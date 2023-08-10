Tier Lists

One Piece Bounty Rush tier list - Ranking every character

By Mihail Katsoris
iOS + Android
| One Piece: Bounty Rush
One Piece Bounty Rush tier list - Ranking every character

With millions of fans around the world, the legendary anime/manga series One Piece has inspired countless video game titles over the years. In this article, we will talk about One Piece Bounty Rush, a 3D anime arena battler with over 70 characters from the universe Eiichio Oda created.

As a new player, it's hard to know which are the best characters in the game, that's for sure. But, as always, here at Pocket Gamer we have your back! Our One Piece Bounty Rush tier list ranks every character in the game, so you'll know which are the best ones!

One Piece Bounty Rush tier list

Two teams fight over five treasure locations around the map in One Punch Bounty Rush. By capturing these locations, they earn gold. The team with the most gold at the end of the battle wins. A team can also win the game by capturing and holding the five locations for a certain amount of time.

Characters in this game belong to one of the following three classes:

  • Attacker
  • Defender
  • Runner

Attackers' skills are ideal for PvP combat, and Defenders excel at defending the treasure locations. The Runners' role is to capture new treasure locations.

With that out of the way let's get into our One Piece Bounty Rush tier list!

1
Tier SS

Name Element Class
Animal Kingdom Pirates / Lead Performer King Kaido's Son Yamato Red Runner
Big Mom Pirates / "Sweet 3" General Charlotte Katakuri Red Runner
Navy HQ / Fleet Admiral Akainu [Sakazuki] Red Attacker
Battle of Monsters on Onigashima Olin the Oiran Red Defender
Slicing Winds of Rommel Hakuba Blue Runner
Singer of the New Genesis Uta Blue Defender
Raid on Onigashima Usopp Blue Runner
Don Quixote Pirates / Captain Don Quixote Doflamingo Blue Attacker
The Strongest Creature Alive Kaido Blue Defender
Okuchi-no-Makami Yamato Blue Attacker
Man Who Dreams of Becoming the King of Pirates Monkey D. Luffy Blue Attacker
Battle of Monsters on Onigashima Kid & Law Blue Attacker

SS-Tier characters are simply the best in the game. Regardless of personal preferences and playstyle, they have the ability to dominate the arena. In some cases, they can even win against a contra element. So, if you are lucky enough to pull one of them from a banner (or exchange for them), be sure to invest in them.

2
Tier S

Name Element Class
The Four Emperors Shanks Blue Attacker
Raid on Onigashima Nami Red Defender
Raid on Onigashima Brook Red Defender
Animal Kingdom Pirates / Tobi Roppo Red Defender
Raid on Onigashima Trafalgar Law Red Attacker
The Seven Warlords of the Sea Marshall D. Teech Red Defender
Raid on Onigashima Nico Robin Blue Attacker
Roger Pirates / First mate Silvers Rayleigh Blue Runner
Iron Pirate General Franky Blue Defender
Former Happosui Army / 12th Chief Chin Jao Blue Defender
The Seven Warlords of the Sea Jimbei Blue Defender
Germa 66 / Generalissimo Vinsmoke Judge Blue Attacker
Big Mom Pirates / "Sweet 3" General Charlotte Cracker Blue Attacker
Animal Kingdom Pirates / Tobi Roppo Blue Attacker
Baroque Works / Officer Agent Ms. Goldenweek Blue Runner
Whitebeard Pirates / 5th Division Commander Vista Blue Runner
Germa 66 / Vinsmoke Reiju Blue Runner

Characters in S-Tier are excellent in their roles and certainly way above-average fighters. In some situations, they can even go against SS-Tier heroes and come out victorious. Of course, a lot comes down to individual skill but they can definitely hold their own in a battle.

3
Tier A

Name Element Class
Don Quixote Pirates / Officer Monet Red Defender
Big Mom Pirates / Crewmate Charlotte Red Attacker
Surgeon of Death Trafalgar Law Red Runner
Tripple-X-Level Boxer Ideo Red Runner
Gear Four Snakeman Monkey D. Luffy Red Runner
Big Mom Pirates / Crew Mate Charlotte Oven Red Defender
Hero of the Navy Monkey D. Garp Red Defender
Raid on Onigashima Eustass Kid Red Defender
Animal Kingdom Pirates / Lead Performer Queen Red Defender
Luffy's Brother Sabo Red Attacker
Blackbeard Pirates / Former Head Jailer of Impel Down Shiryu Red Attacker
The Billion-Fol World Trichiliocosm Roronoa Zoro Red Attacker
Big Mom Pirates / Crewmate Charlotte Brulee Red Defender
CPO Rob Lucci Red Attacker
Film Strong World Shiki Red Runner
Hunger Pangs Charlotte Linlin Blue Runner
Whole Cake Island Nami Blue Defender
Flying Pirates / Captain Vander Decken IX Blue Attacker
Navy HQ / Master Chief Party Officer Koby Blue Runner
Hyogoro Family / Big Boss Hyogoro Blue Defender
Former Whitebeard Pirates / 16th Division Commander Izo Blue Attacker
Veteran Kunoichi Shinobu Blue Attacker
Fire Fist Portgaz D. Ace Blue Attacker
Top Secret Special Force Captain of "Sword" X. Drake Blue Attacker
Kyoshiro Family / Boss Napping Kyoshiro Blue Runner
Land of Wano Luffytaro Blue Attacker
Raid on Onigashima Killer Blue Attacker
Royal Wedding Sanji Blue Runner
Whitebeard Pirates / 3rd Division Commander Jozu Blue Defender
Navy HQ / Fleet Admiral Sengoku Blue Defender
Kuja Pirates / Captain Boa Hancock Blue Attacker
Lieutenant Royal Guard of Alabasta Pell Blue Attacker

A-Tier characters are considered to be above average but they lack in certain areas. Some of them used to be meta some time ago, but with the release of newer characters, they dropped off. With that said, they can still have some impact in battle.

4
Tier B

Name Element Class
Kozuki Clan / Servant Kin'emon Red Defender
Land of Wano Usohachi Red Defender
Whole Cake Island Sanji Red Attacker
Barto Club / Captain Bartolomeo Red Defender
Punk Hazard Smoker (Chambres) Red Attacker
Land of Wano Trafalgar Law Red Defender
Don Quixote Pirates / Special Officer Sugar Red Defender
The Seven Warlords of the Sea Don Quixote Doflamingo Red Runner
Princess and Loyal Partner Vivi & Karoo Red Runner
Enies Lobby Nico Robin Red Defender
Savior God Usopp Red Runner
Land of Wano Franosuke Blue Attacker
Most Handsome Swordsman in the Land of Wano Kikunojo Blue Attacker
Land of Wano Bonekichi Blue Defender
The Paramount War Gecko Moria Blue Attacker
Monster Point Tony Tony Chopper Blue Attacker
The Seven Warlords of the Sea Bartholomew Kuma Blue Defender
Navy HQ / Admiral Fujitora [Issho] Blue Defender
Luffy & Law Pirate Alliance Monkey D. Luffy Blue Attacker

Characters in this tier are just average. But, with that said, most characters in the game are average or worst so... You can use them until you get your hands on better characters, just don't invest a lot of resources in them. They are ok for new players who are fighting in lower leagues.

5
Tier C

Name Element Class
Caribou Pirates / Captain Caribou Red Defender
Whole Cake Island Jimbei Red Defender
King of the Night Cat Viper Red Runner
Kozuki Clan / Servant Raizo Red Attacker
Don Quixote Pirates / Officer Senor Pink Red Runner
Kozuki Clan / Servant Kawamatsu Red Defender
Fallen Monk Pirates / Captain "Mad Monk" Urouge Red Defender
Revolutionary Army / Officer Koala Red Attacker
Whitebeard Pirates / !st Division Commander Marco Red Runner
Former Wold Govermant / Science Divison Member Caesar Clown Red Defender
Land of Wano X. Drake Red Attacker
Ray of Hope Nightmare Luffy Blue Defender
Grand Line Naval Base 5 / Vice Admiral Smoker Blue Attacker
Land of Wano Zorojuro Blue Attacker
The Seven Warlords of the Sea Buggy Blue Attacker
Amaru Eneru Blue Defender
Kid Pirates / Captain Eustass Kid Blue Attacker
Revolutionary Army / Chief of Staff Sabo Blue Defender
Bikini Nami Blue Runner
Impel Down / Warden Mgellan Blue Defender

C-Tier characters are below average. Don’t bother too much with them. You can use them in lower leagues until you can replace them with better options.

6
Tier D

Name Element Class
108 Pound Phoenix Roronoa Zoro Red Runner
2 Years Later / Ship Carpenter Franky Red Runner
2 Years Later / Navigator Nami Red Runner
2 Years Later / Archaeologist Red Attacker
Gum-Gum Storm Monkey D. Luffy Red Defender
30 Million Berry Bounty Monkey D. Luffy Red Attacker
Navy HQ / Admiral Akainu Red Attacker
Whitebeard Pirates / Captain Whitebeard Edward Newgate Red Defender
2 Years Later / Doctor Tony Tony Chopper Blue Runner
Ghost Princess Perona Blue Defender
Girl from Syrup Village Kaya Blue Defender
2 Years Later / Captain Monkey D. Luffy Blue Attacker
Happy Holiday Nico Robin Blue Runner
2 Years Later / Sharp Shooter Usopp Blue Runner
The Seven Warlords of the Sea Crocodile Blue Defender
Baroque Works / Vice President Ms. All Sunday Blue Runner
Whitebeard Pirates / 2nd Division Commander Portgaz D. Ace Blue Attacker
Navy HQ / Admiral Aokiji [Kuzan] Blue Defender

The weakest characters in the game are included at the bottom of our One Piece Bounty Rush tier list. Use them only if you have no other choice. Definitely don't invest any resources in them, just wait until you get better characters.

