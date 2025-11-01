Grand Cross: Age of Titans tier list - Pick the finest characters

Version: 1.61.11

This Netmarble masterpiece has done a great job of mixing RTS with some topsy-turvy fantasy action. You can not only indulge yourself in the Isekai-themed storyline but also enjoy fast-paced and thrilling real-time battles. So, recruit the most powerful characters to lead your platoons and get ready to rumble, as the fantasy world of Skyna is calling for your help!

You might be looking for an in-depth tier list for Grand Cross: Age of Titans, ranking the best characters according to their power levels. Well, you’ve come to the right place. I will ensure you leave with the best knowledge pertaining to which heroes deserve your attention and resources. It should also provide you with a good idea regarding which characters you should max out first.

So, who are the most powerful characters in Grand Cross: Age of Titans?

This is a fairly accurate tier list, where we’ve presented all of the available characters and ranked them according to various factors. Active and troop-handling capabilities of the characters are going to be the main factors while segregating them into different tiers. We’re going old-school with this one, starting the tier list with S-tier characters (for the best of the bunch) and ending with D-tier characters (for the ones you should avoid).

A fair warning to all: the majority of the characters ranked high in the tier list are of Legendary rarity. These characters are tougher to obtain as they are of the highest rarity, empowering them with high base stats and lucrative abilities. So, let’s proceed to the actual Grand Cross: Age of Titans tier list!

Since the game has been discontinued on 10/15 (Wed), 2025, we won't update this tier list anymore.