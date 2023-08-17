Waven enters Early Access on PC and Mac, with an Android and iOS release for the end of 2023

The wait is finally over as Ankama Games has officially begun Early Access for Waven: Hoist the Sails on PC and Mac. It is a tactical multiplayer RPG that takes players on an epic seafaring adventure through a flooded world. Android and iOS users currently cannot join in on the fun, but the game will be released on mobile later this year, with full cross-platform support.

Waven’s story takes place in a flooded world, where only a few islands manage to survive the rising waters. Players take on the role of a marine adventurer looking for answers. Before everything was submerged, gods and dragons ruled the world. But now, only magic remains.

No one knows what happened to these ancient mystical beings and it is up to players to put together the puzzle pieces. Waven encourages players to write their own destinies by choosing their own characters, equipping powerful spells, and plundering islands in search of fame and loot.

The game’s Early Access opens doors to a tonne of content, beginning with a short narrative prologue, after which the entire world is unlocked. There are over 250 quests to clear, 17 destinations to go to, 25 heroes to find, 90 allies to befriend, and more than 300 unique spells to equip and cast. The islands are full of secrets waiting to be uncovered.

In addition, players can also fight alongside as well as against others in thrilling PvP and co-op battles. A few other features such as the main quest and island defence will become available once the official version is released by the end of the year.

PC and Mac users can begin their buccaneering journey now for free. While iOS and Android users will have to wait a few more months, the Steam page should have all the information that’s needed right now.