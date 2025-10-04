Updated on October 4th, 2025 - Version: 1.2.1 - Added: [The All-Rounder] Chester Lochburn, [The Inherited Will] Kikoru Shinomiya

Kaiju No. 8 might sound familiar to some, and that's because it's a super-popular anime/manga that I've personally enjoyed. Just like other adaptations, Kaiju No. 8 The Game follows a similar plot to the show, and today, we're here to take a look at how well each of them ranks. Are these characters as powerful as their anime counterparts? Find out in our Kaiju No. 8 The Game tier list.

What makes a character good?

A good character won't be solely damage-focused. Take, for instance, Sagan Shinomiya, who is an exceptional tank. She can deal damage on top of tanking damage, which will clearly land her in the top tier on our list.

Then, we have Kaiju No. 8, the titular character. Even though you get him from the start, which usually means they trail off in a gacha RPG, he's an outstanding damage dealer who doesn't even need a weapon (unlike some).

Below you'll find our complete tier list for Kaiju No. 8 The Game, and on the following pages, you can find detailed information on some of the best characters in each tier.

Tier Character S+ Reno Ichikawa (5-Stars), Gen Narumi (5-Stars), Soshiro Hoshina (United Front), Sagan Shinomiya (5-Stars), [The All-Rounder] Chester Lochburn S Kaiju No 8 (5-Stars), Soshiro Hoshina (5-Stars), Isao Shinomiya (5-Stars), Mina Ashiro (5-Stars), Kikoru Shinomiya (5-Stars), [The Inherited Will] Kikoru Shinomiya A Rin Shinonome (5-Stars), Akari Minase (4-Stars), Ryo Ikagura (4-Stars), Soshino Hoshina (4-Stars), Mina Ashiro (4-Stars) B Reno Ichikawa (4-Stars), Kafka Hibino (4-Stars), Kikoru Shinomiya (4-Stars), Iharu Furuhashi (4-Stars), Tae Nakanosima (4-Stars) C Aoi Kagurari (4-Stars), Keiji Itami (4-Stars), Kota Tachibana (4-Stars), Haruichi Izumo (4-Stars), Eiji Hasegawa (4-Stars)

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.