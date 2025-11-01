Grand Cross: Age of Titans tier list - Pick the finest characters
This Netmarble masterpiece has done a great job of mixing RTS with some topsy-turvy fantasy action. You can not only indulge yourself in the Isekai-themed storyline but also enjoy fast-paced and thrilling real-time battles. So, recruit the most powerful characters to lead your platoons and get ready to rumble, as the fantasy world of Skyna is calling for your help!
You might be looking for an in-depth tier list for Grand Cross: Age of Titans, ranking the best characters according to their power levels. Well, you’ve come to the right place. I will ensure you leave with the best knowledge pertaining to which heroes deserve your attention and resources. It should also provide you with a good idea regarding which characters you should max out first.
So, who are the most powerful characters in Grand Cross: Age of Titans?This is a fairly accurate tier list, where we’ve presented all of the available characters and ranked them according to various factors. Active and troop-handling capabilities of the characters are going to be the main factors while segregating them into different tiers. We’re going old-school with this one, starting the tier list with S-tier characters (for the best of the bunch) and ending with D-tier characters (for the ones you should avoid).
A fair warning to all: the majority of the characters ranked high in the tier list are of Legendary rarity. These characters are tougher to obtain as they are of the highest rarity, empowering them with high base stats and lucrative abilities. So, let’s proceed to the actual Grand Cross: Age of Titans tier list!Since the game has been discontinued on 10/15 (Wed), 2025, we won't update this tier list anymore.
S-Tier Characters
- Beli-mawr
- Freyja
- Elisha
- Arthur
- Mellibee
Notes on Beli-mawrWhen talking about S-tier characters, Beli-mawr’s name always pops up. He’s a single-target damage-dealing beast that has some of the highest damage multipliers associated with his abilities. Just his presence on the battlefield increases your troop damage. Moreover, his trait lies in the fact that he is an excellent commander, capable of granting increased Attack to troops when they are outnumbered. Do not take him lightly, as even Beli-mawr’s opponents are scared of him, losing a chunk of their Defence when he enters the battlefield.
Notes on ArthurArthur is widely regarded as the protagonist of Skyna, and he certainly lives up to the reputation. Casting heavy damage-dealing AOE-targeted attacks is his speciality. Arthur’s positive aspects include his area of damage, good damage multipliers, and ability to increase your troop size. Born into royalty, Arthur has proved his worth to even the highest-ranking nobles. Even the enemy troops fear him, as they are imposed with a high damage reduction debuff as soon as he steps onto the battlegrounds.
A-Tier Characters
- Beom
- Erdel
- Isaac
- Helga
- Helena
- Destina
- Kalope
- Claudia
- Krishna
- Jeanette
Notes on BeomBeom, rightfully titled as “God of Fighting” according to game lore, is a military general who dons a tiger outfit. He works well above his pay grade, protecting Skyna at all costs. Beom has one of the best single-targeted damaging skills, blessed with a high damage multiplier and the ability to heal wounded allies. Additionally, Beom enchants Cavalry troops on the team by enhancing their Attack and skill damage.
Notes on ClaudiaClaudia, the leader of the military group Knights of Haven, strives to be one of the defenders of Skyna one day. She possesses strong offensive abilities, able to take down 3 enemies at once with a single blow. Claudia is also quite beneficial for the troops she commands, giving them increased HP, and high Counter damage stats. What’s more? She can restore her Mana over time as well!
B-Tier Characters
- Ivan
- Numa
- Fynn
- Lanec
- Haemosu
- Kayla
- Sekhmet
- Bella
- Valkyrie
- Jangseung
Notes on IvanIvan is a hot-headed thief who rose to fame in the hooligan rankings. Nonetheless, his fighting prowess can still be felt on the battlefield whenever he enters. Under his command, troops gain extra damage and deal more damage to enemy castles. Ivan himself can land some serious blows, knocking out 5 enemies at a time. Sadly, his damage multipliers are not as great as his arrogance seems to assure you of.
Notes on FynnFynn is a nimble archer who found hope by seeking the help of the Fairy Mushroom goddess. He specializes in commanding Archer troops, providing them with some extra Attack and a slightly increased Marching speed to trot faster. Now, his own abilities aren’t as great, hence the reason he’s in the B-tier. As you might expect, Fynn suffers from the usual fate of having low damage multipliers and nothing “extra” to add to his utility. I would personally avoid using Fynn outside of small-area raids.
C-Tier Characters
- Roxana
- Hie
- Korvo
- Eren
- Karma
- Actaus
Notes on HieHie is the leader of the Mashan Tribe, and she specializes in sieging enemy castles. She’s definitely not somebody to mess with due to her heavy-hitting single-target damaging abilities. For Hie’s passives, troops commanded by her can enjoy a slight increase in overall damage dealt. Troops under her orders will also take reduced damage from counterattacks and ranged enemies. Hie also has something unique - the ability to flat-out increase the troop size for some duration. This can leverage your capacity to deal with large armies of invaders.
Notes on ErenEren is as generic of a Knight portrayal as they come in mobile RPGs. She’s quite decent for a Rare grade character. Sadly, that’s all there is to it. Her low base stats make her an instant write-off from the list of characters to invest your resources into. Eren clings to her last hope of utility due to her defence-increasing capabilities. If you're a new player, we wouldn’t put you to shame if you used her. But, you should replace her as soon as possible, favourably with a Unique rarity Defender.
D-Tier Characters
- Adrien
- Kamaitachi
- Larie
- Angus
- Agnes
- Ramesses
- Mooa
- Lulu
- Kaya
- Natalie
- Caenis
- Galahad
- Elian
- Sophia
All of the characters at the bottom of the Grand Cross: Age of Titans tier list are pretty much watered-down variants of the characters above them. They bring nothing special to the table and are generally looked down upon within the community. The majority of them deserve buffs. I would not recommend investing any resources into these characters, purely for the sake of progression and efficiency. Bide your time, collect more currency, and look for better characters to put your resources to work.