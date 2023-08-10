One Piece Bounty Rush tier list - Ranking every character

With millions of fans around the world, the legendary anime/manga series One Piece has inspired countless video game titles over the years. In this article, we will talk about One Piece Bounty Rush, a 3D anime arena battler with over 70 characters from the universe Eiichio Oda created.

As a new player, it's hard to know which are the best characters in the game, that's for sure. But, as always, here at Pocket Gamer we have your back! Our One Piece Bounty Rush tier list ranks every character in the game, so you'll know which are the best ones!

One Piece Bounty Rush tier list

Two teams fight over five treasure locations around the map in One Punch Bounty Rush. By capturing these locations, they earn gold. The team with the most gold at the end of the battle wins. A team can also win the game by capturing and holding the five locations for a certain amount of time.

Characters in this game belong to one of the following three classes:

Attacker

Defender

Runner

Attackers' skills are ideal for PvP combat, and Defenders excel at defending the treasure locations. The Runners' role is to capture new treasure locations.

With that out of the way let's get into our One Piece Bounty Rush tier list!