Gold!

All codes are correct as of the time of writing

AFK Journey is the new, fresh take on the idle RPG genre from the makers of AFK Arena. Bringing in new combat mechanics, a cast of new - and returning - characters, and a full 3D world to explore, AFK Journey is more than a worthy successor to the original AFK Arena - it’s an evolution.

Like any mobile game, there’s going to be some grinding involved. Fortunately, we’ve got one of the best tinctures to alleviate that - codes! We’ve gone and looked up all the currently available AFK Journey codes, listing their viability and the rewards given from them below.

These mostly give you Diamonds and Gold, so no premium currency or anything too crazy as of yet. However, both are equally useful early game for purchasing items and more. While you're here, why not keep up to date on which heroes to pursue with our AFK Journey tier list for all characters?

Active AFK Journey codes and rewards

AFKJOURNEYART - 327 Diamond, 16k Gold

AFKJOURNEYCREATOR - 20 Diamond, 18k Gold

AFKJOURNEYPAX - 400 Diamond, 40k Gold

AFKJOURNEYTT - 88 Diamond, 16k Gold

AFKJOURNEYZANNY - 100 Diamond, 18k Gold

AFKJOURNEY88 - 100 Diamond, 18k Gold

AFKJN2024 - 188 Diamond, 18k Gold

Again, let us know in the comments below if you see any of these stop working, and we'll aim to update them as soon as possible!

How to redeem codes in AFK Journey

To redeem gift and reward codes in AFK Journey, simply navigate to your settings page using the gear icon in your inventory. Then tap on the 'Others' tab, and you'll find the Promo Code section right where the buttons for support, t.o.s. network, etc. are. Then it's as simple as inputting the code, hitting the button and seeing your rewards on-screen!

Using these, you can accelerate your progress, or just give yourself the boost you need when you’re just a little shy of the resources that you want. Let us know in the comments if any of AFK Journey codes are no longer functioning so we can keep this list as up-to-date as possible!