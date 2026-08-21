The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, Kaiju No. 8 The Game, Mahjong Soul - We've Gacha Covered

Our regular roundup of stars and summons

Love 'em or hate 'em, gacha RPGs are everywhere - so much so that they dominate our mailboxes on most days since they're just filled to the brim with all sorts of shiny new things (and I do love shiny new things). Whether it's a fancy SSR character joining the lineup or a cool new region to explore, we've got a nifty list of updates here where we go through what's caught our eye so far!

Mahjong Soul

It's actually already well into the rainy season where I'm from, but it's still all about the sizzling summer fun for Mahjong Soul elsewhere! The new character Chi Lin will be debuting in the latest update, and with her comes a whole bunch of exclusive animated skins plus limited-time decorations to boot.

This means extra login rewards that you can grab until September 8th, so there's plenty of time to get involved. And if you're looking to kick back, relax, and score some freebies while you're at it, the new Beachside Cabana event will have you clearing special missions in exchange for Summon Scrolls too.

Kaiju No. 8 The Game

Kaiju No. 8 The Game is still keeping up its first-year anniversary festivities, this time with the new 5-star character Kikoru Shinomiya (Numbers Weapon 4). She'll be dropping in to reunite with her mother in the Special Event “Valkyrie of Aspiration” - how's that going to go now that the original wielder of Numbers Weapon 4, Hikari Shinomiya, has passed away?

Of course, along with the narrative comes a whopping 1,500 Dimensional Crystals to be given away, as well as her 5-star Weapon Ax-Freyja (Ax). Plus, you can even hope to gain the favour of the RNG gods in the pickup gacha!

The King of Fighters AFK

Speaking of first anniversaries, The King of Fighters AFK (has it been that long already?) is celebrating a year of service with its aptly themed Fighters Festa, which invites you to join in on all the fun from now until September 16th. This means welcoming 10-Star Kyo Kusanagi to the fight, along with Legendary fighter Leona Heidern and a massive Thank-You Gift of 500,000 Rubies.

Honestly, anniversaries are the best way to hoard resources and splurge on the summons pool - and why wouldn't you? There are, after all, increased Legendary rates on the Arrival Pick-Up Summon, so if you've been saving up on all those currencies all this time, perhaps now's the best time to let loose.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross

And with first anniversaries come half-anniversaries too, where Netmarble is concerned, as The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross is celebrating its 6.5th Anniversary! This means a new hero, of course - UR hero [Gold-Colored Magic] Knight of the Sun Gawain, to be precise.

She'll be available to pull from the Festival Draw, which grants one guaranteed UR or SSR hero when you hit 300 and 600 Mileage. And finally, hitting the 900 Mileage milestone will grant you [Gold-Colored Magic] Knight of the Sun Gawain - not bad for a pity system. Plus, there are plenty of resources to score in the check-in events with up to 200 Diamonds and 30 Pickup Tickets available, so you might just hit that mileage without even realising it.