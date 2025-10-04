Kaiju No. 8 The Game tier list
Updated on October 4th, 2025 - Version: 1.2.1 - Added: [The All-Rounder] Chester Lochburn, [The Inherited Will] Kikoru Shinomiya
Kaiju No. 8 might sound familiar to some, and that's because it's a super-popular anime/manga that I've personally enjoyed. Just like other adaptations, Kaiju No. 8 The Game follows a similar plot to the show, and today, we're here to take a look at how well each of them ranks. Are these characters as powerful as their anime counterparts? Find out in our Kaiju No. 8 The Game tier list.
What makes a character good?A good character won't be solely damage-focused. Take, for instance, Sagan Shinomiya, who is an exceptional tank. She can deal damage on top of tanking damage, which will clearly land her in the top tier on our list.
Then, we have Kaiju No. 8, the titular character. Even though you get him from the start, which usually means they trail off in a gacha RPG, he's an outstanding damage dealer who doesn't even need a weapon (unlike some).
Below you'll find our complete tier list for Kaiju No. 8 The Game, and on the following pages, you can find detailed information on some of the best characters in each tier.
|Tier
|Character
|S+
|Reno Ichikawa (5-Stars), Gen Narumi (5-Stars), Soshiro Hoshina (United Front), Sagan Shinomiya (5-Stars), [The All-Rounder] Chester Lochburn
|S
|Kaiju No 8 (5-Stars), Soshiro Hoshina (5-Stars), Isao Shinomiya (5-Stars), Mina Ashiro (5-Stars), Kikoru Shinomiya (5-Stars), [The Inherited Will] Kikoru Shinomiya
|A
|Rin Shinonome (5-Stars), Akari Minase (4-Stars), Ryo Ikagura (4-Stars), Soshino Hoshina (4-Stars), Mina Ashiro (4-Stars)
|B
|Reno Ichikawa (4-Stars), Kafka Hibino (4-Stars), Kikoru Shinomiya (4-Stars), Iharu Furuhashi (4-Stars), Tae Nakanosima (4-Stars)
|C
|Aoi Kagurari (4-Stars), Keiji Itami (4-Stars), Kota Tachibana (4-Stars), Haruichi Izumo (4-Stars), Eiji Hasegawa (4-Stars)
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
S+ Tier
Gen NarumiGen Narumi is a great DPS character regardless of the type of battle. He's good at both melee and ranged battles, and especially strong when taking on groups of enemies.
His ability grants him additional speed or damage (the more the battle continues), which makes him a character you want to have. Especially in the later stages of a battle.
Reno IchikawaReno Ichikawa likes to keep enemies in check from a distance. He's super effective because he can make enemies take extra damage when your teammates hit them.
His ultimate move will surely come in handy. It can freeze opponents, and if used correctly, it can give your team a huge advantage. You want to use his special rifle and upgrade the skills that boost his ice attacks.
S Tier
Kaiju No.8Just like I mentioned in the beginning, Kaiju No. 8 is the main character. He is known for his high base stats and handy skill set. Despite being unable to equip weapons or Uniparts, he boasts significant combat advantages, such as instantly defeating small Kaiju with 50% HP or less and enhancing his own Defense through Normal Attacks. His Fighting Spirit buff system allows for stacking attack and damage boosts.
Soshiro HoshinaSoshiro Hoshina is a strong AoE DPS who is excellent at dealing with groups of enemies. He has a wide range of attacks, and he scales with the number of enemies defeated. I personally found him to be a little bit lacking to earn a higher spot on our Kaiju No 8 the Game tier list, though, hence the S-rank.
A Tier
Rin ShinonomeRin Shinonome 5-star Shot Element Attacker known for her powerful AoE attacks. Her skills are complemented by her passives, allowing her to deal more damage with each enemy killed (just like Soshiro Hoshina).
She needs to be paired with a healer since she needs to keep her HP over 70%.
Mina Ashiro (Aiming for Greater Heights)Mina enhances her allies' firepower through various buffs, including ATK and damage dealt boosts, while also being capable of dealing significant damage herself with her Ultimate.
B Tier
Kafka HibinoKafka Hibino is a 4-star Shot-type Attacker who transforms into a Kaiju when using his Ultimate and gains Blunt Attacker attributes.
His transformation gives him an AoE combat skill, making him effective against multiple enemies.
It's very easy to ascend him to A6 using beginner materials, enhancing his damage output.
Tae Nakanoshima (The Keen-Eyed Platoon Leader)Tae Nakanoshima is a 4? Slash and Fire-element Attacker who can deal Burn damage. Her abilities allow her to boost her sustained damage output and utilise a fast Ultimate rotation by increasing her Ultimate Gauge through reducing enemy resistance.
Best used in team compositions that amplify Burn damage, notably when paired with characters like 4? Mina or Ryo Ikaruga for ATK boosts.
With that, we come to the end of our Kaiju No 8 the Game tier list. But we've covered plenty of other gachas, too, if you have more than one on the go. For example, check out our Acecraft tier list and Goddess Order tier list.
