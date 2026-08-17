One Piece Bounty Rush tier list - Ranking every character

We have compared Monkey D. Luffy, Zoro, Nami and the rest of the characters in One Piece Bounty Rush and created a tier list in front of you.

Updated on August 17th, 2026 - Version: 7.5 - Added: Unexpected Collaboration Kaku

With millions of fans around the world with legendary anime/manga series, this anime has inspired countless video game titles over the years. We will talk about One Piece Bounty Rush, a 3D anime arena battler with over 70 characters from the universe Eiichiro Oda created.

As a new player, it's hard to know who the best characters in the game are, that's for sure. But, as always, here at Pocket Gamer, we have your back! Characters like The Four Emperors Monkey D. Luffy, Legendary Hero Monkey D. Garp, and Blackbeard Pirates Kuzan are currently in meta, and they are at the top of the OP Bounty Rush tier list.

How to play different classes?

Two teams fight over five treasure locations around the map in One Punch Bounty Rush. By capturing these locations, they earn gold. The team with the most gold at the end of the battle wins. A team can also win by capturing and holding the five locations for a certain amount of time.

Characters belong to one of the following three classes:

Attacker

Defender

Runner

Attacker's skills are ideal for PvP combat, and Defenders excel at defending treasure locations. The Runner's role is to capture new treasure locations.

With that out of the way, let's get into our One Piece Bounty Rush tier list!