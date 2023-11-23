Waven spices up the next chapter of the Lance-Dur season with Belladonna

ANKAMA GAMES has announced a new update for Waven, the studio's multiplayer tactical RPG. In particular, you can look forward to a brand-new chapter within the Lance-Dur season, where the terrifying Belladonna is coming to stir up some trouble to put your skills to the test.

In the latest update for Waven, you can expect to encounter Belladonna at the time portal every day at Cire Momore's place using your daily ticket from now until December 19th. Of course, you'll be rewarded for all your efforts with plenty of in-game goodies, including Wakfu Fragments, chests and gems. You can also look forward to scoring 500 Wakfu Fragments that you can use to redeem Albuera chests to spice up your deck.

With the latest update, you can also take on Battlepass challenges every week to nab between 10 and 50 stars. These will help you unlock pets, emotes, companion skins and visual effects. These will be available throughout Chapter 2: Belladonna in the Combat Pass. Then, you can look forward to ending the year with a bang as the final chapter of the Lance-Dur season caps off 2023 with Albuera until mid-January.

If you're keen on giving the new update a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Waven on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Twitter for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.