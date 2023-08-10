One Piece Bounty Rush tier list - Ranking every character
| One Piece: Bounty Rush
With millions of fans around the world, the legendary anime/manga series One Piece has inspired countless video game titles over the years. In this article, we will talk about One Piece Bounty Rush, a 3D anime arena battler with over 70 characters from the universe Eiichio Oda created.
As a new player, it's hard to know which are the best characters in the game, that's for sure. But, as always, here at Pocket Gamer we have your back! Our One Piece Bounty Rush tier list ranks every character in the game, so you'll know which are the best ones!
One Piece Bounty Rush tier listTwo teams fight over five treasure locations around the map in One Punch Bounty Rush. By capturing these locations, they earn gold. The team with the most gold at the end of the battle wins. A team can also win the game by capturing and holding the five locations for a certain amount of time.
Characters in this game belong to one of the following three classes:
- Attacker
- Defender
- Runner
Attackers' skills are ideal for PvP combat, and Defenders excel at defending the treasure locations. The Runners' role is to capture new treasure locations.
With that out of the way let's get into our One Piece Bounty Rush tier list!
1
Tier SS
|Name
|Element
|Class
|Animal Kingdom Pirates / Lead Performer King Kaido's Son Yamato
|Red
|Runner
|Big Mom Pirates / "Sweet 3" General Charlotte Katakuri
|Red
|Runner
|Navy HQ / Fleet Admiral Akainu [Sakazuki]
|Red
|Attacker
|Battle of Monsters on Onigashima Olin the Oiran
|Red
|Defender
|Slicing Winds of Rommel Hakuba
|Blue
|Runner
|Singer of the New Genesis Uta
|Blue
|Defender
|Raid on Onigashima Usopp
|Blue
|Runner
|Don Quixote Pirates / Captain Don Quixote Doflamingo
|Blue
|Attacker
|The Strongest Creature Alive Kaido
|Blue
|Defender
|Okuchi-no-Makami Yamato
|Blue
|Attacker
|Man Who Dreams of Becoming the King of Pirates Monkey D. Luffy
|Blue
|Attacker
|Battle of Monsters on Onigashima Kid & Law
|Blue
|Attacker
SS-Tier characters are simply the best in the game. Regardless of personal preferences and playstyle, they have the ability to dominate the arena. In some cases, they can even win against a contra element. So, if you are lucky enough to pull one of them from a banner (or exchange for them), be sure to invest in them.
2
Tier S
|Name
|Element
|Class
|The Four Emperors Shanks
|Blue
|Attacker
|Raid on Onigashima Nami
|Red
|Defender
|Raid on Onigashima Brook
|Red
|Defender
|Animal Kingdom Pirates / Tobi Roppo
|Red
|Defender
|Raid on Onigashima Trafalgar Law
|Red
|Attacker
|The Seven Warlords of the Sea Marshall D. Teech
|Red
|Defender
|Raid on Onigashima Nico Robin
|Blue
|Attacker
|Roger Pirates / First mate Silvers Rayleigh
|Blue
|Runner
|Iron Pirate General Franky
|Blue
|Defender
|Former Happosui Army / 12th Chief Chin Jao
|Blue
|Defender
|The Seven Warlords of the Sea Jimbei
|Blue
|Defender
|Germa 66 / Generalissimo Vinsmoke Judge
|Blue
|Attacker
|Big Mom Pirates / "Sweet 3" General Charlotte Cracker
|Blue
|Attacker
|Animal Kingdom Pirates / Tobi Roppo
|Blue
|Attacker
|Baroque Works / Officer Agent Ms. Goldenweek
|Blue
|Runner
|Whitebeard Pirates / 5th Division Commander Vista
|Blue
|Runner
|Germa 66 / Vinsmoke Reiju
|Blue
|Runner
Characters in S-Tier are excellent in their roles and certainly way above-average fighters. In some situations, they can even go against SS-Tier heroes and come out victorious. Of course, a lot comes down to individual skill but they can definitely hold their own in a battle.
3
Tier A
|Name
|Element
|Class
|Don Quixote Pirates / Officer Monet
|Red
|Defender
|Big Mom Pirates / Crewmate Charlotte
|Red
|Attacker
|Surgeon of Death Trafalgar Law
|Red
|Runner
|Tripple-X-Level Boxer Ideo
|Red
|Runner
|Gear Four Snakeman Monkey D. Luffy
|Red
|Runner
|Big Mom Pirates / Crew Mate Charlotte Oven
|Red
|Defender
|Hero of the Navy Monkey D. Garp
|Red
|Defender
|Raid on Onigashima Eustass Kid
|Red
|Defender
|Animal Kingdom Pirates / Lead Performer Queen
|Red
|Defender
|Luffy's Brother Sabo
|Red
|Attacker
|Blackbeard Pirates / Former Head Jailer of Impel Down Shiryu
|Red
|Attacker
|The Billion-Fol World Trichiliocosm Roronoa Zoro
|Red
|Attacker
|Big Mom Pirates / Crewmate Charlotte Brulee
|Red
|Defender
|CPO Rob Lucci
|Red
|Attacker
|Film Strong World Shiki
|Red
|Runner
|Hunger Pangs Charlotte Linlin
|Blue
|Runner
|Whole Cake Island Nami
|Blue
|Defender
|Flying Pirates / Captain Vander Decken IX
|Blue
|Attacker
|Navy HQ / Master Chief Party Officer Koby
|Blue
|Runner
|Hyogoro Family / Big Boss Hyogoro
|Blue
|Defender
|Former Whitebeard Pirates / 16th Division Commander Izo
|Blue
|Attacker
|Veteran Kunoichi Shinobu
|Blue
|Attacker
|Fire Fist Portgaz D. Ace
|Blue
|Attacker
|Top Secret Special Force Captain of "Sword" X. Drake
|Blue
|Attacker
|Kyoshiro Family / Boss Napping Kyoshiro
|Blue
|Runner
|Land of Wano Luffytaro
|Blue
|Attacker
|Raid on Onigashima Killer
|Blue
|Attacker
|Royal Wedding Sanji
|Blue
|Runner
|Whitebeard Pirates / 3rd Division Commander Jozu
|Blue
|Defender
|Navy HQ / Fleet Admiral Sengoku
|Blue
|Defender
|Kuja Pirates / Captain Boa Hancock
|Blue
|Attacker
|Lieutenant Royal Guard of Alabasta Pell
|Blue
|Attacker
A-Tier characters are considered to be above average but they lack in certain areas. Some of them used to be meta some time ago, but with the release of newer characters, they dropped off. With that said, they can still have some impact in battle.
4
Tier B
|Name
|Element
|Class
|Kozuki Clan / Servant Kin'emon
|Red
|Defender
|Land of Wano Usohachi
|Red
|Defender
|Whole Cake Island Sanji
|Red
|Attacker
|Barto Club / Captain Bartolomeo
|Red
|Defender
|Punk Hazard Smoker (Chambres)
|Red
|Attacker
|Land of Wano Trafalgar Law
|Red
|Defender
|Don Quixote Pirates / Special Officer Sugar
|Red
|Defender
|The Seven Warlords of the Sea Don Quixote Doflamingo
|Red
|Runner
|Princess and Loyal Partner Vivi & Karoo
|Red
|Runner
|Enies Lobby Nico Robin
|Red
|Defender
|Savior God Usopp
|Red
|Runner
|Land of Wano Franosuke
|Blue
|Attacker
|Most Handsome Swordsman in the Land of Wano Kikunojo
|Blue
|Attacker
|Land of Wano Bonekichi
|Blue
|Defender
|The Paramount War Gecko Moria
|Blue
|Attacker
|Monster Point Tony Tony Chopper
|Blue
|Attacker
|The Seven Warlords of the Sea Bartholomew Kuma
|Blue
|Defender
|Navy HQ / Admiral Fujitora [Issho]
|Blue
|Defender
|Luffy & Law Pirate Alliance Monkey D. Luffy
|Blue
|Attacker
Characters in this tier are just average. But, with that said, most characters in the game are average or worst so... You can use them until you get your hands on better characters, just don't invest a lot of resources in them. They are ok for new players who are fighting in lower leagues.
5
Tier C
|Name
|Element
|Class
|Caribou Pirates / Captain Caribou
|Red
|Defender
|Whole Cake Island Jimbei
|Red
|Defender
|King of the Night Cat Viper
|Red
|Runner
|Kozuki Clan / Servant Raizo
|Red
|Attacker
|Don Quixote Pirates / Officer Senor Pink
|Red
|Runner
|Kozuki Clan / Servant Kawamatsu
|Red
|Defender
|Fallen Monk Pirates / Captain "Mad Monk" Urouge
|Red
|Defender
|Revolutionary Army / Officer Koala
|Red
|Attacker
|Whitebeard Pirates / !st Division Commander Marco
|Red
|Runner
|Former Wold Govermant / Science Divison Member Caesar Clown
|Red
|Defender
|Land of Wano X. Drake
|Red
|Attacker
|Ray of Hope Nightmare Luffy
|Blue
|Defender
|Grand Line Naval Base 5 / Vice Admiral Smoker
|Blue
|Attacker
|Land of Wano Zorojuro
|Blue
|Attacker
|The Seven Warlords of the Sea Buggy
|Blue
|Attacker
|Amaru Eneru
|Blue
|Defender
|Kid Pirates / Captain Eustass Kid
|Blue
|Attacker
|Revolutionary Army / Chief of Staff Sabo
|Blue
|Defender
|Bikini Nami
|Blue
|Runner
|Impel Down / Warden Mgellan
|Blue
|Defender
C-Tier characters are below average. Don’t bother too much with them. You can use them in lower leagues until you can replace them with better options.
6
Tier D
|Name
|Element
|Class
|108 Pound Phoenix Roronoa Zoro
|Red
|Runner
|2 Years Later / Ship Carpenter Franky
|Red
|Runner
|2 Years Later / Navigator Nami
|Red
|Runner
|2 Years Later / Archaeologist
|Red
|Attacker
|Gum-Gum Storm Monkey D. Luffy
|Red
|Defender
|30 Million Berry Bounty Monkey D. Luffy
|Red
|Attacker
|Navy HQ / Admiral Akainu
|Red
|Attacker
|Whitebeard Pirates / Captain Whitebeard Edward Newgate
|Red
|Defender
|2 Years Later / Doctor Tony Tony Chopper
|Blue
|Runner
|Ghost Princess Perona
|Blue
|Defender
|Girl from Syrup Village Kaya
|Blue
|Defender
|2 Years Later / Captain Monkey D. Luffy
|Blue
|Attacker
|Happy Holiday Nico Robin
|Blue
|Runner
|2 Years Later / Sharp Shooter Usopp
|Blue
|Runner
|The Seven Warlords of the Sea Crocodile
|Blue
|Defender
|Baroque Works / Vice President Ms. All Sunday
|Blue
|Runner
|Whitebeard Pirates / 2nd Division Commander Portgaz D. Ace
|Blue
|Attacker
|Navy HQ / Admiral Aokiji [Kuzan]
|Blue
|Defender
The weakest characters in the game are included at the bottom of our One Piece Bounty Rush tier list. Use them only if you have no other choice. Definitely don't invest any resources in them, just wait until you get better characters.
