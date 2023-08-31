Best leaders in Warcraft Rumble

S-Tier Name Faction Type Rend Blackhand Blackrock AoE Tirion Fordring Alliance Single-Target A-Tier Name Faction Type Maiev Shadowsong Alliance AoE Jaina Proudmoore Alliance Single-Target Baron Rivendare Undead Single-Target Old Murk-Eye Beasts AoE General Drakkisath Blackrock Single-Target Bloodmage Thalnos Undead AoE B-Tier Name Faction Type Sneed Horde AoE C-Tier Name Faction Type Grommash Hellscream Horde Single-Target Cairne Bloodhoof Horder AoE Hogger Beasts AoE D-Tier Name Faction Type Charlga Razorflank Beasts Single-Target

S tier leaders

Starting off at the top of our tier list, we have the best leaders. These minis are considered to be the best overall. They are staples in many different teams and for a good reason. Currently, on the top of the meta, we have Rend Blackhand of the Blackrock faction. Rend Blackhand's leader ability "Blacken the Skies" reduces the cost of your other flying units by one and we know that economy is a very important aspect of Warcraft Rumble. But on top of that, Rend Blackhand is a very strong battle mini that is both flying and ground (once his mount is destroyed) and deals high AoE elemental damage.

There are many fine Alliance leaders but Tirion Fordring is the best one currently. "A hammer of CLEAVING, a hand of HEALING, and ARMOR of believing" describes pretty accurately what this mini can do. If you have any RPG experience, think of him as a Paladin class. He's a melee single-target mini that can be a very solid tank thanks to his 50% physical damage reduction. His ability Holy Light heals all nearby friendly units.

A tier leaders

Overall, A-Tier minis are very, very solid. Especially when they are paired with S-Tier can unlock their full potential. Maiev Shadowsong is a highly versatile Unbound unit that can be played however you want, and with his invisibility, can sneak up on enemies and create unique opportunities for the team. His kit is nothing outstanding, hence the A tier, but thanks to the stealth, he can avoid unwanted situations and be a real asset.

With ranged attacks and an affinity for destroying Armored enemies, Jaina Proudmoore is a great character to deploy, which also increases the Spells' level. Can also cause crowd control effects in the form of slow.

B tier leaders

Currently we only have one mini in B-Tier. Sneed is the tank you need to well... facetank everything. With lots of health and additional damage reduction, he makes a great sieging unit. However, he will only attack Bosses and Towers, and that makes it a highly situational Mini. Of course, as is the case with every leader, their synergy with other minis is a big factor when we are ranking them.

C tier leaders

In C-Tier we have Grommash Hellscream. He is a decent tank, but nothing about this leader is amazing. It does a decent job as a tank with taking Tower damage but doesn't bring much more to the table. The same could be said about Hogger, who is arguably a little bit better thanks to his slightly higher damage and attack speed boost.

D tier leaders

At the bottom of our tier list we have Charlga Razorflank. He's not in a very good place at the moment as he's lacking something to propel him to a higher tier. In theory, the damage percentage is great, but in reality, it doesn't nearly come close to how it looks on paper. At least for now. Maybe the release of new minis will unlock this leader's potential.

That’s everything we have for now when it comes to our Warcraft Rumble leader rankings. Make sure to keep back on this page as we will update our list whenever a new leader has been made available! And in case you're new to the game and need help with the basics, a beginner's guide for Warcraft Rumble will certainly come in handy.