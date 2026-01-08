Kaiju No. 8 The Game codes (January 2026)

Boost the power of Japan Defense Force with these Kaiju No. 8 The Game codes

If you're a big manga or anime fan, chances are that you already know Kaiju No. 8 and its iOS and Android adaptation: Kaiju No. 8 The Game. This turn-based RPG follows the same plot as the show, meaning that you have to fight alongside humanity to protect cities against giant monsters.

The story follows different characters from the Japan Defense Force, one of whom is capable of turning into a Kaiju. He's not the only one you can rely on, and you can check our complete Kaiju No 8: The Game tier list to learn more about each of these fighters.

But brute force is sometimes not enough, and that's why you'll probably need a little boost from codes. Well, if you're looking for these, you're in the right place since you'll find on this page all active Kaiju No. 8 The Game codes to claim in-game items. We'll also explain how to redeem them, so be sure to do it before they expire.

All Kaiju No. 8 The Game codes

There are currently no codes

Expired codes

There are currently no codes

How to redeem Kaiju No. 8 The Game codes?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Scroll until you find the Enter serial code section

Step 3: Enter your code and hit the Redeem Serial Code button

Step 4: Launch the game and search for the mailbox

Step 4: Click on your mailbox. Your rewards should be waiting for you here, so claim them!

Can I get more codes?

Currently, you can't do it in-game. Here are the steps to follow:If you want more codes for Kaiju No. 8 The Game, don't hesitate to come back often, since we'll make sure to update this article frequently. You can also follow the official social media accounts, such as X and Facebook.

And if you're playing other mobile games at the moment, we've also got Seal of Fate codes and Raven2 codes to snag you some goodies in those.