Waven is concluding the Lance Dur season with a massive update

Ankama Games has just released a new update for Waven, one that will conclude the ongoing Lance Dur season. It is the final chapter and comes with a prologue to the main quest, a new hero, a concluding episode, two new island nations, and much more. The World of Twelve isn’t ready for the tsunami of content coming to Waven right now.

Chapter three in Waven’s Lance Dur season begins with a prologue to the main quest, which kickstarts the captivating storyline that has been cooking for a while. Simultaneously, a legendary character rises from the ashes. Say hello to the Astramantises which introduce brand new mechanics and several skills that will make gameplay feel fresh.

Of course, a key feature of this update is the grand finale of the Lance Dur season. An epic battle awaits players and it promises hefty rewards. The prologue will pave the way for a fascinating story, while this conclusion will ensure that players are hooked until the very end.

Further, players will visit two new islands in this update, Amakna and Albuera. Both of them are different from one another, offering unique challenges, interactions, and secrets. Albuera will be under greater focus as it plays a role in the Lance Dur season finale. It is a region of high-level combat where only the best of the best will survive.

Mobile users have had to wait for the game to release on Android and iOS, and unfortunately, there’s no good news this time either. The launch of version 1.0 has been pushed back on both PC and mobile, but we’re looking at a launch sometime in 2024.

