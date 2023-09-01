Ranking all minies is not easy, but we have sorted them by their power on this tier list for Warcraft Rumble.

Welcome to the world of Warcraft Rumble, where epic battles between heroes and villains take place! In this game, players assemble teams of iconic Warcraft characters (aka minis) and engage in strategic combat. As the battles intensify, it becomes crucial to know the strengths and abilities of each character to secure victory.

To help you navigate through the vast selection of minis available in Warcraft Rumble, we've created a comprehensive Warcraft Rumble minis tier list. This article divides the characters into different tiers based on their overall power levels and effectiveness in battle, starting from S-Tier which includes the best minis in the current metagame, all the way down to D-Tier.

Tiers are a reflection of a mini's value within the game. Minis in higher tiers are generally considered superior due to their better stats, abilities, and synergies. On the other hand, minis in lower tiers may lack certain essential qualities or struggle to contribute significantly to a team's success.

For new players:

Before we go any further it's important to note that no tier list is absolute. Factors such as team composition, individual playstyle, and personal preferences can influence the effectiveness of a character. Additionally, game updates and balancing changes can impact the characters' tier placement over time.